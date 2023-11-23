Jump to content

Liveupdated1700731496

Black Friday deals – live: Offers on tech, fashion and more

Big names including Le Creuset, Currys, Zara, Simba, Nintendo, Xbox and Dyson are all dropping deals today

Alex Lee
Thursday 23 November 2023 09:24
<p>We’re finding big discounts across top-rated tech and our favourite fashion brands </p>

There’s just one more sleep until the Black Friday deals officially begin, but the early discounts are already popping up everywhere from Amazon and Argos to Zara and Asos. There are thousands of deals on technologyTVs and laptops to clothingmattresses and home appliances, if it’s got a decent Black Friday discount applied to it (and it’s worth your money) you’ll find it here.

The likes of SharkDysonJohn LewisNinjaVeryCurrys and Boots have been cutting prices since the beginning of November, with AmazonNintendo and Apple joining in last week. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. So stick with us on the liveblog, as we’ll be rounding up today’s very best Black Friday offers. Thank us later.

1700731260

When do the Black Friday deals start?

Good morning. The Black Friday bonanza kicks off tomorrow morning, but the early deals have already started in anticipation of the big sale. I’ll be here all day picking out the very best deals I can find on the best tech, fashion, beauty and home appliances.

I’ll have live rolling coverage throughout the day, but for a more comprehensive guide to the early Black Friday deals, Daisy’s got your back in her article below:

Best early Black Friday 2023 deals, plus when the main sales event starts

From Hotel Chocolat to Nintendo and Pandora, the Black Friday sales can help you save ahead of Christmas

Alex Lee23 November 2023 09:21

