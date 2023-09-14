Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest sales events in online shopping and it’s just weeks away.

Black Friday 2023 takes place on 24 November and deals will drop throughout the weekend, ending with a large finale on Monday 27 November, also known as Cyber Monday. Think of this as the home stretch of the four-day sales when some retailers will significantly drop their prices even further.

Typically considered the best day for technology deal hunters, last year saw some great deals on home appliances, too. We saw Ninja slashing the cost of a wide range of cooking equipment from air fryers to food processors to blenders as well as on slow cookers and indoor grills.

Whether you’re in need of a large appliance to help with family meal preparation or want a small gagdet to help you increase your consumption of fruit and vegetables, here’s everything we think you’ll need to know about Ninja’s Cyber Monday sale. This includes the best deals last year, savings available now and key retailers that offer discounts on Ninja items.

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

Cyber Monday refers to the Monday after Thanksgiving. While last year the Black Friday sales started on 25th November, this year they’ll be kicking off on 24th November, which means Cyber Monday will fall on 27th November.

Will Ninja have a Cyber Monday sale this year?

There’s a strong possibility that Ninja will have a Cyber Monday sale in 2023, as they’ve reduced prices over the entire Black Friday weekend for the past few years. If you’ve had your eye on a new air fryer or want to splash out on a new Ninja Speedi cooker to make meal prep faster, it pays to wait until Cyber Monday to make sure you’re paying the lowest price possible.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals on Ninja products

The Ninja website is a good place to start when Cyber Monday rolls around. Last year, there were reductions site-wide with particularly generous discounts on cooking appliances, grills, food processors and pans. Other reailers who were also offering deals on this coveted cooking brand included Very, Currys, John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Amazon.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals on Ninja products last year?

Last year’s Cyber Monday saw fantastic deals on kitchen appliances with 25 per cent off the Ninja 3-in-1 food processor with auto-IQ BN800UK (£169.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk) and £50 off the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 smart lid multi-cooker (£280, Ninjakitchen.co.uk).

Cookware was also heavily discounted with the Ninja Foodi zerostick 8-in-1 possible pot reduced by £50 (£129.99, Very.co.uk)

What Cyber Monday deals can we expect on Ninja products in this year’s sale?

If last year is anything to go by, we can expect savings of £100 or more on the latest air fryers, making it the ideal time to upgrade to a model with dual zone technology. There should be savings on blenders, choppers and food processors to help with vegetable preparation and making sauces and smoothies, too.

We also hope to see generous discounts on the speedi rapid cookers, which are capable of creating one-pot meals in under 15 minutes.

Are there any Ninja deals available now?

If reading about kitchen appliances makes you feel hungry and you just can’t wait until Cyber Monday, you’ll be pleased to hear we’ve spotted some early deals.

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer: Was £249, now £159, Very.co.uk

Save £90 and a huge amount of time in the kitchen with this mult-functional cooking pot. Ninja’s rapid cooking system combines steam with air frying for quick meals in one pot. Steam cooking is said to retain 90 per cent of nutrients while air frying uses around 75 per cent less oil than other methods of cooking. The 5.7l cooking pot can handle enough food for the average family of four.

Ninja woodfire electric BBQ grill and smoker: Was £349, now £249, Very.co.uk

While we may be past peak BBQ season (surprising heatwave aside), this electric grill is so satisfying to use that some home cooks like to use it all year round. It can be used to grill burgers, sausages and halloumi kebabs, tender beef brisket, juicy steaks, salmon fillet, chargrilled vegetables and much more.

What makes it a cut above your average BBQ is an integrated smoker box burns natural wood pellets to create authentic BBQ flavours. It’s roomier than it looks too – the 28cm x 38cm non-stick grill plate fits 8 burgers, 16 sausages, 2 racks of ribs or a 2kg pork shoulder. Save £100 right now.

Ninja Foodi zerostick 9-in-1 possible pan: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Very.co.uk

Steam, simmer, roast, braise, bake, sauté, sear, boil and fry with just one piece of cookware. From prawn linguine to a sizzling steak, or the perfect poached egg, this multi-functional pan can handle it all. Our tester rated it a perfect five stars in their review. They loved how easy it was to use, writing: “One thing that immediately appealed to us was how low-maintenance this pan is. You don’t need to be wary when cooking without any oil and it’s been designed for high heats, so you can sauté, sizzle and sear to your heart’s content.”

