If you want to get a head start on Christmas gift shopping for the kids, it pays to make the most of the best Black Friday toy deals. Whether you’re looking for stocking fillers or big-ticket items, you can currently save on all this and more in the sales.

From ride-on toys and scooters to puzzles, games and craft sets, all the biggest toy manufacturers and retailers take part. So far, we’ve seen some excellent deals from Very, John Lewis, Argos, The Entertainer and Amazon. But there are also discounts to be had on popular brands, such as Lego, Barbie, Toniebox, Polly Pocket, Disney, Hot Wheels and more.

Whether you need to buy a cuddly toy for a toddler or are looking for something to impress a hard-to-please teen, our expert deal-hunters are on hand throughout the event to find you all of the best Black Friday toy savings right here.

Best Black Friday toy deals

Furby interactive plush toy: Was £74.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Named as one of the best Christmas toys for 2023 by John Lewis and Argos, the Furby has had a relaunch to give it more features than the 1990s original. It comes with five voice-activated modes, more than 600 phrases, jokes and songs, and responds to five different commands. Now reduced by £15, it’s aimed at children aged between three and six. This toy spits out phrases whenever it detects sound, so we’d suggest keeping the Furby in a quiet room when your child is done playing with their new interactive pal.

Hot Wheels city ultimate garage playset: Was £129.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk

A must for vehicle lovers, the Hot Wheels city garage has four floors of fun – and it’s reduced by £60 right now. Multiple levels, ramps, and parking spaces provide the perfect stage for kids to race cars, flip them and do loop-the-loops. It also doubles up as a place to store toy cars, with space for 50 Hot Wheel-size cars. Plus, the garage comes with two limited edition cars, which you can’t get anywhere else.

Little Tikes my first slide: Was £54.99, now £32.99, Very.co.uk

Black Friday is the ideal time of year to make savings on garden toys, and there’s currently £22 off the cute Little Tikes slide. With its solid, sturdy base, this won’t make dents on your carpet so you could also use it inside and help little ones release some energy when it’s too cold and rainy to go to the park. What’s more, this model was highly rated in our review of best children’s slides, with our tester noting that it “feels sturdy and safe.”

Lego Friends holiday ski slope and cafe set: Was £74.99, now £44.99, Very.co.uk

Lego sets offer hours of fun for children, and you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to Black Friday Lego deals. However, there’s an avalanche of savings on this set, which is a particularly good buy, as it consists of both a ski set and a cafe that can be played with long after the build is done.

The set comes with three mini-dolls that kids can propel down the ski slope before treating them to a hot chocolate at the ski cafe. A working ski lift and a secret cave underneath the mountain offer further opportunities for imaginary play. Reduced by £30, it’s something adults and kids can enjoy together.

Tonies starter set, light blue: Was £79.99, now £63.99, Boots.com

Make story time more fun with this tonies starter set, which includes a toniebox and a creative tonie figure. Even better, it’s reduced by £16, which is music to our ears. Designed to be used with wifi, the Tonie figures have the capacity to store 90 minutes of music and audiobooks in total.

The Toniebox was named best for screen-free fun in our guide to Christmas gifts and toys, with our tester noting: “We particularly liked the range of lullaby tonies, and the fact there’s plenty of Tonies to suit older kids.”

BFF Series 3 Dreamy and Rym: Was £44.99, now £29.99, Very.co.uk

BFF is an Amazon Prime animated series about a group of teenage friends who have different adventures and end up in hilarious situations. Occasionally, these scenarios test their friendship, but they always make up and remain friends. Dreamy is one of the main characters, along with her pet unicorn, Rym. Now reduced by 30 per cent, there’s more to this set than you might imagine. Rym’s horn lights up, and when you push her head down, she plays up to six different sounds. Dreamy has long, glittery hair that children can style in whatever way they please.

Hasbro Twister game: Was £20, now £12, Elc.co.uk

Dive into a world of laughter and tangled limbs for less, with 40 per cent off Twister by Hasbro. Simply spin the wheel and transform any gathering into a laughter-filled adventure. Watch as players contort and twist, testing their flexibility and agility. Once a player topples over, or their knee or elbow hits the mat, they’re out. The last player standing wins.

Suitable for adults and kids aged six and above, it’s a great way to liven up everyone after the post-Christmas lunch slump. Over time, it works out at excellent value per play.

Micro Scalextric James Bond 007 race set: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Scalextric.com

With a mini Aston Martin DB5 and an Aston Martin V8, 3.5m of track and nine different potential track layouts, the James Bond Scalextric set is not your average race car set. Both cars have strong magnets to help them grip the track and make it easier to rack up some serious speed. Each is operated by a hand controller designed to be extremely responsive to movement, so a small tickle of the trigger will result in almost instantaneous acceleration or deceleration. The set – which is reduced by £20 – could help kids and grown-ups work on their reaction times while having a wild ride in the process.

Squishmallows 40cm Geraldine the pink Scottish fold cat: Was £25, now £20, Thetoyshop.com

Kids love a cuddly toy, and this Squishmallows cat is a perfect plush pick, which now comes with a 20 per cent discount. The popular toys are large enough for snuggling into, while they depict cute characters, such as Geraldine. The pink cat features tactile ears and a tail, as well as a friendly face and matching stripes. Whether they want a new cushion, soft toy or they collect Squishmallows, this is a fail-safe buy for Christmas and birthdays alike.

Dobble card game: Was £13.99, now £7.99, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced by 43 per cent at Amazon, Dobble can be played by anyone aged six and up. It’s a game of speed, observation and reflex – you may find the youngest members of the family are faster off the mark than the adults. In our best card games review, our tester said: “It’s a really straightforward game to pick up, and it comes in a handy travel-size tin, so will be ideal for taking away or out to restaurants.”

Janod panda ride-on: Was £73.50, now £51.50, Kidly.co.uk

If you’re trying to limit the amount of plastic toys you buy, Janod specialises in stylish and durable wooden toys that are as visually appealing as they are fun to play with. Reduced by £22, the Janod panda ride-on has silicone edges to protect your furniture and walls from those occasional collisions as well as large wheels on castors for a smooth ride. Aimed at children 12 months and over, it has ergonomic handles to make it easy to grip, a storage trunk for transporting teddies and an adorable-looking face.

Edurino number crunchers bundle: Was £69.98, now £51.99, Edurino.co.uk

If you want to make learning fun for your children, all Edurino sets are reduced by at least 20 per cent. Through the Edurino app and cute little 3D characters, the set helps children aged between three and eight develop literacy and numeracy skills through digital and analogue play. The number cruncher bundle aims to make maths more fun through games and puzzles centred around numbers, shapes and addition, as well as introducing some coding principles like logical thinking and pattern recognition.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday is well underway, with huge discounts dropping thick and fast. The event officially kicked off on Friday 24 November (of course lots of brands dropped deals a little earlier), and will run through until Monday (Cyber Monday).

What were the best Black Friday toy deals last year?

In 2022, we noticed sizeable discounts on toys and games, from stocking-fillers to main gifts with wow factor.

In terms of investment buys, there was a whopping £150 off the Barbie Dreamhouse, (£199.99, Very.co.uk).

There were some great savings to be had on Peppa Pig merch, too, such as a third off the ferris wheel set (£12.99, Very.co.uk).

You could also make the most of savings on cuddly toys, with up to 30 per cent off Squishmallows (£21.99, Boots.com).

