The first thing to praise about this eyeshadow palette is its stunning presentation. From the signature Pat McGrath Labs floral crown artwork on the outer cardboard box to the glossy black case, this make-up buy is especially boujie. While the price point is premium – because let’s be honest £119 is undoubtedly expensive for an eyeshadow palette – its aesthetic measures up to the expectation this cost brings. There’s a large, good quality mirror inside too, and the robust case snaps shut and opens with satisfying ease. In a nutshell, if you’re looking for the designer handbag of make-up, this is it.

Just like the rest of the mothership palette range, inside there are 10 shades and each is a decent size at bigger than a 50p coin. In fact, I’ve had the previously launched mothership palette for several months now and after regular use none of the shades are anywhere near running out.

The sunlit seduction colours span across matte and metallic, in light shimmery pink to earthy copper and neutral hues alongside glittery gold and purple. As a side note, if you are looking for different colour picks, other options within the mothership palette range include divine rose (£119, Selfridges.com), subliminal (£119, Selfridges.com) and bronze seduction (£119, Selfridges.com).

A feast for the eyes, each shade works well worn alone or with any of the others. I use a light layer of ‘nude rose’ or ‘sienna mystique’ on natural make-up days, while the highlighter-esque shade ‘skintense radiance’ brings a radiant touch to the corner of the eyelid. Similarly, a sweep of the super sparkly ‘astral pink fetish’, ‘astral amethyst allure’, ‘blitz crimson ecstasy’ or ‘astral gilded aura’ adds instant jewel-toned glitter that can be as OTT as you like.

The combination of darker, earthy, light, gold and bright shades also build up beautifully as a glistening take on a smoky eye. They are so easy to apply too, and I particularly enjoy swiping a layer of shadow across the lid using my fingertip. Meanwhile, for definition, a slimline brush offers a smudgy eyeliner effect with the deep brown shades.

If you do prefer using a brush, you can tailor the amount of product you wear and shake off any excess ahead of application. This smoothing pressed powder eyeshadow effortlessly glides onto the eyelids without clinging to creases, and while the pigment is rich it’s lightweight to wear. My eyes can be prone to irritation, and the shadow doesn’t sting or cause them to water either.

My main take while using this make-up is how joyous the colours are to admire and when worn, they offer a glamorous, glistening boost that catches the light. They are each highly pigmented and this is what contributes to the luxurious finish and long-wearing colour which exhudes decadence. I’ve worn Pat McGrath Labs eyeshadows for hours on end and have not seen it budge by late at night, so you do need an excellent eye make-up remover to take off all traces.

The notable longeivity is really refreshing and makes this investment buy worth the price. I’d go so far as to say, this is the best eyeshadow I’ve ever worn and nothing has beaten the palette for intense colour and staying power in my tried and tested experience.

From sporting the shadow at a party to working or even doing the weekly shop, wearing this eye make-up adds an extra-special edge to any look. It feels like a treat to wear, and adds a luxe vibe, whatever your day holds. For that reason, the palette shouldn’t be saved for best.