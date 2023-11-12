Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If, like us, your fashion wish list is never-ending, Black Friday is the time to tick off new buys. As the biggest sale of the year, the shopping bonanza sees all our favourite labels taking part, from Asos and Zara to Skims, Mango and AllSaints.

Kicking off on Friday 24 November, the four-day event runs throughout the weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday (the online-only day of the sale). This means there’s not long to wait, and we couldn’t be more excited.

As well as offering up to 50 per cent off high-street collections, Black Friday sees heavy discounts across designer sites (think MatchesFashion, Mytheresa, Selfridges and Net-a-Porter), so it’s your best chance to save on investment pieces.

The perfect excuse to revamp your wardrobe ahead of the new year or buy gifts ready for Christmas, the mammoth sale should be on every fashion fiend’s radar. If you can’t wait to start bargain hunting, we’ve got good news – some retailers have kicked off their sales already (we’re looking at you, John Lewis and Very).

From the dates to bookmark to the best early Black Friday deals across clothing and jewellery, here’s everything you need to know.

The best early Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals

Arket cotton jumper: Was £69, now £41, Arket.com

(Arket )

Arket’s striped jumper is a style set favourite each autumn and winter thanks to its laidback style and Breton style finish. Boasting a V-neckline and wide open collar, it’s stitched from a blend of cotton and Milano rib. Finished in a horizontal black and ecru wide stripe, the jumper is the perfect staple for your cold-weather wardrobe.

Converse Chuck Taylor all star leather hi-top: Was £70, now £53.75, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Converse trainers, particularly the classic Chuck Taylor style, never go out of fashion. Luckily for those looking to invest, you can save nearly £20 on the white pair in Very’s Black Friday sale. In our review of the all star hi-tops, our writer said: “The classic Chuck Taylors with OG thin rubber sole are mostly unchanged since its creation more than 100 years ago. With its lightweight and durable upper canvas, as well as added airflow with the metal eyelets, it’s no surprise they’re a staple.”

H&M wool blend coat: Was £139, now £112, Hm.com

(H&M)

The cold weather arriving means we can finally invest in a coat to carry us through the season in style. This H&M number is reduced by 20 per cent and is the perfect layer to wrap up in this autumn. Finished in an olive green, khaki hue, the calf-length coat is crafted from a woven wool blend that gives it a textured look. Complete with wide notch lapels and a detachable tie belt at the waist, the lined coat boasts long raglan sleeves, welt front pockets and a single back vent.

The North Face men’s evolve II triclimate jacket, khaki: Was £205, now £153.50, Very.co.uk

(The North Face)

Looking for a jacket that can see you through the unpredictable British winter? The North Face’s triclimate coat is not only stylish but thoroughly practical. Touted as being waterproof, windproof and breathable, it boasts a two-jacket design (a rainproof outer layer and insulating fleece inner layer). Complete with an adjustable brimmed hood, two hand pockets and an adjustable hem to lock in warmth, you can save more than £50 on the design in Very’s sale.

H&M leather knee high boots: Was £99, now £80, Hm.com

(H&M )

Every winter wardrobe needs a pair of reliable black boots. This pair from H&M more than fit the bill, thanks to the wearable flat sole, subtly chunky style and statement knee-high silhouette. Reduced by 20 per cent right now, the boots are complete with cotton twill linings and loops on either side.

Asos Design chunky rib jumper with high neck in red: Was £32, now £26, Asos.com

(Asos)

A pop of red is on every moodboard for winter dressing this season. Perfect for leaning into the trend, Asos’s chunky knit is now reduced by 18 per cent for your cold-weather wardrobe. Characterised by a sleek funnel neck, drop shoulders and relaxed fit, we’d suggest sizing up for an inflated style that you can layer over T-shirts and mini skirts or tuck into jeans.

Kenzo tiger oversized cotton jersey T-shirt: Was £160, now £128, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

An essential T-shirt for your year-round wardrobe, Kenzo’s tiger tee has been reduced by 20 per cent. The black style is cut into an oversized shape with large printed graphics detailing the front and back. Simple yet sufficiently statement, team with jeans or layer under a knit vest. It would also make a lovely gift for the man in your life this Christmas.

Zara bomber jacket with pockets: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Zara.com

(Zara )

Bomber jackets aren’t going anywhere this season, and Zara’s affordable styles are some of the best on the high street. Case in point: this grey jacket, which is now reduced by nearly 30 per cent. The jacket features a round collar, long sleeves and an elasticated trim, with front pockets and a zip completing the design. We love the gathered hem, which gives the piece some structure, while the inner lining will provide extra warmth.

Mango printed oversized T-shirt: Was £25.99, now £19.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Hailing from LA-based designer Simon Miller’s collaboration with Mango, this printed tee is perfect for your transitional wardrobe. Reduced in Mango’s end-of-summer sale, the T-shirt has an oversized cut that lends it to layering under blazers or throwing on with shorts on holiday. Detailed by a blue collar trim and vintage-inspired print, it’s a staple for less than £20.

Zara TRF wide-leg mid-rise full-length jeans: Was £35.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

(Zara )

The silhouette of the season, wide-leg jeans are the style to invest in. Zara’s take boasts a flattering mid-rise waist, wide cut, and faded denim finish that will go with just about everything in your wardrobe. Style with colourful trainers, a knit vest and an oversized coat to finish off the look. Setting you back just £19.99, it’s no surprise sizes are flying out of stock.

Percival deku gradient crew-neck jumper: Was £159, now £95, Percivalclo.com

(Percival)

Percival’s Black Friday sale has kicked off early, and there are plenty of gems to uncover. This crew-neck jumper is a winter staple, and you can save 40 per cent on the price right now. Crafted from a fine wool mohair blend, it’s elevated by the grey, gradient finish, ribbed collar and fluffy look.

Brave Soul suit trousers co-ord in brown: Was £53, now £25, Asos.com

(Asos)

Chocolate brown is a colour we’re seeing everywhere for autumn and winter. An endlessly wearable way to lean into the trend, Brave Soul’s trousers from Asos boast a low-rise waist, cool wide-leg cut and inflated silhouette. Just as much of a workwear staple as a weekend essential, style with loafers and the matching blazer (was £89, now £38, Asos.com) or a T-shirt and trainers.

Mint Velvet grey borg buckle jacket: Was £189, now £151, Mintvelvet.com

(Mint Velvet)

A high-street alternative to that Toteme shearling coat, Mint Velvet’s borg buckle jacket is on sale with 20 per cent off right now. The regular cut is teamed with a soft textured finish and black duffle fastenings. The collarless silhouette lends itself to layering over chunky turtlenecks, while the black seaming adds detail.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, over the final weekend of November. Last year, it fell on 25 November but for 2023 it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

What were the best Black Friday deals on clothing and jewellery from last year?

In 2022, we were treated to mega site-wide sales from the likes of Missoma, Reformation, Asos, Zara, AllSaints and more. At Cos, there was a 20 per cent price cut, while AllSaints and Reformation reduced its lines by 30 per cent. Better still, you could get up to 70 per cent off at H&M.

Jewellery fans enjoyed 30 per cent off site-wide at Missoma, while Astrid & Miyu offered 25 per cent off its entire collection, and Mejuri discounted its range by 20 per cent.

Best Black Friday deals on clothing and jewellery to expect in 2023

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect most of our high-street favourites to take part during Black Friday. From Zara, Asos, H&M and Monki to Cos, Arket, Nobody’s Child, Jigsaw and others. More-pemium brands, such as AllSaints, Ghost, Whistles, Free People and Sister Jane, are also predicted to host sales.

Plus, with retailers such as Net-A-Porter, Coggles and Selfridges seasoned Black Friday partakers, we can expect sizable savings on luxury labels, too.

