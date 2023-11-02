Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re looking to save on a pricey product or tick off your Christmas shopping list (it’s never too early), Black Friday is fast approaching – and the John Lewis & Partners sale is not to be missed.

As the biggest sale event of the year, the high-street stalwart has stayed true to form and kicked off its sale an entire month early,with discounts on everything from tech and home appliances to beauty, fashion and mattresses.

Much-loved for delivering stellar savings, John Lewis is home to big-ticket brands such as Apple, Ninja, Shark, Charlotte Tilbury, AllSaints and Dyson, as well as its popular in-house lines like Anyday.

So, if everything from a moisturiser and a pair of earrings to a vacuum or air fryer is on the wish list, it’s time to start filling up your baskets ahead of the main event on Friday 24 November.

Here’s everything you need to know about John Lewis’s Black Friday 2023 sale, as well as the best deals to shop now.

Best John Lewis Black Friday 2023 deals

Apple Watch series 8, GPS, 45mm, red: Was £549, now £489, Johnlewis.com

This Apple Watch comes packed with lots of new functionality, including temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep stage monitoring. It’s a huge upgrade over the Series 7 and still contains all the step-counting, calories and workout tracking. In our review of the smartwatch, our reviewer said: “It has a heart-rate monitor so that it can warn you if your heart rate goes unexpectedly high or low, or tell you if you have an irregular heart rhythm, along with notifications of cardio fitness.”

Ninja foodi max dual zone smart cook air fryer: Was £269.99, now £219.99, Johnlewis.com

Ninja’s dual zone air fryer has been reduced by £50, so now’s the time to invest if you’ve had one on your wish list for a while. The appliance comes with two interchangeable grill plates and is large enough to cook food for up to six people, making it a great option for families. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best air fryers, our tester said: “Chicken, chips and chopped-up veg cooked much faster and ended up a lot tastier and crispier compared to when cooking in the other air fryer models. So, it’s safe to say it has us sold.”

Apple 2023 Apple MacBook Air 15.3in: Was £1,399, now £1,299, Johnlewis.com

Looking for a new laptop? Well, you can save a rare £100 on Apple’s 2023 MacBook Air right now, thanks to the John Lewis Black Friday sale. In our review of the new launch, our tester said: “Apple’s MacBook Air 15in pulls off a clever trick: it adds significant extra screen size without losing the Air’s signature super-thin and super-light qualities.” Praising the portability and display for playback, they added that “the M2 processor is more than fast enough for most needs, handling all tasks effortlessly and silently.”

Shark anti-hair-wrap pet corded vacuum cleaner NZ801UKT: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Johnlewis.com

This upright model features the brand’s renowned anti-hair-wrap technology and can tackle both hard surfaces and carpet – and you can switch between them with the simple touch of a button. The lift-away option makes it easy to detach the main unit of the floorhead, creating a lightweight vacuum that makes cleaning the stairs a breeze. It comes with upholstery and crevice tools, which will help tidy sofas, cushions, curtains and soft furnishings, too.

De’Longhi dedica arte metallics espresso coffee machine, beige: Was £249, now £199.99, Johnlewis.com

Save an sizeable £50 right now on this De’Longhi espresso machine. The sleek, retro machine is finished in beige with the slim design slotting easily onto your kitchen countertop. Complete with the ability to change the coffee temperature and predetermine the cup size, you’ll be able to rustle up everything from cappuccinos and espressos to lattes.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday takes place the day after US holiday Thanksgiving, over the final weekend of November. Last year, the sales event kicked off on 25 November but this year it will land on Friday 24 November.

When will John Lewis’s Black Friday sale start in 2023?

Just like last year, John Lewis has started its Black Friday sale early, with deals now dropping daily for the entire month – ending with its Cyber Monday sale.

What were the best John Lewis Black Friday deals from last year?

In 2022, John Lewis’s Black Friday sale was impressive, with huge savings across big-ticket items.

In terms of beauty, there was an impressive 20 per cent discount on Charlotte Tilbury products, Bobbi Brown, Aesop, Olaplex and Clinique, as well as up to 30 per cent off fashion labels such as Ralph Lauren, Levi’s and Barbour.

Where household appliances are concerned, there was up to 40 per cent off Le Creuset and hundreds of pounds off Shark vacuum cleaners.

What deals can we expect from the John Lewis Black Friday in 2023?

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect between 20 and 70 per cent savings across fashion, beauty, tech, homeware and toys during the main event. Whether you’re in the market for a Lego set, new fitness equipment or make-up essentials, John Lewis covers all fronts during Black Friday.

