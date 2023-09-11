Black Friday laptop deals 2023: What to expect from this year’s sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While it’s still a couple of months away, Black Friday is the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar, and might be your best chance to pick up some of the best laptops of 2023 at a discount.

Laptops from premium brands such as Dell, Huawei, Microsoft and Apple can see hundreds of pounds knocked off their usual price. Gaming laptops – which become obsolete more quickly – can present serious bargains if you know where to look, while more budget-friendly laptops, Chromebooks and student laptops from Asus and Acer can drop to less than £200.

But it can be hard to tell which cheap Black Friday laptops are a genuinely good deal. In previous years, the Black Friday sale has been awash with misleading offers and artificially inflated ‘before’ prices, and a slew of no-name laptop brands often dominate the front page of Amazon’s own listings.

That’s why, every year, our team of IndyBest experts is on hand to help you wade through thousands of deals and bring you the laptop discounts worth caring about. We track prices year-round, and we only recommend laptops we’ve tested and would buy ourselves.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

As the sale event always takes place the day after the American holiday of Thanksgiving, this year, Black Friday falls on Friday 24 November 2023.

Black Friday is followed shortly after by Cyber Monday, which traditionally has been all about online shopping. Seeing as most shopping is now done online, both sales have mutated into one terrifying mega-sale lasting all weekend.

When will the best Black Friday laptop deals start in 2023?

Black Friday laptop deals will officially start on 24 November, though many enthusiastic retailers will start offering discounts earlier in the week. That means we could see Black Friday laptop deals appearing as early as 20 November.

What were the best Black Friday laptop deals from last year?

Last year’s Black Friday laptop deals included a small saving on our favourite cheap little laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk), which came down to £129.

The Asus Vivobook 15 (was £599.99, now £393, Amazon.co.uk) also dropped to £349 at Currys, and there were big discounts applied across the entire range of Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops (£2,199, Amazon.co.uk). One particularly high-spec model, running on a 3070 graphics card with 16GB of RAM, fell from £2,149 to £1,419.

What laptop deals can we expect in the Black Friday 2023 sale?

Expect to see discounts on many of the laptops featured in our round-up of the best laptops of 2023.

That means we should see deals on the Dell XPS 15 (£1,999, Amazon.co.uk), the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (£999, Currys.co.uk) and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (£579, Amazon.co.uk).

MacBooks generally don’t get discounted by much on Black Friday, but we can expect to see a few pounds knocked off the price of the MacBook Air (was £1,149, now £1,024.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the 16in MacBook Pro (was £2,699, now £2,409.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Are there any laptop deals available now?

We’re always tracking laptop deals at IndyBest, and there are plenty of discounts to shop today if you don’t want to hang around for the Black Friday sale. Here’s a selection of some of the best.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514: Was £699.99, now £449.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Acer)

This Chromebook by Acer has a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen display for turning the laptop into a tablet. It’s powered by an Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, runs on Google’s Chrome OS, and is built like a tank to withstand drops and knocks.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Was £569.99, now £499.99, Box.co.uk

(Lenovo)

The Yoga Slim 7 features in our round-up of the best laptops of 2023. It’s a petite 13in laptop with outsized performance under the hood. In our full review of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, our reviewer was impressed: “This budget-friendly ultrabook is as fast as rival laptops costing a couple of hundred pounds more, keeping pace with the similarly specced Dell XPS 13 without bruising your bank account too much.” With £70 off the price tag, it’s an even more enticing prospect.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: Was £329.99, now £247, Amazon.co.uk

(Lenovo)

A stylish and compact two-in-one Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 can be detached from its keyboard cover to be used as an 11in tablet. It runs on the Chrome operating system, so you can’t use regular Windows apps here, but that means it boots up almost instantly and is as straightforward and easy to use as your smartphone.

