When is the Zara Black Friday sale 2023?

Black Friday is fast approaching – and there’s one brand’s sale in particular that’s on every fashion-lover’s radar: Zara.

The high-street hero hosts various flash offers throughout the year but its Black Friday sale is always the main event. From party dresses and winter coats to boots and knitwear, we’ve previously seen discounts of up to 70 per cent in the brand’s Black Friday sales.

Owing to how fast pieces sell out (literally within minutes), shopping online or via the label’s app can be just as frantic as thrifting for deals in brick-and-mortar stores.

Thankfully, our fashion team is on hand to help you wade through Zara’s Black Friday offers – from TikTok-viral finds (we’re hoping to see the wool bomber range discounted) to party-season essentials (think metallic kitten heels and sequin dresses).

In the lead-up to the main event, you can find everything you need to know about Zara’s Black Friday sale here, from predicted dates to the kind of deals to expect.

Does Zara have Black Friday deals?

The high-street label is known for hosting a mammoth annual Black Friday sale, and this year is sure to be no exception. Zara’s main event usually kicks off on the big day itself (Friday 24 November, this year) but if previous years are anything to go by, we can anticipate the sale to drop early on the brand’s app, on the evening of Thursday 23 November. There’s also an in-person sale in Zara stores from Friday 24 November (good luck).

Read more: What are the best Black Friday deals on fashion to expect?

Zara encourages shoppers to prepare their online baskets, as the brand’s website shows the items that will be on sale before the deals actually drop. This is great news for those eyeing up particular styles, letting you check out quickly on the day the offers go live.

What were the best Zara Black Friday deals last year?

In 2022, we saw up to 35 per cent off blazer styles, winter puffer jackets reduced to half price and classic knitwear slashed by up to 45 per cent.

There was also up to 40 per cent off footwear (think everything from court shoes to boots), 50 per cent off accessories – including party clutch bags – and 40 per cent off dresses for party season.

Are there any Zara deals to shop now?

While we’ve still got a few weeks to wait until Zara’s Black Friday event, the store’s “special prices” line has some stellar savings.

Zara bomber jacket with pockets: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Bomber jackets aren’t going anywhere this season, and Zara’s affordable styles are some of the best on the high street. Case in point: this grey jacket, which is now reduced by nearly 30 per cent. The jacket features a round collar, long sleeves and an elasticated trim, with front pockets and a zip completing the design. We love the gathered hem, which gives the piece some structure, while the inner lining will provide extra warmth.

Buy now

Zara TRF wide-leg mid-rise full-length jeans: Was £35.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Thesilhouette of the season, wide-leg jeans are the style to invest in. Zara’s take boasts a flattering mid-rise waist, wide cut, and faded-denim finish that will go with just about everything in your wardrobe. Style with colourful trainers, a knit vest and oversized coat to finish off the look. Setting you back just £19.99, it’s no suprise sizes are flying out of stock.

Buy now

Zara twist knit cardigan: Was £45.99, now £22.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

The humble cardigan is back in a big way, and Zara’s twist knit style is sure to be endlessly wearable. Finished in a speck grey, the piece boasts long sleeves, a V neckline, patch pockets and a button-up front. The long hem with cut-out detailing gives the piece an expensive feel that belies its £22.99 price point.

Buy now

Zara double faced cropped gilet: Was £55.99, now £35.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

A stylish alternative to a winter coat, Zara’s double faced gilet is reduced by 35 per cent right now. The sleeveless design features a dramatic raised collar, tab appliques with metal hardware and a zip fastening at the front. Helping to lock in warmth, we love the contrast faux-shearling lining and trims.

Buy now

Zara knit cardigan with contrast pockets: Was £45.99, now £22.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Reduced by 50 per cent, Zara’s knit cardigan is a steal at less than £25. The round neck style is complete with extra-long sleeves, and a front placket, with contrasting front patch pockets adding detail. An easy colour to add to your winter wardrobe, team the khaki cardigan with blue jeans and ballet flats.

Buy now

Zara denim TRF jumpsuit: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Taking the hassle out of dressing each morning, this Zara jumpsuit is an instant outfit-maker. The collared one-piece boasts a vintage-style faded wash and straight-leg cut. Characterised with long, cuffed sleeves and a single patch pocket on the chest, the high-wasited cut of the trousers is sure to be flattering. Right now, you can save 50 per cent on the price.

Buy now

