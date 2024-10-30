Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A striking beachfront hotel at the centre of one of Dubai’s most buzzing districts, designed for those who want to experience the city at its glitziest.

Location

Location is key in this city – Dubai traffic is notorious and public transport limited. There are two Rixos in the city, both well-located for holidaymakers keen to be near the centre of the action. Rixos JBR is in the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), a beachside location featuring a promenade named The Walk, which feels distinctly high end, lined with big name hotels, shops and restaurants. The two crystal towers of Rixos JBR sit between The Walk and the hotel’s own section of Azure Beach (although you’re free to roam down the entire stretch of sand). It’s within walking distance of Dubai Marina (about 10 minutes) and roughly a 15-minute Uber – traffic dependent – from the Palm Jumeirah.

open image in gallery The 35-storey hotel has a sleek design with lots of glass ( Rixos Premium Dubai JBR )

The vibe

The Rixos is everything you’d expect from a five-star high-rise hotel in Dubai. It’s brash, glitzy, and unashamedly over-the-top – something you’ll notice from the moment you walk into the cavernous lobby from which you’ll look out over the pool to the glittering blue of the Persian Gulf. The rooms are located in two 35-storey towers with mirrored glass that make their mark on Dubai’s impressive skyline (not an easy task if you consider the competition of soaring skyscrapers), with the three swimming pools stretching out in front down to the beach. There’s nothing subtle about this hotel, but understated is not what you come to Dubai for.

Service

It’s hard to fault the service at Rixos JBR. Staff are attentive, helpful and friendly. When I discovered I’d forgotten my toothpaste, some was brought to my room within minutes (although the staff member politely pointed out that I did already have one supplied in the bathroom). The front desk will be more than willing to provide you with suggestions of where to eat or help you arrange transport if needed.

Bed and bath

Sleek and spacious. There’s a slight lack of character, but this is made up for by the floor-to-ceiling windows in every room that offer stunning views across the Gulf, including the Ain Dubai ferris wheel. This makes even the entry level rooms feel rather special. All room options are a good size with large bathrooms that have both a shower and a bathtub. It may be the aesthetic, but the rooms feel rather dark, although they do have splashes of colour with bright yellow, pink, purple and turquoise cushions and furnishings.

open image in gallery All rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows ( Rixos Premium Dubai JBR )

Food and drink

Everything in this hotel is vast – and that includes the food and drink offerings. As well as the expansive Turquoise open buffet that offers a vast array of cuisines and is open for all meals through the day, there are a further six restaurants and two bars. This includes Greek cuisine at Ammos; American burgers, beers and milkshakes at Black Tap; Italian at Luigia; and steaks at STK. In addition, Godiva cafe is a pleasant place to enjoy a coffee and light bites while a harpist or pianist plays in the background. Across the restaurants and bars, there are plenty of options for vegetarians, as well as vegan and gluten-free, and child-friendly menus. The JBR district is known for its plentiful choice of restaurants that you’ll find right on the hotel’s doorstep, including Catch22, Awani and Sushi Art – although it’s worth noting that some of the area’s most popular restaurants are the ones within the Rixos itself.

Facilities

Everything you would expect from a five-star Dubai hotel – and then some. This hotel certainly doesn’t do things by half. There are three swimming pools and a well-equipped indoor fitness centre, as well as an outdoor gym area by the beach with wooden weights and equipment for a rustic workout vibe. Fitness classes run from 9am to 5pm, including yoga, Pilates, TRX, CrossFit, group cycling sessions and boxing. The spa is excellent, offering a wide variety of massages and facials as well as beauty treatments such as manicures and pedicures – but be sure to book in advance as it does get busy.

open image in gallery The hotel has three swimming pools, including one for children ( Rixos Premium Dubai JBR )

Accessibility

There are five accessible rooms and all communal areas are accessible, including the pools which have lifts.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Although families may opt to stay at sister property Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites which is better known for its family-friendly offerings, Rixos JBR also welcomes children. There is a Rixy Kids Club with a daily programme of arts and crafts, interactive games, shows, workshops, sports and outdoor activities. It’s open 10am-7pm daily and is part of the all-inclusive so there’s no charge. External activities like water sports for kids can be arranged by guest relations.

At a glance

Best thing: The floor to ceiling windows that allow stunning views – incredible both day and night.

Perfect for: Groups of friends or couples keen to make the most of the city by staying at the centre of the action.

Not right for: Anyone looking to get away from it all.

Instagram from: The lobby between the two crystal towers. From here you truly get a sense of the scale of the hotel – and there’s often some sort of impressive sculpture or installation in place.

Address: The Walk Jbr Jumeirah Beach Residence Al Mamsha Street 643660, Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 4520 0000

Website: rixos.com

