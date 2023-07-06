Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Long gone are Dubai’s days as a fishing village in the Arabian Gulf: it’s now a futuristic city on the crossroads of continents. Dubai has steadily grown its reputation as a tourist destination since the United Arab Emirates was formally established in 1971, and now it’s one of the Middle East’s most-visited cities

From hosting the 2020 World Expo to the building of the $1.5bn Burj Khalifa, the city has seen a drastic transformation project that has turned it into the desert metropolis we know today.

As well as malls, desert trips and glamorous resorts, the city manages to lure tourists with the promise of warm weather, a lack of rain and almost guaranteed sunshine. However, as much as this desert climate can be a bonus, it could also ruin the holiday.

Temperatures at the height of summer can climb well above 40C, with sweltering weather even fairly common at the end of spring – average temperatures in June are around 33C, with average highs of 39C.

If you’re wondering when to visit to avoid the hottest periods and the crowds, here’s everything you need to know.

Winter

The city’s marina decorated at Christmas (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When is it? October to March

Dubai’s winter is a far cry from that in much of Europe, with average daytime temperatures ranging from 19C to 25C during these months. October is a transition month, with very little rain and very high average temperatures, but from November the weather becomes more manageable (while remaining pleasant). On occasion, it may seem chilly in the evenings, as temperatures can float around 15C at night – but nothing an extra layer can’t solve.

These months see the most rain of the year, although the amount is negligible. For example, February sees the most precipitation with an average rainfall of 25mm; in comparison, London sees an average of 55mm on average even in the warmer month of August. Thunderstorms are uncommon in Dubai but happen around three or four days during this period.

Summer

Summer can bring sweltering temperatures (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When is it? April to the end of September

April and May are the transition months before summer, where temperatures can vary between 25C and 38C. Skies are clear, the sun shines for almost 12 hours and the days start to become longer, while temperatures continue to rise. From late May and June, the city comes under scorching temperatures, when averages hover in the mid-30s and often highs can reach 44C and or more. You’ll see almost no rain, and the heat may make it difficult for activities more strenuous than lounging around

Best time to go to Dubai

Though widespread air-conditioning means that visits are possible at the height of summer, the months between November and March are Dubai’s high season. This period sees the best weather of the year; a pleasant mix between high daytime temperatures and cooler evenings, which make it a perfect time for desert excursions, sightseeing and general exploration. The average UV rating stays low in winter – at an average of five and six from November to January – but rises to eight and 10 in February and March, respectively. In addition, sea temperatures remain high, at an average of 22C even in January.

In general, crowds will be highest in these months (especially during December and around school holidays); try visiting in early November or late March to arrive in Dubai at the shoulder end of the high season, when prices will be lower and crowds fewer. Alternatively, avoid crowds in October and April, although for some the weather will be prohibitively hot.

The marina at nightfall (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

January

Average temperature: 19C

Hours of sunshine per day: 8 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 20mm

Relative humidity: 64 per cent

February

Average temperature: 20C

Hours of sunshine per day: 8 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 25mm

Relative humidity: 65 per cent

March

Average temperature: 23C

Hours of sunshine per day: 9 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 20mm

Relative humidity: 62 per cent

April

Average temperature: 27C

Hours of sunshine per day: 10 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 7mm

Relative humidity: 56 per cent

May

Average temperature: 31C

Hours of sunshine per day: 11 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 0mm

Relative humidity: 53 per cent

June

Average temperature: 34C

Hours of sunshine per day: 12 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 0mm

Relative humidity: 59 per cent

July

Average temperature: 35C

Hours of sunshine per day: 11 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 1mm

Relative humidity: 57 per cent

August

Average temperature: 36C

Hours of sunshine per day: 10 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 0mm

Relative humidity: 59 per cent

September

Average temperature: 33C

Hours of sunshine per day: 10 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 0mm

Relative humidity: 60 per cent

October

Average temperature: 29C

Hours of sunshine per day: 10 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 1mm

Relative humidity: 60 per cent

November

Average temperature: 25C

Hours of sunshine per day: 9 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 3mm

Relative humidity: 61 per cent

December

Average temperature: 24C

Hours of sunshine per day: 8 hours

Average monthly rainfall: 16mm

Relative humidity: 63 per cent

