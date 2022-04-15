Slides aren’t just something children get to enjoy in the park these days, many have their own play set in the garden or at their grandparents. You’ll even find social media flooded with enviable playrooms which feature indoor slides.

With the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rochelle Humes and Vogue Williams championing the indoor slide, it’s just the ticket for taking a playroom or kids’ bedroom to the next level.

And it’s not a case of simply dragging your garden slide into your abode. Indoor slides come in a matter of shapes and sizes – from Scandi-inspired wooden ones, Pikler-style climbing frames with slide attachments, to plush foam-filled numbers to bring the delights of soft play into your home.

Style of course comes secondary to the sheer thrill that a child feels when whizzing down a slide. Naturally, due to the realistic sizing, most indoor slides are designed for children between 18-months and up to five/six years old/

While they provide bucket loads of fun, in the early stages they also help to develop motor skills, inspire confidence, stability and improve strength along the way.

How we tested

We had two testers to help find the best indoor slides: a three-year-old and a six-year-old. Together, we looked at the “slideability” factor – after all, slippiness is essential for the best glide; the sturdiness and safety of the slide and we also took into consideration how stylish these product were.

Quality was of course under scrutiny as the slides need to withstand plenty of playing action, and we also considered the compactness of the slides. As parents know, children are a constant drain on funds, so cost came into play too.

The best indoor slides for 2022 are:

Best for comfort – Soft Play Kingdom step and slide, grey: £160, Softplaykingdom.com

Best compact slide – TP Toys active-tots pikler style folding wooden slide: £129.99, Tptoys.com

Best for its looks – Paristot tobo midsleeper with slide: from £415, Roomtogrow.co.uk

Best multipurpose slide – Boori blueberry & almond tidy multipurpose slide: £101.15, Boori.com

