Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whenever we speak to straight-haired friends, they seem to believe that managing curly hair is an easy job. More often than not, curly locks come with plenty of volume and don’t get greasy as quickly as straight hair, meaning washing days can be few and far between.

However, we most certainly have our own struggles. Curly-haired folks will recognise the endless battle of keeping frizz at bay, and keeping our locks well-hydrated feels like a full-time job, at times.

We’ve been staying away from sulphates and harmful chemicals for years now, and feel like we’re coming a little closer to finding our holy grail of haircare routines every day, especially now that we’ve tried Only Curls. We prefer to keep our routine simple, minimising the amount of products we use to about four or five (including shampoo and conditioner). Luckily for us, Only Curls’s core range includes just that: a cleanser, conditioner, curl cream and gel – what’s easier than that?

Lizzie Carter, founder of the brand, started packing orders at her kitchen table back in 2016. Nowadays, it’s still a small, London-based business, but has made a big name for itself among the curly-haired community. All products in the brand’s range are free from sulphates, silicones and parabens, and they’re also made in the UK, cruelty-free, 100 per cent vegan and packaged in bio plastic.

The brand’s products have been used by our hairdresser in the styling process before, and if there’s one time our locks look their finest, it’s after a visit to the salon. So, we put a range of Only Curls’s products to the test, to find out whether we could recreate that look from the comfort of our own home.

The brand offers full-sized products, as well as mini sets (Dominique Boulan)

How we tested

We replaced our regular haircare routine with several of Only Curls’s products for three weeks, but have continued to reach for each of them since. Wash day takes place twice a week, and, in between, we refresh our dry locks with some product. We tried the curl cleanser, conditioner, curl cream, mousse, enhancing gel and mega hold gel and added in the hair mask for one of the washes too. During this period, we’ve also been using the Only Curls silk pillowcase, to keep our hair from getting frizzy overnight.

For reference, we’d say our hair is most similar to type 2C on the curly scale but, on a good day (read: when we just come back from the hairdresser), can look more like type 3A. We’ve used the products as recommended by the brand, and will walk you through our routine step-by-step below.