When it comes to beauty shopping, Glossier is a popular name famous for cult classics such as cloud paint, boy brow and milky jelly cleanser.

Originally landing in 2014, the brand’s launch heralded the beginning of the minimalist make-up trend. Products focus on a natural finish, skincare ingredients and fun colours. The simple, statement pink and red packaging is immediately recognisable, and it adds to the brand’s playful feel.

A global go-to with a loyal social media audience, the hashtag #Glossier has over 1.7bn views on TikTok, and has 2.7m followers on Instagram. Plus, the brand is a firm favourite amongst make-up artists such as Katie Jane Hughes, beauty editors and celebs like Gigi Hadid.

In terms of being purse-friendly, it’s an accessible collection to explore, with products positioned in the affordable to mid-range price bracket, and most are under £25. Brand-new launches to join the range include a refillable deodorant, rollerball version of the you fragrance and colourful lip crème line, G suit.

There’s no doubt the brand is a big beauty name, but do its buys stand up to the ever-growing hype? Here at IndyBest, we’ve put a few Glossier products through their paces to bring you our comprehensive verdict.

How we tested

We tested a selection of Glossier products over several weeks, including new launches and cult classic favourites. Our reviewer incorporated the skincare, make-up and fragrance goodies into their everyday routine and looked at formula, efficiency, and results. Plus, we considered packaging aesthetic too. Read on for our full tried and tested list of the best Glossier buys.

We tried the products over several weeks (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

The best Glossier product for 2023 are: