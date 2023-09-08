Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If your fashion wishlist is never ending (ours too), then Black Friday is the time to tick it off. As the biggest sale of the year, the shopping bonanza sees all our favourite labels taking part, from Asos and Zara to Skims, Mango and AllSaints.

Falling the day after Thanksgiving, the four-day event runs throughout the weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday (the online-only day of the sale). This year, proceedings kick off on 24 November – and we couldn’t be more excited.

As well as scoring up to 50 per cent off high street collections, Black Friday sees heavy discounts across designer sites (think MatchesFashion, Mytheresa, Selfridges and Net-a-Porter), meaning it’s your best chance to save on investment pieces.

The perfect excuse to revamp your wardrobe ahead of the new year or buy gifts ahead of Christmas, the mammoth sale should be on every fashion-lovers radar.

From the dates to bookmark to the best Black Friday deals across clothing and jewellery to expect, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, over the final weekend of November. Last year, it fell on 25 November – in 2023, it will take place from Friday 24 November through to Monday 27 November (Cyber Monday).

What were the best Black Friday deals on clothing and jewellery from last year?

Last year, we were treated to mega site-wide sales from the likes of Missoma, Reformation, Asos, Zara, AllSaints and more. At Cos, there was a 20 per cent price cut while AllSaints and Reformation reduced its lines by 30 per cent. Better still, you could get up to 70 per cent off at H&M.

Jewellery-lovers enjoyed 30 per cent off site-wide at Missoma while Astrid & Miyu offered 25 per cent off its entire collection and Mejuri discounted its range by 20 per cent.

Best Black Friday deals on clothing and jewellery to expect in 2023

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect most of our high street favourites to take part during Black Friday. From Zara, Asos, H&M and Monki to Cos, Arket, Nobody’s Child, Jigsaw and others. More pemium brands like AllSaints, Ghost, Whistles, Free People and Sister Jane are also predicted to host sales.

Plus, with retailers like Net-A-Porter, Coggles and Selfridges seasoned Black Friday partakers, we can expect sizable savings on luxury labels, too.

Are there any fashion and jewellery deals available now?

If you simply can’t wait to shop the sales, we’ve found some impressive deals that are available now.

Ganni logo-intarsia wool-blend jumper: Was £225, now £113, Coggles.com

(Coggles )

You can save nearly 50 per cent on Ganni's logo jumper right now. Ideal for the winter months, the wool-blend sweater features ribbed trims and structured shoulders. Contrasting the jumper's white finish, the Ganni World logo is written in a bold cobalt blue.

Buy now

Levi's 50's straight jeans: Was £110, now £66, Levis.com

(Levi’s )

Reduced by 40 per cent, this pair of retro-inspired Levi's jeans are an essential addition to your wardrobe. The laidback straight silhouette boasts a high rise waist and wide leg cut. Crafted from a blend of cotton and hemp, they're an investment for seasons to come.

Buy now

Mango printed oversized T-shirt: Was £25.99, now £19.99, Mango.com

(Mango )

Hailing from LA-based designer Simon Miller's collaboration with Mango, this printed tee is perfect for your transitional wardrobe. Reduced in Mango's end of summer sale, the T-shirt has an oversized cut that lends it to layering under blazers or throwing on with shorts on holiday. Detailed by a blue collar trim and vintage-inspired print, it's a staple for under £20.

Buy now

