Heritage and modernity combine at this grand Georgian property in the centre of Bath, with a swish brasserie offering an eclectic menu of European and Asian flavours, elegant bedrooms, and perhaps the best spa in the South West – with access to its own geothermal waters

Location

Plumb in the middle of Bath, reached down a maze of narrow streets. And despite the central location – the main shopping area is just a five-minute walk away – it’s wonderfully quiet around the property. Nearby attractions include the Royal Crescent (great for a stroll), the Jane Austen Centre and, if you don’t mind a bit of drive, Stonehenge. You can learn more about the geothermal waters at the nearby thermae (part of the reason Bath is the only UK city that’s a Unesco World Heritage site in its entirety) but those aren’t for sinking into – you can do that without leaving the hotel.

Bath Spa train station is seven minutes on foot from the hotel; the Great Western Main Line runs west from London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads, and it takes around 90 minutes from the capital to Bath.

open image in gallery The hotel’s honey-tinted exterior ( The Gainsborough Bath Spa )

The vibe

The hotel unfurls inside what was a Georgian-era hospital (and then for years was part of the city’s art college). From the outside, it’s an imposing honey-hued façade, synonymous with this Roman city, while inside is a slick amalgamation of the historic and contemporary. A reception of bold marble flooring and white pillars gives way to spaces lent charm by wooden panelling, a jumble of high ceilings and low, and grand sash windows; a soothing palette – gentle greys, cream, muted gold – ensures nothing feels dated, but instead a homage to its past. Vibrant modern art from locals – including students – can be found throughout. From the higher floors, you get views over mottled rooftops, the abbey and fields in the distance.

open image in gallery A classic look – but not dated ( The Gainsborough Bath Spa )

The service

Polished and professional – but with a smile. This extends from the staff greeting you on arrival through to those taking your drinks order at breakfast. Reception staff are particularly helpful with local recommendations on how to spend your day, and those working in the spa seem to have a genuine love of both the geothermal waters and the treatments on offer.

Bed and bath

As with the rest of the property, rooms see a modern elevation to subtle period details, whether it’s the wing-back or button-tufted chairs, gilded mirrors or heavy drapes. Spaces, all different shapes and sizes, are delightfully uncluttered (this means no horrendous ‘hotel art’), which lets the colours – duck-egg blue and hints of gold are dominant – and patterns (floral, pastoral) breathe. Beds (queen-sized or king) are supremely comfortable, that sweet spot between firm and doughy, dressed in gorgeously soft sheets. Standard amenities in all are HD televisions, facilities to make tea and coffee, and retro Roberts radios with Bluetooth connectivity. Expect a mix of showers, tubs or both in the bathrooms, depending on the room type; the best have underfloor heating and rich marble surfaces. If you book a Bath Spa Room or the Bath Spa Suite, roll-top tubs can be filled with the natural thermal waters.

open image in gallery Simple style: the rooms at The Gainsbough are made for guests to linger in ( The Gainsborough Bath Spa )

Food and drink

You might expect sit-up-straight classic fine dining in such a hotel – you’ll be surprised. The Gainsborough Brasserie serves what it describes as an “east meets west” menu. You could start with ‘dancing prawns’, coated with a citrusy aioli emulsion, before moving on to a pasta main course. The chicken rendang is a swirl of flavours – creamy coconut milk, lingering chilli heat, layers of aromatics – or for something fusion, plump for the miso-marinated lobster linguine. The meal should start or end (or both) in the Gainsborough Bar, which mixes a killer dirty martini

Breakfast is a mix of continental and a la carte. The former offers a vast spread of natural yoghurt, pastries (the pain au chocolat were a flaky-buttery delight), a selection of charcuterie, Scottish smoked salad and cheeses. Otherwise prepared for you are all the eggs (Benedict, Florentine, royale), smashed avocado on toasted rye, or a hearty full English.

Facilities

The headline facility is, of course, the spa, with its access to Bath’s natural thermal waters – an experience few places in the world can match. Set beneath the glass atrium at the hotel’s heart and Romanesque in style, you float and wallow in pools of various temperatures, popping in and out of the steam room and sauna (including an infrared variety). The mineral-rich waters leave you feeling calm and soothed. All guests get free daily access to the “bath house”, 8-10am and 7-9pm, and there’s also a fitness room.

However, for next-level relaxation, opt for one of the spa treatments. These include aromatherapy massage or revitalising facials, but for something special, pick the 85-minute Hungarian mud detox. It’s an exfoliation, a mud wrap and scalp treatment followed by a full-body massage; you’ll get messy but come out feeling new.

open image in gallery Mud bath: some of the spa treatments use Hungarian mud ( The Gainsborough Bath Spa )

Disability access

There are adapted rooms, and all areas (including the spa) are wheelchair accessible.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes, and the suites work well for families. Guests have to be 16 or older to use the spa.

At a glance

Best thing: Soaking in the thermal waters.

Perfect for: Those looking for a refined spa break.

Not right for: Bath has a decent student scene, but this isn’t the place for a mad night on the town.

Instagram from: The bar, with its on-trend look and cocktails that will light up your social media.

Address: Beau Street, Bath BA1 1QY

Phone: 01225 358888

Website: thegainsboroughbathspa.co.uk