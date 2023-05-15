Jump to content

We tried Only Curls’s products for three weeks and achieved salon-worthy results

Our locks have never felt more moisturised, and the mousse added the extra volume we lack

Dominique Boulan
Monday 15 May 2023 10:16
<p>We’d say our locks are most similar to curl type 2C</p>

We’d say our locks are most similar to curl type 2C

(The Independent)

Whenever we speak to straight-haired friends, they seem to believe that managing curly hair is an easy job. More often than not, curly locks come with plenty of volume and don’t get greasy as quickly as straight hair, meaning washing days can be few and far between.

However, we most certainly have our own struggles. Curly-haired folks will recognise the endless battle of keeping frizz at bay, and keeping our locks well-hydrated feels like a full-time job, at times.

We’ve been staying away from sulphates and harmful chemicals for years now, and feel like we’re coming a little closer to finding our holy grail of haircare routines every day, especially now that we’ve tried Only Curls. We prefer to keep our routine simple, minimising the amount of products we use to about four or five (including shampoo and conditioner). Luckily for us, Only Curls’s core range includes just that: a cleanser, conditioner, curl cream and gel – what’s easier than that?

Lizzie Carter, founder of the brand, started packing orders at her kitchen table back in 2016. Nowadays, it’s still a small, London-based business, but has made a big name for itself among the curly-haired community. All products in the brand’s range are free from sulphates, silicones and parabens, and they’re also made in the UK, cruelty-free, 100 per cent vegan and packaged in bio plastic.

The brand’s products have been used by our hairdresser in the styling process before, and if there’s one time our locks look their finest, it’s after a visit to the salon. So, we put a range of Only Curls’s products to the test, to find out whether we could recreate that look from the comfort of our own home.

The brand offers full-sized products, as well as mini sets

(Dominique Boulan)

How we tested

We replaced our regular haircare routine with several of Only Curls’s products for three weeks, but have continued to reach for each of them since. Wash day takes place twice a week, and, in between, we refresh our dry locks with some product. We tried the curl cleanser, conditioner, curl cream, mousse, enhancing gel and mega hold gel and added in the hair mask for one of the washes too. During this period, we’ve also been using the Only Curls silk pillowcase, to keep our hair from getting frizzy overnight.

For reference, we’d say our hair is most similar to type 2C on the curly scale but, on a good day (read: when we just come back from the hairdresser), can look more like type 3A. We’ve used the products as recommended by the brand, and will walk you through our routine step-by-step below.

Results got better with each wash day, and our curls were bouncier when using the mousse

(Dominique Boulan)

Only Curls full-size bundle

  • Size: Cleanser and conditioner: 300ml; Styling products: 250ml

This pack contains the core products you’ll need for your haircare routine. It helps to keep things simple, yet delivers incredible results. The pack includes the all curl cleanser, conditioner, hydrating curl cream and enhancing curl gel – all to be applied in exactly that order. The cleansing and conditioning products are 300ml in size and the styling products are 250ml.

We’d thoroughly wet our hair before applying the cleanser (£16, Onlycurls.com). The product smells delightful, and the entire range carries a fresh citrus and coconut scent, with some hints of nut oils that linger long after your wash. For those who are unfamiliar with cleansers, they serve the same purpose as a shampoo: cleaning hair. But cleansers don’t contain sulphates, and they avoid other chemicals that may damage your locks. This cleanser lathers well, so we didn’t need much product. The texture is a little runnier than some other shampoos, but doesn’t slip through the fingers. After rinsing, our hair felt clean and well-hydrated, yet surprisingly light. The cleanser is also formulated to help reduce frizz.

We’d then follow-up with the conditioner (£16, Onlycurls.com). First, we’d apply the product with our fingers, detangling our hair in the process, and follow with a wide-toothed comb. Our hair detangled incredibly easily, and, after a couple of washes, we noticed there was less hair loss than usual during this process. The product is free of sulphates, silicones, parabens and drying alcohols, and, after rinsing, it felt like our hair really maintained the product’s hydrating and smoothening benefits, leaving us with bouncy curls

Now, this next step is important – we tried a tip shared by Only Curls founder Lizzie Carter herself. Apply the curl cream (£16, Onlycurls.com) immediately, on soaking-wet hair, while leaning forward. Again, not much product is needed – a 10p-sized amount did the trick for us. Once applied throughout, we gave our curls a good squeeze and then used a micro-fibre towel to gently squeeze some more and rid our locks of excessive moisture. The formula is meant to hydrate curls without weighing them down, tackling frizz in the process, and it does a great job at that.

If you keep your hair routine simple, all you have to do afterwards is apply the enhancing curl gel (£16, Onlycurls.com), which helps define and hold curls, without adding a sticky or crunchy texture, which we find happens with a lot of other gels. We also tried the mega hold gel (included in the mega hold bundle, £60, Onlycurls.com, or on its own £16, Onlycurls.com) instead. It’s slightly thicker in texture and has to be squeezed in properly – otherwise, it gets a little crunchy when dry – but it definitely gave our locks some extra support and held them in place, and we’d reach for this one on a windy day or for a night out.

As a final step, you can let your hair air-dry but, if we have time, we prefer to diffuse. It gives our curls an extra boost and makes them bouncier, whereas, with air-drying, they tend to be weighed down a bit.

Whenever we switch up our haircare routine, it always takes some time to adjust. Especially after the first one or two washes, our hair gets frizzy quicker than usual. The same happened when using Only Curls’s products for the first time but, after sticking with it, results improved with every wash and, by the fourth wash, our hair looked similar to when we return from the hairdresser – something we rarely achieve on our own. So, it’s safe to say this bundle impressed.

Continue reading...

Only Curls deep hydration hair mask

  • Size: 250ml

We only used this mask once during the testing period, as, first of all, we’re firm believers that a hair mask (like a face mask) should be a treat. But, secondly, it needs to stay in for about 20 minutes after conditioning, and that is a lot of dedication. However, the results were stunning.

Right after rinsing, our hair did feel a little heavy and tangled but, after applying the curl cream, that was no longer the case. We’d then follow the routine mentioned above, as usual.

We’d been using Only Curls’s products for a couple of weeks at this point, and we were already impressed by how light, bouncy and frizz-free our hair was over this period, but when we incorporated the mask into the routine, we saw the best results. Our locks felt even more hydrated, and the mask added extra shine too. We’d save this product for occasional use, when an extra boost is needed or when sun and sea have taken its toll on our locks – simply because the 20-minute wait more than doubles the time we’d usually spend on wash day.

Continue reading...

Only Curls volumising curl mousse

  • Size: 200ml

We’ve been told this mousse has sold out four times already since its launch in April 2022, and, after trying it, we can see why. At first, we were a little wary of trying a mousse – it gave us flashbacks to our high-school days when those formulas weren’t as well-evolved as they are today, and would lead to hard, crunchy locks. Let’s just say it was a look we thought was best left in the past.

However, we’re happy to report this formula has swayed us. The product foams up nicely, feels light and is not nearly as sticky as we expected. It can be used to refresh curls in between wash days by applying on dry hair, or it can be added to the washing routine by applying to wet hair in between the curl cream and the gel.

When applied on dry hair in between washes, the mousse gave our curls a fresher look and helped keep them bouncy for longer. When adding the mousse on wet hair, we noticed it added more volume – especially at the top of our hair – leading to some next-level results after diffusing.

Continue reading...

Only Curls silk pillowcase

  • Size: 50cm x 75cm

When it comes to beating frizz at night, we’ve typically preferred using a bonnet rather than a silk pillowcase – it’s a smaller purchase and we didn’t have to match it to our bedding. However, this pillowcase is super comfy and feels quite luxurious.

It’s 50cm x 75cm, meaning it fits a regular pillow – we took it with us on a trip and used it on plenty of hotel pillows too. Just make sure you don’t forget to take it with you when checking out – we can confirm it’s a sad affair to find out you’ve left it. It’s made from 100 per cent 19 momme mulberry silk and it’s machine washable. There was no post-sleep frizz in the morning and, when we’d wash our hair in the evening, it would still look as such the next day.

The main benefit from the pillowcase compared with a bonnet is that it feels less restrictive, and it looks stylish on the bed too. On top of that, we’ve gotten plenty of weird looks from overnight guests when the bonnet went on, so, in the future, we’ll probably stick to a pillowcase.

Read our full round-up of the best silk pillowcases

Continue reading...

The verdict: Only Curls

We absolutely love this range, and have carried on using it after the testing period ended. Using the bundle in combination with the hair mask and mousse has probably been the closest we’ve ever been to re-creating whatever magic our hairdresser works on our curls. However, if you want to keep your routine simple, the bundle is the way to go.

There’s many different types of curly hair, and it’s good to keep in mind these products may not work wonders for everyone. Only Curls says its products are formulated to suit all curl types, from kinks and waves to curls and coils, so we’d say Only Curls is well worth a shot, whatever your curl type. The brand offers mini-sets for those not ready to commit to full-sized formulas, too.

We’ve rounded up the best heat protection sprays to shield your locks from damage when styling

