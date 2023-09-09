Huda Beauty’s new easy bake powder kept our make-up glowy all day

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Synonymous with snatched make-up, Huda Kattan’s eponymous brand Huda Beauty is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Founded in 2013 by the blogger-turned-millionaire entrepreneur, the beauty brand has evolved into a global empire with its eyeshadow palettes, faux filter foundation and that bake setting powder all rising to cult status.

Kattan’s commitment to all-out glamour (think a boldly blended eye, full flawless coverage and over-lined pout) is reflected in the brand’s roster of go-big-or-go-home products.

Now, the beauty mogul has unveiled a new product that’s promising to be your new go-to for a snatched and sculpted look. Joining the brand’s illustrious line-up, Huda Beauty’s easy bake and snatch pressed brightening and setting powder is a reimagining of its bestselling easy bake formula.

Unlike the OG, the brand’s latest formula requires no “baking” time and is designed for targeted application on areas you want to brighten and lift. Giving a filtered finish by instantly setting makeup, Huda uses the pressed powder on the undereye areas and on any small shadows for a glowy look. The formula is infused with a microfine hyaluronic acid for a creamy and non-drying texture, it’s also fragrance-free and touted to be sweat and humidity-resistant.

Inclusive as ever, the product is available in eight of the brand’s existing easy bake shades and it’s packaged in a nifty compact complete with a mirror for on-the-go top-ups. Plus, it comes with a precision sponge to help perfect application.

How we tested

We were the first to try Huda Beauty’s new pressed powder ahead of its launch on 19 September. Two testers used different shades – one of us has a slightly oily complexion and the other with combination skin. With the brand promising eight to nine hours of coverage, we applied it in the morning and assessed its staying power throughout the day, and one tester even assessed how their complexion looked after a sweaty gym session.

During the testing process, the UK was in the middle of a 30C heatwave – so we were able to assess the formula’s claims of being sweat-resistant. Looking at how well it mattifies our skin while brightening for a snatched look, here’s our verdict on Huda Beauty’s easy bake pressed brightening and setting powder.

Huda Beauty easy bake and snatch pressed brightening and setting powder, shade cupcake: £30, Sephora.co.uk – available from 19 September

(Daisy Lester)

Rating: 4/ 5

Huda Beauty’s follow-up to the bestselling easy bake powder is designed to have a similar shine-controlling effect with the added bonus of brightening. Application is easy using either a precision sponge or powder puff (it’s trickier to get a good amount of coverage with a bristle brush), with the brand recommending gently pressing the powder onto any areas you’d like to brighten and build up to your desired coverage.

In order to set make-up in targeted areas that need a little lifting, we took Huda’s advice in applying it to the under-eye area. Easily softening and setting our base make-up, it blurred our complexion for a soft look. The brightening effect is very subtle (surprising considering Huda’s “go big or go home” mantra) – but the product is nice for an understated glow that works to simultaneously combat excess shine.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

We topped it up on our under eye, cheekbone and T-zone area during a particularly balmy day and it kept our face bright and blurred. Unlike many setting powder formulas, it doesn’t feel cakey or heavy despite its impressive coverage.

The product comes in a neat black compact with a small mirror, so the brand makes it easy to apply the product on the go with the two-in-one formula saving you from packing a separate highlighter and powder. The main appeal for us was the fact it acts as a quick fix for stamping out shine and giving us an air-brushed finish without faffing with multiple products. Lightweight, glowy and long-lasting, it lives up to its snatching credentials.

Daisy Lester

Available from 19 September

Huda Beauty easy bake and snatch pressed brightening and setting powder, shade blondie: £30, Sephora.co.uk – available from 19 September

(Amira Arasteh)

Rating: 4.5/ 5

At first, we were a little dubious (to say the least) about the easy bake and snatch powder. For starters, we shade matched ourselves on the Huda Beauty website but were surprised to see we were suggested to use the “blondie” – which was quite yellow in colour. However, who are we to argue with the make-up genius that is team Huda so we, of course, gave it a go.

Upon initial application, the powder felt light – and its coverage quite subtle. Considering its brightening effect is one of its USPs, we were a little disappointed that the glow wasn’t giving quite as much as Huda’s other highlighting products. But, again, this is a brand that has earned its place to be stuck with through the end.

As the day went on, we actually grew to enjoy the subtlety of the powder as, when accompanied by a good foundation or CC cream, it sat seamlessly on our skin, offering that second skin and effortless make-up look (all while the product is actually doing the most).

Another USP of the easy bake and snatch powder is that it’s touted to be sweat-resistant so we continued to test the product at the gym. Well, colour us impressed as aside from sweating profusely, this powder lived up to its hype, carrying us through two classes, a weights class followed by box-fit, and yet our make-up stayed fully intact.

This compact powder also comes complete with a travel sponge underneath and we can’t think of anything better to be in our handbag for on-the-go touch-ups – should we ever need them, of course.

Amira Arasteh

Available from 19 September

The verdict: Huda Beauty easy bake snatch pressed brightening powder

Effectively two products in one, Huda Beauty’s new easy bake powder delivers all-day coverage with a soft, glowy finish. Even we are surprised at the U-turn from our initial, doubtful reaction to our final thoughts. Subtle and seamlessly sitting on our skin, this powder not only lasted the hours it claimed to but through gym classes and heatwaves, too. We’re sold and can’t wait for it to launch.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on make-up and other beauty offers, try the links below:

Looking for more recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best setting powders for 2023