I’m a beauty editor and Pat McGrath’s eyeshadow is the best I’ve ever tried

Pat McGrath Labs’ mothership XI palette is the latest launch from the make-up guru’s eponymous range

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 25 September 2023 14:09
This IndyBest tried and tested brand has been worn by A-list celebs including Taylor Swift, Sienna Miller, Naomi Campbell and more

(The Independent)

When it comes to shopping for make-up, eyeshadow is arguably the most fun product to purchase. Whether you seek a natural effect or love a bolder look, there’s a plethora of shades to shop for both. From metallic to matte, a swipe of shadow across the lids has universal appeal.

Like any current looks, inspiration often comes from the catwalk and social media. Make-up guru Pat McGrath is a force to behold in both arenas, with the beauty name’s Sixties-inspired theme recently showcased at Versace’s Milan show and her Instagram account having a whopping 5.5million followers.

McGrath is known for creating incredible editorial, red carpet and fashion month looks, and her legendary artistry spans decades. Standout work has been seen on OG supermodels Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer, A-listers Sienna Miller and Emily Ratajkowski, and in Taylor Swift’s “Bejewelled” music video, to name just a few examples.

Since the renowned make-up artist’s eponymous brand Pat McGrath Labs was founded in 2015, beauty aficionados have been able to recreate the same looks from home and our shopping team has reviewed products including the blusher, foundation and lipstick. Within the range are the mothership palettes, a selection of luxurious eyeshadow offerings serving up neutral and glittery offerings alike.

The premium line-up piqued my attention when I first sampled this eyeshadow, because as a beauty editor, finding these highly pigmented eyeshadows felt like the make-up Holy Grail. With the launch of its latest XI: sunlit seduction colour collection on 1 September, I’ve spent a couple of weeks seeing if the newest Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette offers the same iconic mic drop make-up effect.

How we tested

I’ve been using palettes from this brand for several years and incorporating the shades into daytime wear and evening looks. This new Pat McGrath Labs product has been part of my make-up repertoire for a fortnight, and I’ve looked at the shade range, number of colours included and how pigmented each one is. During the testing time, I’ve also taken into consideration how well the mothership XI: sunlit seduction eyeshadows blend and layer, and the amount of time the colour stays put for. Keep reading for my full tried and tested review, and to find out why this is the best eyeshadow I’ve ever tried.

Pat McGrath Labs mothership XI: sunlit seduction

  • Number of shades : 10
  • Eyeshadow colours: pink, gold, purple, copper
  • Metallic or matte?: both

The first thing to praise about this eyeshadow palette is its stunning presentation. From the signature Pat McGrath Labs floral crown artwork on the outer cardboard box to the glossy black case, this make-up buy is especially boujie. While the price point is premium – because let’s be honest £119 is undoubtedly expensive for an eyeshadow palette – its aesthetic measures up to the expectation this cost brings. There’s a large, good quality mirror inside too, and the robust case snaps shut and opens with satisfying ease. In a nutshell, if you’re looking for the designer handbag of make-up, this is it.

Just like the rest of the mothership palette range, inside there are 10 shades and each is a decent size at bigger than a 50p coin. In fact, I’ve had the previously launched mothership palette for several months now and after regular use none of the shades are anywhere near running out.

The sunlit seduction colours span across matte and metallic, in light shimmery pink to earthy copper and neutral hues alongside glittery gold and purple. As a side note, if you are looking for different colour picks, other options within the mothership palette range include divine rose (£119, Selfridges.com), subliminal (£119, Selfridges.com) and bronze seduction (£119, Selfridges.com).

Read more: Trinny London’s new foundation delivers lightweight longevity

A feast for the eyes, each shade works well worn alone or with any of the others. I use a light layer of ‘nude rose’ or ‘sienna mystique’ on natural make-up days, while the highlighter-esque shade ‘skintense radiance’ brings a radiant touch to the corner of the eyelid. Similarly, a sweep of the super sparkly ‘astral pink fetish’, ‘astral amethyst allure’, ‘blitz crimson ecstasy’ or ‘astral gilded aura’ adds instant jewel-toned glitter that can be as OTT as you like.

The combination of darker, earthy, light, gold and bright shades also build up beautifully as a glistening take on a smoky eye. They are so easy to apply too, and I particularly enjoy swiping a layer of shadow across the lid using my fingertip. Meanwhile, for definition, a slimline brush offers a smudgy eyeliner effect with the deep brown shades.

If you do prefer using a brush, you can tailor the amount of product you wear and shake off any excess ahead of application. This smoothing pressed powder eyeshadow effortlessly glides onto the eyelids without clinging to creases, and while the pigment is rich it’s lightweight to wear. My eyes can be prone to irritation, and the shadow doesn’t sting or cause them to water either.

Read more: The best eye make-up removers that are gentle on skin

My main take while using this make-up is how joyous the colours are to admire and when worn, they offer a glamorous, glistening boost that catches the light. They are each highly pigmented and this is what contributes to the luxurious finish and long-wearing colour which exhudes decadence. I’ve worn Pat McGrath Labs eyeshadows for hours on end and have not seen it budge by late at night, so you do need an excellent eye make-up remover to take off all traces.

The notable longeivity is really refreshing and makes this investment buy worth the price. I’d go so far as to say, this is the best eyeshadow I’ve ever worn and nothing has beaten the palette for intense colour and staying power in my tried and tested experience.

From sporting the shadow at a party to working or even doing the weekly shop, wearing this eye make-up adds an extra-special edge to any look. It feels like a treat to wear, and adds a luxe vibe, whatever your day holds. For that reason, the palette shouldn’t be saved for best.

The verdict: Pat McGrath Labs mothership XI: sunlit seduction

The Pat McGrath Labs mothership XI: sunlit seduction eyeshadow palette is a beautifully presented make-up buy which boasts an array of stunning matte and metallic shades. I’ve found each one is a standout beauty product of its own, while they’re all easy to layer and create smoky and sparkly effects with too. The eyeshadow is incredibly long-lasting and stays put throughout the day and night and while it is a splurge buy – if you’re seeking an extra special purchase ahead of party season and beyond, I can’t recommend this palette highly enough.

