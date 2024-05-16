How to save on top UK family attractions, from Alton Towers to Legoland

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The season for adventure is upon us. The sun is shining and school holidays are just around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to find some adrenaline-filled fun to keep your little ones occupied this summer. But, more often than not, these family-friendly excursions can be harsh on our wallets.

While our childhoods may have been spent cutting up and collecting the backs of cereal boxes so that we could afford to head off on these action-packed day-outs, nowadays there are much simpler, quicker and cheaper ways to enjoy all the entertainment this country has to offer.

Whether you’re looking for some gorgeous walks through nature, historical homes that transport us back in time, or something to make your lego-obsessed little ones smile, we’ve got something for everyone, as well as a sneaky voucher code or two.

The Independent has a range of exclusive discount codes that can be applied to some of the best most loved brands, including Very, Lego, Dunelm and many, many more. Covering everything you need from fashion and beauty to tech and home appliances.

Alton Towers discount codes

Alton Towers has been an iconic British theme park for more than 40 years, providing families with fun and adventure from generation to generation. Located in Staffordshire, it is often coined as the closest the UK has to a Disney Land. With over 40 rides and attractions, Cbeebies land and its own luxurious hotel, we can guarantee they have something for everyone, big or small.

Fans of the iconic theme park will be ecstatic to know that, thanks to an exclusive code Indy readers, you can now get up to 56 per cent off tickets and passes.

Legoland discount codes

A childhood right of passage, Legoland is a must this summer. Located less than two hours from London, it is packed to the brim with fun with everything from rides and rollercoasters, to live shows, mini golf, and, of course, lots and lots of Lego.

With Lego sets for adults booming in popularity in recent years, we might argue that it’s just as much fun for the grown-ups now too. Especially as you can now get up to 57 per cent off online tickets by clicking below.

National Trust discount codes

If you’re looking for something a bit more outdoorsy or educational to keep the little ones entertained then the National Trust is always a safe bet. The charity and membership organisation helps to preserve and maintain our country’s natural green spaces and historical buildings, opening them up to the public to encourage appreciation for our history and inspire adventure in our nature.

Now with our codes, you can access all of this with up to 25 per cent off selected memberships.

