Gliding across the calm, turquoise waters through the mangroves of Al Rams, I gaze at the towering Hajar mountains in front of me. The wooden boat I’m travelling in is transporting me to a remote pontoon, home to the world’s first Arabian pearl farm. In waters filled with flamingoes and turtles, a small team of Emiratis is reviving the ancient trade, cultivating exquisite pearls with modern-day pearling techniques.

Mountain ranges and ancient pearling traditions might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of the United Arab Emirates, with Dubai’s famous skyscrapers and luxurious resorts tending to take centre stage. But I’m in Ras Al Khaimah (also known as RAK), one of the UAE’s ‘other’ emirates.

Just over an hour’s drive from the heart of Dubai, the northernmost emirate was historically considered a significant trade centre. In more recent years, it’s become an attractive escape for those seeking a truly authentic UAE experience. Like the other emirates, it’s not short of luxury hotels, but Ras Al Khaimah also offers tranquil beaches, a wealth of cultural heritage sites, and a nature-centric experience that is a perfect getaway from bustling Dubai. The city has long been a hidden gem in the Middle East – and after attracting 1.22 million visitors in 2023, it won’t remain a secret for long. The region’s new focus on tourism means now is the perfect time to visit.

What to do

Adventurous souls and laid-back beach bums can find plenty of things to do that suit all budgets in Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate has many options, whether you want breathtaking views or thrilling excursions.

Unique cultural excursions

Suwaidi Pearl Farm (Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority)

No visit to Ras Al Khaimah would be complete without learning about the region’s history of pearling. Descending from a long line of pearl divers, Abdulla Al Suwaidi keeps the region’s pearl traditions alive with Suwadi Pearl Farm. The farm offers tours, with opportunities to learn about age-old techniques and hear tales of the region’s pearl divers. Guests can travel on a traditional pearling boat – and you can even take home an Arabian pearl if you’re lucky enough to find one inside an oyster.

Discover ancient heritage sites

Jazeera Al Hamra is a village with 500 impressive buildings where archaeologists have continued to discover ancient relics. Visitors can explore the location, marvel at the traditional architecture of a historic mosque and fort, and get lost in the meandering stone alleyways. Each February, the area is also home to the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival, displaying the work of emerging artists in the region.

Another spectacular historical site is Dhayah Fort, which offers panoramic views from the mountains to the ocean – if you climb its 239 stairs. Currently on the Unesco World Heritage Tentative List, Dhaya Fort is the last remaining hill fort in the UAE, and its historical significance lies in an 1819 battle between British troops and regional tribes. Various tombs and buildings are dotted around the location, which can be covered within an hour or two. However, there’s no step-free access – and with temperatures topping 40°C in summer, it’s best to avoid climbing in the midday sun.

Dhayah fort (Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority)

Mountainous adventures

Ras Al Khaimah is home to the highest peak in the UAE, meaning there are plenty of mountain activities to enjoy. One of the highlights is catching the sunrise from the summit of Camp 1770. At 1,770m above sea level, this is the highest camp in the country and a fun way to explore the great outdoors. Visitors can embark on day or night hikes, listen to stories around a campfire, and indulge in Emirati-cooked food while disconnecting from the bustle of city life.

Ras Al Khaimah’s mountains are also the perfect location for thrill-seekers, thanks to the opening of Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline. Starting at a hair-raising altitude of 1,680m above the Arabian Gulf, daredevils can enjoy breathtaking views as they descend on the 2,832m-long zipline. You can reach speeds of up to 160 km per hour during the three-minute experience.

Zipline Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority)

Those seeking a calmer experience can still enjoy the impressive mountain views from 1484. This luxury restaurant, located 1,484m up the mountain, is the highest place in the UAE to enjoy a bite. There’s afternoon tea, a selection of hearty local meals, and international favourites like fish and chips on the menu.

Where to stay

Luckily, Ras Al Khaimah doesn’t have the same price tags as neighbouring Dubai. If you’re on a budget, Al Hamra Village Hotel is one of the more affordable options in the area. Located in upscale Al Hamra, it is a perfect springboard for visiting the Al Hamra heritage site, Al Hamra Mall and several secluded white sandy beaches.

With a convenient central yet tranquil location, the Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah is an urban oasis surrounded by lush gardens and a view of the expansive harbour. The classic rooms at this mid-range hotel in the heart of RAK provide all the modern comforts.

Ras Al Khaimah also has plenty of luxury hotels for those with a bigger budget. One of the most impressive is the super-modern InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa. The luxury beachfront escape sits on the shores of the Arabian Gulf and comes with world-class dining options and several elegant pools for indulgence and relaxation. The breakfast is unparalleled, and the idyllic location is a perfect starting point for exploring Ras Al Khaimah.

How to get there

Ras Al Khaimah does have an international airport, but most travellers from the UK can expect to fly directly into neighbouring Dubai. One of many airlines that fly this route is Emirates, which offers six daily flights between Dubai and London Heathrow. You can also take direct flights from other UK cities including Manchester. Flight time from the UK to Dubai is just under seven hours.

From Dubai, it's a little over a one hour drive to Ras Al Khaimah. Renting a car is the easiest way to travel from Dubai to RAK and the best way to get around while sightseeing. However, public transport is also available; book the Ras Al Khaimah Shuttle Bus or take a taxi from Dubai Airport to Ras Al Khaimah.

