Fans of luxury fashion, beauty and tech, rejoice – Selfridges has launched its annual sale. But despite the retailer offering discounts across a whole host of products, from TVs to food and fashion, technically, this isn’t a Selfridges Black Friday sale.

Instead of joining a whole host of brands in offering seasonal discounts under the Black Friday umbrella, Selfridges usually offers savings under a different title, which we’ll explain in detail below.

Typically, Black Friday is the last chance to snap up a bargain before Christmas, with everyone from John Lewis to Argos slashing their prices on a huge range of items, including technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion and home appliances. The sales extravaganza officially kicks off on 24 November this year (the last Friday of the month), with deals continuing to drop across the weekend and on Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

The good news is the Selfridges sale is just as impressive as your typical Black Friday bargain-packed event. Below, we’ve rounded up our favourite price-dropped products already available and have provided some more information about what to expect from the sale.

Best early Black Friday deals at Selfridges

Although Selfridges doesn’t exactly take part in Black Friday, its seasonal sale has already begun, with offers on designer handbags, jewellery, homeware and more. Although, we are expecting to see some better offers come through on 24 November.

Aspinal of London Stella leather satchel bag: Was £450, now £270, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Right now, there’s a 40 per cent saving on this Aspinal of London leather satchel. Whether you’re shopping for a Christmas gift or a special item for yourself, this crossbody bag is sure to be a great find for any fashion fan. It’s already dropped in price twice since entering the sale so you can now pick it up for an impressive £180 less than the original.

Monica Vinader signature 18ct yellow-gold vermeil bangle: Was £375, now £262.50, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

This 18-carat yellow gold bangle is one of Monica Vinader’s signature styles and now has 30 per cent off in the Selfridges designer sale. The slip-on bracelet comes with a five-year warranty and a gift box so is sure to make the perfect Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one. It’s currently showing as low in stock so you may want to move swiftly if this item is on your Black Friday wish list.

Our Place mini always 2.0 aluminium cooking pan, 21.6cm: Was £105, now £75, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

For a limited time only, this Our Place mini pan has a saving of just over 28 per cent. Available in five different shades, from pink to green, there’s something to suit every style. We reviewed the full-sized option, with our tester rating it four out of five stars and noting that it is “beautiful and made from post-consumer recycled aluminium, which is nothing but a great thing.”

Beats x Kim K earth beats fit pro wireless earbuds: Was £219, now £179, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

For music lovers, these Beats x Kim Kardashian headphones have dropped in price by 20 per cent. An exclusive item to Selfridges, the tech collab has active noise cancelling, transparency mode and spatial audio, and will also work with the iOS Find My feature.

Ted Baker Wayvees logo-hardware faux-leather satchel: Was £100, now £70, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

If you’re after a new work bag, this Ted Baker satchel has a saving of 30 per cent. Made from faux leather, it’s suitable for vegans yet has a pebble grain effect that should look like the real deal. The black version is already almost sold out, so if it’s on your wish list, we’d advise you to move quite quickly to the checkout.

The White Company sherborne Oxford-cotton pillowcase, 50cm x 90cm: Was £45, now £31.50, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

With a saving of more than 30 per cent, these The White Company pillowcases are sure to freshen up anyone’s bedspread. Made from 100 per cent cotton with a 400 thread count, they’re sure to be super soft and comfortable while looking crisp and clean. After all, fresh bedding can have a huge impact on how well you sleep.

Does Selfridges have a Black Friday sale?

Although not branded as a Black Friday sale, Selfridges does discount a huge range of its products around this time of year. Right now, a ‘designer sale’ is available on the site, with offers on a wide range of brands, from Birkenstock to Burberry as well as tech and homeware.

Typically, in previous years, this ‘designer sale’ has then become bigger and better across the Black Friday four-day event (24-27 November), changing in name to ‘Christmas comes early’.

When is the Selfridges Black Friday sale?

The Selfridges designer sale is already currently live across key categories, including men’s and women’s fashion, homeware, food and tech.

Although, right now, many items are low in stock or only available in one size, we’re expecting to see a lot more products discounted on 24 November and will be one of the first to update you when they do.

