The best time to visit Dubai for a holiday – and how to avoid sweltering temperatures
Our guide on when to visit the Emirati city and how to make the most of your break
Long gone are Dubai’s days as a fishing village in the Arabian Gulf: it’s now a futuristic city on the crossroads of continents. Dubai has steadily grown its reputation as a tourist destination since the United Arab Emirates was formally established in 1971, and now it’s one of the Middle East’s most-visited cities
From hosting the 2020 World Expo to the building of the $1.5bn Burj Khalifa, the city has seen a drastic transformation project that has turned it into the desert metropolis we know today.
As well as malls, desert trips and glamorous resorts, the city manages to lure tourists with the promise of warm weather, a lack of rain and almost guaranteed sunshine. However, as much as this desert climate can be a bonus, it could also ruin the holiday.
Temperatures at the height of summer can climb well above 40C, with sweltering weather even fairly common at the end of spring – average temperatures in June are around 33C, with average highs of 39C.
If you’re wondering when to visit to avoid the hottest periods and the crowds, here’s everything you need to know.
Winter
When is it? October to March
Dubai’s winter is a far cry from that in much of Europe, with average daytime temperatures ranging from 19C to 25C during these months. October is a transition month, with very little rain and very high average temperatures, but from November the weather becomes more manageable (while remaining pleasant). On occasion, it may seem chilly in the evenings, as temperatures can float around 15C at night – but nothing an extra layer can’t solve.
These months see the most rain of the year, although the amount is negligible. For example, February sees the most precipitation with an average rainfall of 25mm; in comparison, London sees an average of 55mm on average even in the warmer month of August. Thunderstorms are uncommon in Dubai but happen around three or four days during this period.
Summer
When is it? April to the end of September
April and May are the transition months before summer, where temperatures can vary between 25C and 38C. Skies are clear, the sun shines for almost 12 hours and the days start to become longer, while temperatures continue to rise. From late May and June, the city comes under scorching temperatures, when averages hover in the mid-30s and often highs can reach 44C and or more. You’ll see almost no rain, and the heat may make it difficult for activities more strenuous than lounging around
Best time to go to Dubai
Though widespread air-conditioning means that visits are possible at the height of summer, the months between November and March are Dubai’s high season. This period sees the best weather of the year; a pleasant mix between high daytime temperatures and cooler evenings, which make it a perfect time for desert excursions, sightseeing and general exploration. The average UV rating stays low in winter – at an average of five and six from November to January – but rises to eight and 10 in February and March, respectively. In addition, sea temperatures remain high, at an average of 22C even in January.
In general, crowds will be highest in these months (especially during December and around school holidays); try visiting in early November or late March to arrive in Dubai at the shoulder end of the high season, when prices will be lower and crowds fewer. Alternatively, avoid crowds in October and April, although for some the weather will be prohibitively hot.
January
Average temperature: 19C
Hours of sunshine per day: 8 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 20mm
Relative humidity: 64 per cent
February
Average temperature: 20C
Hours of sunshine per day: 8 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 25mm
Relative humidity: 65 per cent
March
Average temperature: 23C
Hours of sunshine per day: 9 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 20mm
Relative humidity: 62 per cent
April
Average temperature: 27C
Hours of sunshine per day: 10 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 7mm
Relative humidity: 56 per cent
May
Average temperature: 31C
Hours of sunshine per day: 11 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 0mm
Relative humidity: 53 per cent
June
Average temperature: 34C
Hours of sunshine per day: 12 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 0mm
Relative humidity: 59 per cent
July
Average temperature: 35C
Hours of sunshine per day: 11 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 1mm
Relative humidity: 57 per cent
August
Average temperature: 36C
Hours of sunshine per day: 10 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 0mm
Relative humidity: 59 per cent
September
Average temperature: 33C
Hours of sunshine per day: 10 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 0mm
Relative humidity: 60 per cent
October
Average temperature: 29C
Hours of sunshine per day: 10 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 1mm
Relative humidity: 60 per cent
November
Average temperature: 25C
Hours of sunshine per day: 9 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 3mm
Relative humidity: 61 per cent
December
Average temperature: 24C
Hours of sunshine per day: 8 hours
Average monthly rainfall: 16mm
Relative humidity: 63 per cent
