The sun might still be shining but, in the retail world at least, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

There are just over 100 days to go until the main event, which means that the eager among us are already starting to think about the perfect presents we want to buy our loved ones. This is especially true for parents, carers, aunties, uncles and grandparents who want to please the little humans in their lives on Christmas morning.

With so many options out there, from character-themed to interactive toys, it can be tricky to know what’s worth buying, particularly if your kids haven’t written their wish lists for Santa yet or are notoriously indecisive. Luckily, leading retailer Argos has done all the hard work for you by revealing its list of must-have toys for 2023.

The list of 18 products includes everything from traditional toys that are great for imaginary play to interactive gadgets and educational options too. Plus, there are even a few retro names that parents might remember from their own childhoods, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Furby making the final cut. And, for those concerned about the cost of living, prices start at just £8.99 with half of the list costing less than £30.

Fay Williams, head of toy buying at Argos, said: “We sell a toy every two seconds at Argos and alongside the incredible innovation in the industry, it’s wonderful to see nostalgic brands like Furby, Barbie and Lego being loved by a new generation of kids. We know that increased costs of living will be playing on families’ minds this Christmas, so we’ve made sure to include a variety of toys that offer great value whatever your budget, interest or play passion.” Here are Argos’ top pick of toys, gadgets and games that are all the rage among little ones.

Barbie estate dolls house and 3 dolls: £180, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Exclusive to Argos, this Barbie house features two storeys and comes equipped with a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom. There are three dolls to play with, furniture and accessories, plus a pool with a slide – of course.

Buy now

MGA’s miniverse make it mini food diner: £8.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

An ideal gift for a stocking filler, this package is filled with surprise ingredients and kitchen accessories to make a mini food collectible. Each ball contains different pieces and there’s a recipe card inside to help you build and create the meal before setting it in resin and displaying it proudly on the mini table.

Buy now

Beast Lab core line shark: £90, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Equipped with more than 80 light and sound effects that help to bring this toy to life, this is a great option for budding scientists. Your child will need to add the correct measurements of key ingredients to create one of two sharks – Havoc Hammerhead or Mayhem Megashark – which are revealed in a real bio mist.

Buy now

Squishmallows Drew the dragon: £13, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Know a fan of cuddly toys? Then this plush dragon is sure to be a hit. Seriously squeezable and made with ultrasoft materials, Drew will make the perfect companion for snuggling while watching a movie or taking on a long car journey.

Buy now

Chad Valley Trevor talk back dino: £9, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

For a toy that’s both educational and fun, this interactive and talking T-Rex is a great buy. Ideal for introducing children to animal sounds, it has movable arms, light up eyes and a talk back function, all of which help to develop hand eye co-ordination and fuel imagination.

Buy now

Lego ‘Harry Potter’ Dobby the House Elf: £25, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

The ultimate toy for Harry Potter fans, this Lego set allows your little one to build Dobby the House-Elf, a beloved character from the Wizarding World. He has a posable head, ears, arms and fingers so kids can change his look and he can hold the brick-built accessories, which include Aunt Petunia’s floating pudding cake and a model of Tom Riddle’s diary with Harry Potter’s sock.

Buy now

Bitzee interactive digital pet: £32, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If your child keeps asking for a pet but you’re not quite ready to commit to the real thing, consider this digital version that you can touch and feel. With a choice of 15 animals, including a cat, bunny and unicorn, each Bitzee starts as a baby and, just like a real pet, these virtual pets need love and care to grow.

Buy now

Chad Valley wooden pizza: £11, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Ideal for role play and imaginative fun, this wooden set allows your child to cook their very own pizza, complete with different toppings which attach to the top- with Velcro. The set comes on a tray with a handle, making it easy for your little ones to carry, as well as a pizza wedge and slicer so they can play at cutting the pizza before serving each slice.

Buy now

(Argos)

Go bananas with this interactive baby monkey that has a unique voice and personality with more than 70 sounds and reactions. The Fingerlings know when they’re on your finger – just watch their heart glow and their personality change as they respond to touch with sensors on their head, mouth and belly.

Buy now

Lego ‘Star Wars’ Ahsoka clone trooper battle pack: £19, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Build yourown platoon and play out Star Wars: The Clone Wars action-adventures with the 332nd Ahsoka’s clone trooper battle pack. The set includes a clone infantry support speeder with seats for two Lego Star Wars mini-figures, two stud shooters and a stud-shooting laser cannon.

Buy now

Chad Valley 2in1 wooden café: £25, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This colourful wooden café is great for perking up your child’s imagination as they pretend to be a Barista. The set comes with lots of detailed accessories that allow your little one to improve their storytelling abilities, including everything you need to whip up a frothy cappuccino such as a bag of coffee beans, sugar and milk.

Buy now

Furby interactive plush toy: £69.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

A trip down memory lane for those that will remember Furby’s from the 1990s, this curious little creature is an incredibly interactive toy friend with five voice activated modes and over 600 phrases, jokes, songs, and so much more to discover. Furby also responds to hugs, pats on the head, shaking, and feeding its pretend pizza charm.

Buy now

Little Live Pets my puppy dalmation: £44.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Exclusive to Argos, this my puppy’s home dalmatian edition allows kids to build a house that, when complete, delivers the cutest surprise in the form of an adorable pet Dalmatian puppy. It comes as a flat pack with all the tools and parts your child needs to construct an adorable puppy home.

DesignaFriend Connie fashion designer doll: £30, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If your child loves to play dress-up, this fashion doll is sure to put a smile on their face come Christmas morning. Dressed in a black leatherette jacket with a stylish black headband and even pierced ears, she has long hair that’s perfect for styling and a soft body suited for lots of cuddles.

Buy now

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie pizza delivery van: £40, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

As seen in the hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem movie, this pizza fire delivery van has room for all four Turtles and a pizza slice button that shoots out pizza pies. It opens from the front and the back so all four Turtles can ride inside.

Buy now

Nerf elite 2.0 double punch blaster: £36, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

The double punch blaster means only one thing – double barrels. The blaster is designed with two barrels that rapidly move back and forth as you fire. You can load both 10-dart clips onto the toy blaster and unleash 20 darts in your game of choice, be it indoor or outdoor.

Buy now

LEGO technic Lamborghini huracan tecnica model car set: £47, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Kids with a passion for cars can enjoy a rewarding project assembling this Lamborghini, which is bursting with authentic details. Inspired by the original car, this toy kit features a moving V10 engine, steering and opening doors.

Buy now

Gabbys Dollhouse cat friendship cruise ship playset: £40, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Set sail on the pretend seas with this cruise ship toy from DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse. The set comes with 18 pieces including a Gabby Girl doll and MerCat figure, along with lots of dollhouse accessories and furniture. There’s even a pool with a smoothie bar, a disco with a light-up disco ball and a photo booth.

Buy now

