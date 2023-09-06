Black Friday mattress deals 2023: The best offers to expect in the upcoming sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aside from cosy jumpers and crisp weather, another thing we always look forward to come autumn is the biggest shopping event of the year: Black Friday. With millions of deals expected to drop across fashion, beauty, tech, homeware and more, this is the mammoth sale to mark in your diaries.

Since its introduction, Black Friday has become a key international shopping event that typically runs from the Friday after Thanksgiving right through to the following Monday (dubbed Cyber Monday), with deals from big-name brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Zara, Ninja, Shark and many more. Retailers also get heavily involved, with Amazon, Argos, John Lewis – among many others – being known to slash their prices.

If you’re a savvy shopper, noting down the dates of Black Friday in your calendar leads to scooping some serious savings. It’s the perfect time to pick up essentials and big-ticket items for less – and mattresses are no exception. Across previous years, we’ve seen some stellar deals and discounts across top sleep brands such as Simba, Emma, Hypnos and many more.

Mattresses are costly items, and if you’ve been saving up for one but haven’t found one at the right price, Black Friday could be the time to take the plunge. However, these massive sale events can be overwhelming, with so many deals flying about – so, as always, IndyBest’s team of dedicated deal hunters will be on hand throughout the sale weekend to bring you the biggest and best deals.

Ahead of Black Friday 2023, we’ve narrowed down all of the details, so, scroll through to find everything you need to know about the sale here, from key dates to shopping tips and the best deals from last year.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday is an annual sale event that takes place the day after Thanksgiving, across the final weekend of November. In 2022, it fell on 25 November. This year, it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

When will the best Black Friday deals drop?

It’s hard to know exactly when the best Black Friday deals will drop, as the sale event is across the entire weekend, right through to Cyber Monday.

If you wait until the end of the weekend, you run the risk of missing out on an item you’ve had on your wish list for quite some time – so bear that in mind when trying to suss out the best deal.

It’s important to remember that unless specified as a special clearance deal with its own refund policy, the usual returns period is valid across Black Friday. So, if you do happen to snap up something on what you thought was a good deal and then see extra savings later on, if you’re able to, buy it again and begin organising the return and refund of the original item.

Another good shopping tip to remember is to save products you’ve had your eye on via a wish list on brands’ websites (these can be set up easily by creating an account with the retailer) or bookmark the page on your own device. That way, you’re sure to focus on getting the best deals on things you actually want, rather than risking getting sidetracked by the discounts bombarding you from all directions, come the big day.

It’s also helpful to sign up to your favourite brands’ newsletters and follow them on social media, to be sure you’re made aware of any early offers or lightning deals.

What were the best Black Friday mattress deals from last year?

If last year’s Black Friday sale is anything to go by, there’s a lot to get excited about head of the 2023 shopping event.

Last year, you could get a Hypnos wool origins 6 mattress in a double size for £824.25. Reduced from its original price of £1,338, this was a steal regardless, but even more so because it took the top spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, due to the fact “it’s supportive, with a nice amount of bounce-back, and is filled with plenty of natural materials that kept us from overheating”. Savvy shoppers were also able to save on the Simba hybrid pro mattress, king size, which was reduced by 45 per cent.

There were also huge savings to be made on Emma products, including 55 per cent off the premium mattress, double, and 50 per cent off the original model.

It’s not all about mattresses, either. Amazon offered deals on big brands such as Simba, with its hybrid pillow discounted by 35 per cent, while Emma’s flip topper, double, was reduced by 45 per cent during the Black Friday sale, too.

Best Black Friday mattress deals to expect in 2023

While we don’t know exactly yet what offers will go live across the big weekend, we’ve previously seen super savings from top brands such as Simba, Emma, Silentnight and many more. What’s more is that these names all have some end-of-summer deals live right now, so, it’s safe to say they’ll be participating come Black Friday.

We can hope to see up to 60 per cent off at Simba again this year, up to 55 per cent discounts over at Emma, as well as the impressive Dreams sale seeing shoppers able to save hundreds of pounds on mattresses – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Are there any mattress deals available now?

As always, we’re on hand to help you find the best deals online. If you simply cannot wait until November, we’ve found some discounts you can scoop up right now.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, king: Was £2,399, now £1,439.40, Simbasleep.com

Grab yourself a new king-sized mattress for less than £1,500, thanks to the Simba hybrid luxe model being discounted by 40 per cent. The mattress has 10 layers, made up of different materials, including titanium aerocoil springs, high carbon steel aerocoil springs, foam and a wool-infused bamboo layer.

In our review of Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress, our writer said it helped them “sleep more soundly”, adding that “it’s a super-comfortable, supportive and innovatively designed mattress”.

Buy now

HiGRID premium hybrid king mattress: Was £1,399, now £769.45, Amazon.co.uk

This premium king mattress from HiGrid, which features the brand’s advanced smartgrid technology, is currently reduced by 45 per cent for Amazon Prime members. Neither memory foam or latex, this material has been engineered to be both soft and supportive, to ensure that body heat is not trapped as you sleep. Thanks to the 2,500 air channels in the structure, there’s maximum airflow and breathability for a cool and comfortable night’s sleep.

Buy now

OYT memory foam mattress, double: Was £199.99, now £134.99, Amazon.co.uk

This breathable mattress from OYT is currently reduced by 35 per cent at Amazon. Offering medium firmness, with a soft fabric and fire-resistant barrier, it’s also orthopedic and hypoallergenic. The body-contouring memory foam reduces pressure points as you sleep, helping to align your spine – and the gel in the memory foam ensures you are cool and comfortable all night long.

Buy now

Silentnight helford 1,200 pocket eco mattress, double: Was £649, now £449, Dreams.co.uk

Snap up this mattress for a steal while it’s reduced by £200 online at Dreams. Featuring eco comfort fibres made from recycled plastics, you can sleep easy, thanks to the medium comfort grade for all-round support – plus the fact you’re saving pennies and the planet. This mattress has a soft, hypoallergenic knitted cover, as well as being traditionally tufted for that extra level of support.

Buy now

