It’s officially sale season. Hot on the heels of Black Friday next month, Cyber Monday is set to land on 27 November and this will be your final chance to bag a bargain on Dyson products ahead of Christmas.

Much-loved for cordless vacuum cleaners, cult hair tools (from the airwrap to the corrale straighteners) and air purifiers, Dyson’s products don’t come cheap – so its sales are always a highlight.

As well as launching deals on its own site, you can expect to find stellar savings on Dyson at third-party retailers, too (think Argos, Amazon, Currys and more).

A tried and tested IndyBest favourite, the brand’s appliances and hair tools always make their way into our guides – and Cyber Monday is your opportunity to potentially save hundreds of pounds.

From the exact dates to the kind of deals we can look forward to, here’s your lowdown on Dyson’s Cyber Monday sale.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Every year, Black Friday kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, which means that for 2023 the shopping bonanza starts on Friday 24 November. Deals will continue to drop over the weekend culminating on Cyber Monday – the final day of the sale – which will fall on Monday 27 November.

Will Dyson have a Cyber Monday sale this year?

Judging by this page on the brand’s website, we can safely assume Dyson are hosting a Black Friday sale in 2023, which will run until its Cyber Monday event. To be one of the first to know when deals start dropping, you can register your interest now.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals on Dyson products

As well as shopping deals direct from Dyson, some of the best savings on the brand’s products can be found at Amazon, Currys, eBay, Boots and Argos – so, it’s worth making wish lists on each retailer’s site, to keep track of the Dyson products you’re after.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals on Dyson products last year?

Last year, there were plenty of stellar savings up for grabs on Dyson’s cordless vacuums. You could save £100 on the V15 model (£699.99, Currys.co.uk) at Currys while there was nearly £100 off the cyclone v10 (£379.99, Dyson.co.uk) via Dyson.

In terms of haircare, you could snap up a pair of Dyson corrale hair straighteners, complete with a free presentation case, paddle brush and detangling comb worth £100. At Ebay, there was also an £80 saving to be had on a refurbished supersonic hair dryer (£269.99, Ebay.co.uk).

What Cyber Monday deals can we expect on Dyson products in this year’s sale?

If last year is anything to go by, we can expect hundreds of pounds off Dyson’s coveted cordless vacuums, as well as on its air purifiers, both through the brand’s own site and through third-party retailers.

Plus, Dyson often offers accessories as part of its Cyber Monday deals – so, we can expect cases, brushes, extra attachments and more with purchases of hair tools.

Are there any Dyson deals available now?

Dyson cyclone v10 absolute: Was £429.99, now £379.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

Dyson’s just launched a rare sale which sees a £50 saving on Dyson’s cyclone V10 absolute vacuum cleaner. The cordless model boasts a cleaning time of up to one hour, three power modes, and the brand’s hair-detangling technology. It can be used as a handheld model while the brands “point and shoot” mechanism enables you to eject the contents of the bin without directly dealing with the debris inside.

Buy now

Dyson purifier cool autoreact: Was: £449, now £399, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Don’t sleep on this £50 saving on Dyson’s purifer cool autoreact. The air purifying fan will keep you cool while circulating clean air in a bid to capture dust, allergens and viruses year-round. Aiming to remove 99.95 per cent of pollutants, it features Dyson’s patented air multiplier technology, enabling the device to purify the whole room.

Buy now

