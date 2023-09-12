Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There might still be a couple of months to go but the countdown to Black Friday is on, meaning the IndyBest team’s bargain senses are already tingling.

It also means Cyber Monday, the weekend-long shopping event’s grand finale, is creeping ever closer, so there’s no time like the present to start getting prepared.

Taking place in November, the hotly anticipated sale sees thousands of products slashed in price across a whole range of categories, from tech and beauty to kids’ toys, homeware and home appliances. While Black Friday deals can be found in physical stores for some weeks before it officially starts, Cyber Monday is a 24-hour, online-only affair when some major retailers significantly drop their prices even further.

There tends to be a heavier focus on a select few categories during Cyber Monday, including tech, gadgets and home appliances. However, it’s also a great opportunity to invest in big-ticket items that have been on your wish list for some time, such as power tools.

Avid DIYers will be pleased to learn that last year saw some incredible discounts on sanders, cordless drills, pressure washers, strimmers and jigsaws, and we expect that 2023 will deliver similarly impressive savings. Whether you need to replace a worn-out tool or want to invest in a clever new gadget that will make getting the job done a whole lot easier, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Cyber Monday power tool deals.

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place each year on the Monday following the US holiday of Thanksgiving, during the final weekend of November. This year, the shopping event will kickstart on Monday 27 November, lasting just 24 hours. It follows Black Friday, which lands on Friday 24 November and will see deals dropping across the weekend.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals be available?

While Cyber Monday takes place over a single day, you’ll have a lot longer than that to snap up some savings as the date follows on from Black Friday, which can see some deals start as early as four weeks in advance. That being said, we recommend keeping an eye out for some impressive discounts on Cyber Monday itself, as it’s possible that some retailers will reserve their best prices for the final day.

What were the best Cyber Monday power tool deals last year?

In 2022, power tools saw some of the greatest savings, including this Bosch cordless combi drill (£79.95, Amazon.co.uk), which features in our review of the best cordless drills and drivers and was reduced to just £59, instead of its usual price of £106.

The Wesco 18V cordless detail sander also saw a saving of 20 per cent (£79.99, Amazon.co.uk), while the Bosch rotak 32R lawnmower (£82.79, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to just £54.99.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Best Cyber Monday power tool deals to expect in 2023

With the big sales event some time away, we’re unable to make any guarantees. However, we can look back at previous years to predict which specific brands or products will be included in this year’s sale.

It’s almost a given that there will be an abundance of deals on a range of different tools, from sanders and cordless drills to pressure washers, strimmers and jigsaws. As for brands, the likes of Bosch, Karcher, and Stanley are names that we’ve seen pop up before, while Homebase, Amazon, B&Q and Screwfix are among the retailers expected to take part.

If your DIY jobs can’t wait, the good news is you can snap up a bargain before the sale event starts. There are already a plethora of deals to be had and we’ve listed some of the best below.

Bosch professional angle grinder: Was £88.44, now £65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you need a tool that can take on tough jobs such as cutting through metal or tile, consider this angle grinder from Bosch, which currently has 27 per cent off at Amazon. Designed to be compact, the angle grinder has a 720W motor for a strong performance and a small grip circumference to make handling it comfortable. It also has a clever safety switch, which ensures the tool is turned on in a controlled way, and an anti-rotation protective guard.

Buy now

VonHaus E-series cordless sander: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Vonhaus.com

(VonHaus)

A great addition to any tool kit, this VonHaus model landed a spot in our review of the best cordless sanders, with our tester noting they’d used it for “a variety of DIY and hobby projects, and have been consistently impressed with the smooth finish it achieves.” They added that the tool is a great option for inexperienced DIYers, as it’s “easy to control”. While it’s already great value at £39.99, it’s now an even better buy, as it’s been reduced to less than £20.

Buy now

DeWalt cordless combi drill: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Screwfix.com

(Screwfix)

Snap up this combi drill while it has an impressive £100 off. Designed with a brushless motor and XR technology, the drill has plenty of nifty features, including a 13mm metal chuck, spindle lock and LED light to help illuminate your workspace. It comes with two Li-ion batteries that have a 75-minute charge time, as well as two speed settings.

Buy now

Ryobi one plus cordless five-piece power tool kit: Was £335, now £275, Diy.com

(B&Q)

If you’re looking for a ready-made kit that’s got it all, look no further than this set that’s designed for drilling and screwing into wood, metal, plastic and masonry, as well as cutting shapes. Including a combi drill, impact driver, circular saw, jigsaw and torch, it includes pretty much everything you need to make light work of most DIY products, whether they’re big or small, and there’s currently £60 off.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Amazon is hosting another Prime Day sale in October – here’s everything you need to know