Cyber Monday beauty and perfume deals 2023: The best savings to expect

Autumn has arrived, which means Halloween and Bonfire Night are both fast approaching, and that, in turn, signals the countdown to annual sales extravaganza Black Friday.

This exciting deals weekend begins on Friday 24 November this year, and runs right through until its finale on Monday 27 November (also known as Cyber Monday).

As the name suggests, Cyber Monday is traditionally an online-only event. The long weekend’s last sales day often offers final reductions and savings across everything from home appliances and tech to TVs, air fryers, mattresses and more. The big-name retailers and brands showcasing significant discounts usually include Amazon, Boots, John Lewis, Argos, Currys, Dyson, Ninja, Ugg and Very.

With time to get organised and plan which products to keep an eye on, our expert shopping team is here to give you the Cyber Monday 2023 lowdown. Look no further for everything you need to know, from the savings we spotted in last year’s sale to the Cyber Monday beauty and perfume deals we expect to see this year. Plus, we’ve rounded up a few early bargains to bag now, ahead of the event.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday lands on 27 November. It’s the last instalment of the four-day sales weekend, which begins on Black Friday (24 November).

What were the best Cyber Monday deals on beauty last year?

Last year’s Cyber Monday beauty deals included savings at Amazon, Boots, Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic and more.

(MAC Cosmetics)

We spotted £7.50 off Mac’s studio fix fluid foundation (£34, Maccosmetics.co.uk), 20 per cent off Huda Beauty’s easy bake loose baking and setting powder (£30.60, Sephora.co.uk), and there was up to £75 off at Charlotte Tilbury, using a Cyber Monday discount code.

On the skincare front, you could get a whopping £46 off the 111Skin rose quartz exfoliating mask (£115, Cultbeauty.co.uk), while fragrance steals included Jean Paul Gaultier’s classique for women eau de toilette (£76.30, Boots.com) coming with a 40 per cent saving.

What deals can we expect on beauty and perfume on Cyber Monday?

We’re expecting site-wide discounts at major beauty and perfume retailers, including Sephora and Molton Brown, with the former offering up to 70 per cent off brands such as Isle Of Paradise in 2022, and Molton Brown serving up 25 per cent off everything.

It’s safe to say we’ll be keeping an eye out for the best deals from hair-tool brands such as BaByliss, ghd and Shark, too.

Are there any beauty and perfume deals available now?

If you can’t wait until November to get your beauty fix, we’ve rounded up the top deals to shop right now.

Tatcha the dewy skin cream: Was £67, now £53.60, Spacenk.com

(Tatcha)

You can currently save 20 per cent on this premium moisturiser, as its price has been slashed to less than £55. Designed to offer a plumping skincare effect, the cream’s key ingredients include hydration-promoting hyaluronic acid and antioxidant Japanese purple rice. The cream is non-comedogenic, so it won’t block your pores, and it’s best suited to combination skin.

Tatcha is an IndyBest tried and tested brand – we’ve reviewed a selection of products within the range and our writer said: “It’s luxury skincare at its finest, but with luxury prices to match.” That makes this saving well worth shopping.

Buy now

Yves Saint Laurent black opium eau de parfum: Was £92, now £77, Boots.com

(Boots)

Yves Saint Laurent’s black opium eau de parfum is a cult classic fragrance. Now, it comes with a £15 saving at Boots. Floral and fruity scent notes include pear, mandarin, orange blossom, and white flowers, while you’ll also detect vanilla, white musk and patchouli in there, too. Presented in a black, glittery bottle, this purchase would make the perfect Christmas gift (or treat for yourself) ahead of the festive season.

Buy now

ghd platinum plus hair straightener: Was £229, now £194, ghdhair.com

(ghd)

The OG hair straightener brand, ghd is offering some sleek savings right now, including £35 off its platinum plus model. Key features include a temperature of 185C, to protect strands; automatic sleep mode, for peace of mind; a 2.7m cord, and it comes with a heat-resistant straightener plate guard. Plus, this discount applies to both the black and white colour options.

We’ve reviewed this exact ghd straightener. Our tester said: “The platinum plus is truly one of the best straighteners money can buy.”

Buy now

