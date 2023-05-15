Only Curls full-size bundle
- Size: Cleanser and conditioner: 300ml; Styling products: 250ml
This pack contains the core products you’ll need for your haircare routine. It helps to keep things simple, yet delivers incredible results. The pack includes the all curl cleanser, conditioner, hydrating curl cream and enhancing curl gel – all to be applied in exactly that order. The cleansing and conditioning products are 300ml in size and the styling products are 250ml.
We’d thoroughly wet our hair before applying the cleanser (£16, Onlycurls.com). The product smells delightful, and the entire range carries a fresh citrus and coconut scent, with some hints of nut oils that linger long after your wash. For those who are unfamiliar with cleansers, they serve the same purpose as a shampoo: cleaning hair. But cleansers don’t contain sulphates, and they avoid other chemicals that may damage your locks. This cleanser lathers well, so we didn’t need much product. The texture is a little runnier than some other shampoos, but doesn’t slip through the fingers. After rinsing, our hair felt clean and well-hydrated, yet surprisingly light. The cleanser is also formulated to help reduce frizz.
We’d then follow-up with the conditioner (£16, Onlycurls.com). First, we’d apply the product with our fingers, detangling our hair in the process, and follow with a wide-toothed comb. Our hair detangled incredibly easily, and, after a couple of washes, we noticed there was less hair loss than usual during this process. The product is free of sulphates, silicones, parabens and drying alcohols, and, after rinsing, it felt like our hair really maintained the product’s hydrating and smoothening benefits, leaving us with bouncy curls
Now, this next step is important – we tried a tip shared by Only Curls founder Lizzie Carter herself. Apply the curl cream (£16, Onlycurls.com) immediately, on soaking-wet hair, while leaning forward. Again, not much product is needed – a 10p-sized amount did the trick for us. Once applied throughout, we gave our curls a good squeeze and then used a micro-fibre towel to gently squeeze some more and rid our locks of excessive moisture. The formula is meant to hydrate curls without weighing them down, tackling frizz in the process, and it does a great job at that.
If you keep your hair routine simple, all you have to do afterwards is apply the enhancing curl gel (£16, Onlycurls.com), which helps define and hold curls, without adding a sticky or crunchy texture, which we find happens with a lot of other gels. We also tried the mega hold gel (included in the mega hold bundle, £60, Onlycurls.com, or on its own £16, Onlycurls.com) instead. It’s slightly thicker in texture and has to be squeezed in properly – otherwise, it gets a little crunchy when dry – but it definitely gave our locks some extra support and held them in place, and we’d reach for this one on a windy day or for a night out.
As a final step, you can let your hair air-dry but, if we have time, we prefer to diffuse. It gives our curls an extra boost and makes them bouncier, whereas, with air-drying, they tend to be weighed down a bit.
Whenever we switch up our haircare routine, it always takes some time to adjust. Especially after the first one or two washes, our hair gets frizzy quicker than usual. The same happened when using Only Curls’s products for the first time but, after sticking with it, results improved with every wash and, by the fourth wash, our hair looked similar to when we return from the hairdresser – something we rarely achieve on our own. So, it’s safe to say this bundle impressed.