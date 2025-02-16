Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you’re travelling with tots or teens in tow, Dubai is always a treat. Its theme parks, sandy beaches, exhilarating attractions and super-safe environs keep things fun for everyone (and stress levels minimal) – while its hotels are the stuff of family holiday dreams.

In the following properties, the essentials are standard: interconnecting rooms, kids’ menus, bottle warmers, staff that dote on children – you name it. The Emirati culture adores little ‘uns, so they’re entertained and encouraged by innovative kids’ clubs, high-quality play areas and even their very own breakfast buffets. You’ll enjoy opportunities galore to make memories together, without having to compromise on your holiday must-haves.

There are bargains to be had, too. Children’s activities and clubs are often free, while perks might also include kids’ meals, attractions tickets and entry to water parks. These are the top family hotels in Dubai – and what to see, do and experience while you’re there.

The best family-friendly hotels in Dubai

1. Atlantis, The Palm

open image in gallery The Aquaventure Waterpark will keep your kids entertained all day ( Atlantis, The Palm )

Dubai’s most famous family-friendly hotel, this vast resort combines a superb kids’ club, in-house aquarium and the epic Aquaventure Waterpark – all of which guests can enjoy for free. Thanks to its sheltered location on the Palm, the sandy beach is calm and shallow so ideal for little ones, while the family pool is full of toys and inflatables. Good luck tearing the kids from the activity club: they’ll be too busy riding the slides, getting messy in the kitchen, enjoying story time in The Snug and battling in the Gaming Station. There’s even a state-of-the-art Imagination Room, for sensory play with sand, light and colour.

Address: Crescent Road, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2. Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

open image in gallery Anantara offers a wide range of waters-based activities ( Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort )

Kids rule the roost at this low-rise resort on the Palm. Its accommodation is centred around three lagoon-style swimming pools, which feature sandy “beaches” and sun lounger service – ideal for ultra-safe bucket-and-spade fun. Rooms are huge, and the real beach is just a few steps away too, with calm water and a watersports centre; its kayaking, windsurfing and paddle boarding are a big hit with older kids. Bravo for the free activity club, which engages tots and teens alike – while the spa offers treatments designed for young guests, such as mini massages and colourful mani-pedis.

Address: East Crescent, Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. JA Lake View Hotel

open image in gallery Have sporty kids? They can try out anything from horse riding to archery at JA Lake View ( JA Lake View Hotel )

Horse riding, tennis lessons, mini golf, archery sessions: this hotel is ideal for families with a taste of adventure. Its free water park features slides, soaker buckets and racing tubes galore, while the creche and kids’ club cater from ages 4 months to 12 years. It’s part of the JA The Resort complex, which features three hotels: you’ll have access to all eight of its swimming pools (some of which are exclusively for families), and its 21 restaurants and bars. 20 minutes’ drive south from Dubai Marina, the resort features a sheltered private beach too: the ideal spot for windsurfing, paddleboarding and sailing lessons, or trying a PADI-certified diving session together.

Address: Sheikh Zayed Road, Mina Jebel Ali, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

4. Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection

open image in gallery Lapita is only a stone’s throw from Dubai’s theme parks ( Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection )

The kids have got the stamina for this trip – but do you? Lapita is slap-bang in Dubai Parks and Resorts, just a few minutes’ walk from the UAE’s top theme parks: LEGOLAND Water Park, LEGOLAND Dubai, Motiongate Dubai, Riverland Dubai and Real Madrid World Dubai. But this isn’t just a convenient place to kip: the hotel is styled as a Polynesian utopia, where you can float down the lazy river, snooze in island-inspired rooms and try Tiki food at Kalea restaurant. All stays include access to the parks, as well as the energetic kids’ club – so you can snatch a well-deserved spa treatment or two.

Address: Dubai Parks & Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

5. Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

open image in gallery Check out the Rixy Kids Club for treasure hunts and magic shows ( Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites )

All the food, drink and activities you could wish for: that’s what’s in store at this fly-and-flop gem. The Rixos is all-inclusive, so everyone can indulge – whether you’re sipping sunset mojitos or the kids want another ice cream. Families are welcomed with open arms, and the twin Deluxe rooms (with two double beds) are gigantic. As well as the free Rixy Kids Club – which hosts cooking classes, treasure hunts, magic shows and more – the youngsters will love the painting classes on the beach, movie screenings in the Rixinema and shows in the children’s amphitheatre.

Address: Plot 40 East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6. The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina

open image in gallery For larger and spacious rooms, head to The Westin ( The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina )

With its splash pads, wave pool and lazy river, the waterpark at this beachfront resort is a water babes’ dream – and features slides and racers for all ages. While the kids will enjoy the free activity club, this hotel is all about creating memories together: whether you’re playing beach volleyball, going kayaking for the first time, or just playing around in the pool. In true Dubai style, the rooms are vast: an entry-level Deluxe comes with a choice of one king-size or two queen-size beds, with plenty of space for playtime too.

Address: Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7. Bab Al Shams, a Rare Finds Desert Resort

open image in gallery For an ultimate desert getaway under the stars, choose Bab Al Shams ( Natelee Cocks )

At first glance, this desert resort looks like an ancient Arabian palace – albeit with three pools, a huge kids’ club and four restaurants. It is 45 minutes from the city, out in the desert: the ideal setting for safari drives, stargazing with the in-house astronomer and fat-bike trips into the dunes. Every stay includes a free falconry experience and camel ride tour too, which is suitable for all ages. And while you hit the spa or relax at the pool, the kids can join the activity club’s craft workshops, face-painting and outdoor play – all for free.

Address: Al Qudra Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8. Legoland Dubai Resort

open image in gallery Rooms for your little ones can’t get better than this, from pirate to Ninjago themes ( Legoland Dubai )

Adventure, Kingdom, Pirate, Friends or Ninjago? That’s the choice of themed “Lego-built” rooms at this family hotel, which is just a few steps from the theme park. The digs are huge, sleeping at least five people – with separate areas for kids’ and adults’ beds – and are packed with toys and treasure hunts that the little ones will love. Every stay includes free access to Legoland Theme Park and Water Park (one park per day), and meals at Bricks Family Restaurant – whose kids’ breakfast buffet is served at their level. When you’re not whizzing around the parks, you can make a splash at the resort pool and explore the castle-themed play area with a Lego-filled moat.

Address: Parks & Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

9. Damani Lodges

open image in gallery Spend a few nights away from the city at Damani Lodges ( Damani Lodges at Hatta Resorts )

Take a break from the city with a break in Hatta – an 80-minute drive away, in the foothills of the Hajar mountains. It’s in the emirate of Dubai yet feels blissfully far from the bustle, with cycling trails, a honey bee garden, ancient forts and fresh air aplenty. The cabins at Damani Lodge are all self-contained, with room for up to four guests and panoramic mountain views from their huge balconies – and you’ll also have free access to 18 adventure activities at the on-site Wadi Hub activity centre. Take your pick from axe throwing, the giant swing, archery, ziplines and more, and cosy up around your private firepit with free wood and charcoal.

Address: Sufayri, United Arab Emirates

Price: Rooms from AED 1,100 (£242)

Book now

10. Jumeirah Beach Hotel

open image in gallery Expect little perks, such as free sun hats and cuddly toys, at Jumeirah Beach Hotel ( Jumeirah Beach Hotel )

As if the golden-sand beach, five swimming pools and unlimited access to its top-rated kids’ club weren’t enough, Jumeirah Beach Hotel grants its guests free entry to the Wild Wadi Waterpark – where kids can splash, swim and squeal on rides and slides for all ages. Back on dry land, they can choose from a vast array of complimentary activities at the hotel, from face painting and dance classes to the underwater-themed soft play zone. Meanwhile you’ll appreciate the little in-room extras – such as free sunhats, cuddly toys and games.

Address: Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

