Part of the leading hotel portfolio on Mykonos island, this is a chic, stylish hotel for grown-ups who dream of good food, R&R and stunning scenery.

Location

Nestled amid the dramatic beauty of the island’s hillsides, Villa Collection sits above Elia Beach, one of the most popular on the island. This vast stretch of sand seems to work its magic no matter what you want from it, be that the chance to build sandcastles, a night-time star-lit stroll, or something less PG (part of the beach includes a nudist section). Given the hotel’s high-up location, you’ll need to navigate a few steep windy lanes to get down to the beach – but part of its charm is in offering everything in one spot, so you can stay put, sit back and enjoy the view. If you are keen to explore further afield, though, there are regular coach transfers into Mykonos town, which take around 30 minutes. There you can see the iconic Mykonos windmills, enjoy the local architecture, or just enjoy more of the island’s views and quirks as you drive through (such as the cow that stopped in the middle of the street when we returned one evening).

open image in gallery Expect spectacular views across the island ( Supplied )

The vibe

Surrounded by Majorelle blue seas and calm skies, Villa Collection is one of the gems of the Myconian Collection portfolio. Made up of 10 hotels around the island, each with their own visual identity and purpose, the set of hotels was established in 1979 and they are run by the Daktylides family. At this one, you’ll find a classy mix of old school luxury and fresh, modern design. The crisp, clean, white interiors create that sense that this is a place to wipe the slate clean and switch off. The exterior, with front steps speckled with tiny fairy lights, makes you feel as though you are arriving at a real sanctuary. Families might like the spacious feel, but this is a place best suited to couples wanting to escape the rat race and give themselves a peaceful break that’s extra special.

The service

The fact that the villa is part of a collection hotels established by a local family is important. It has translated into the ethos of the hotel’s staff, who take great pride in the hotel and offering a bespoke, personal service to the needs of guests. If you need something sorted, it will be. There’s a 24-hour reception and concierge service as well as a maid service twice daily.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Rooms are large and airy, each with a private pool ( Supplied )

Make no mistake, the hotel’s Exclusive rooms are roomy: large and airy, each with their own balcony and private pool. A king-size bed, plush velvet sofas, a bathroom for two and plenty of storage space allows guests to kick back and be enveloped by a real sense of calm. All of these rooms come with a side or full sea view. The slightly smaller size of the Prestige rooms is reflected in their cost. The hotel also has a number of suites and villas, offering hot tubs and baths (and even more space).

Food and drink

Philipos Staboulis, head chef at the main restaurant, Cabbanes, began his career in London, working with big names like Mark Hix, Gordon Ramsay and Jason Atherton. That pedigree comes through in his menu, which puts a playful twist on Mediterranean dishes. I’m still thinking about the feta and spinach risotto, a playful twist on the traditional Greek spanakopita. Ingredients are locally sourced, it tastes all the better for it – the tomatoes in the Greek salad are juicier, the olive oil feels that bit more buttery. The menu offers freshly caught seafood, from lobster to sea bass, plus dishes such as wagyu short rib and guinea fowl. By night, the poolside bar becomes a special setting for drinks, with a spectacular view onto the island. By contrast, breakfast – a traditional continental buffet affair – is fine, but can’t meet the same high standards as the rest of the culinary offering.

Facilities

open image in gallery Villa Collection’s outdoor pool is dotted with four poster beds ( Supplied )

The hotel’s outdoor pool is surrounded by huge, cushioned four-poster beds, perfect for a post-cocktail doze. The view of the sea is something special; this spot is relaxation personified. The indoor pool adjoins the spa, and while it’s not so impressive as poolside in the fresh air, it still makes for a nice basement-level hideout. The spa offers a packed menu of treatments, and you can also book private sessions with a yoga or Pilates instructor. The hotel has its own area reserved on Elia beach.

Disability access

There is lift access and at least one room can be made accessible for guests with disabilities.

Pet policy

Dogs with a maximum weight of 8kg are allowed.

Check in/check out?

Check-in is from 3pm; check-out at 11am.

Family-friendly?

Children of any age are welcome, with Exclusive rooms able to accommodate two adults and two children (of up to 12 years). The property also has a selection of villas that can accommodate families, with the largest, Villa Super Paradise, split into 6 bedrooms and able to sleep 14 people.

At a glance:

Best thing: The sense of serenity, and the delicious food.

Perfect for: Couples looking to switch off and slow down the pace.

Not right for: An action-packed getaway. It would feel a bit sinful not to maximise these peaceful surroundings.

Instagram from: Your private pool on the balcony, with a view to the sea – watch the envy likes roll in.

Address: Elia Beach, Mykonos 846 00, Greece

Phone: +30 22890 76000