It's Black Friday 2023 and there's a whole host of fantastic offers on Lookfantastic's website. Fashion and beauty editor Lauren Cunningham gives you her top picks for the best beauty deals on offer.

Whether you're looking for a new perfume, a tint or primer, Lauren's selections will have you covered with top offers on brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Espa.

Keep up to date with all the best Black Friday deals with IndyBest, where we will be liveblogging right through the event.