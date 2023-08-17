8 of the best things to do in Abu Dhabi

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi is one of the most important cities in the entire Gulf region. Though it was still a mostly desert landscape as recently as the mid-1970s, today it’s towering skyscrapers that form a remarkable backdrop to an exciting modern city.

The streets house a range of impressive galleries and museums, including the city’s own Louvre museum, along with some of the most majestic recent architecture in the Arab world, from the Grand Mosque to a series of elegant palaces and hotels.

Blue waters meet sandy shorelines along the Corniche and on several nearby islands, while those who venture further into nature will find a vast expanse of desert or the rivers of a national park. But with new openings constantly popping up, there’s plenty more to see and do in this ever-evolving city. If you’re looking for how best to spend your time in Abu Dhabi, here are the top things to do.

Stroll along the Corniche

The Corniche runs for almost five miles (Getty Images)

The Corniche is a waterfront promenade that stretches for almost five miles, and includes over a mile of beach areas divided into different sections suitable for families, children and larger groups. Filled with pavements, cycle lanes, manicured public parks, plenty of shops, cafes and restaurants, the walkway is a popular place to spend a few hours.

On the western corner, the Heritage Village, a time capsule village built in the form of a traditional oasis settlement, sits near Marina Mall, a shopping centre with over 400 outlets. The opulent Emirates Palace, the site of a $3bn hotel project, lies just south; though a stay may be out of budget, you can take a guided tour of the famous complex for 150 AED (£32) or enjoy a brunch for 295 AED (£63). The Founder’s Memorial, dedicated to the late Sheikh Zayed, occupies a privileged space at the end of the main beach, and that area contains two gardens and an elevated walkway that provides excellent views of the city skyline, particularly at night.

Marvel at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Qasr Al Watan

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is an icon of the city (Getty Images)

The religious focal point of the city, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, is an architectural masterpiece. Inaugurated in 2007 by the late Sheikh Zayed, it has space for 40,000 worshippers. An elegant showcase of Islamic architecture, it has several intricate design elements, including marbled halls, tiled mosaics, calligraphy and large ornate domes.

The Qasr Al Watan is a working presidential palace. Constructed from white granite and limestone, it has several ornate features – from geometric designs in the interior to a dome that measures 37 metres in diameter – and was opened to the public in 2019. Tours are worth the 65 AED (£14) for the incredible interiors alone, though the eastern wing of the palace contains the so-called “House of Knowledge”, where visitors can see artefacts and manuscripts from across the Arab world, including the first modern map of Arabia and an official replica of the Birmingham Quran, one of the earliest surviving manuscripts of the Islamic holy book.

Take in some art and culture

The Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in 2019 (Getty Images)

The city has an ever-growing range of museums and galleries, and one of the most recent additions is the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the result of a cultural collaboration with the French government. It holds hundreds of artefacts and works of art – ranging from ceremonial vases that date back two millennia to a 17th-century work by Rembrandt – in a strikingly futuristic complex.

Other galleries in the city include the Etihad Modern Art Gallery (which shows contemporary art from up-and-coming Emirati artists), the Abu Dhabi Art Hub (showcasing modern art from a range of international artists, as well as themed exhibitions) and the Warehouse 421. This is a larger complex home to a cultural centre and rolling art exhibitions. In addition to showing work from local artists, the centre puts on workshops, readings, lectures and international films.

If exploring the history and culture of the Emirate, start at the Abu Dhabi History Museum. It chronicles the rise of the city from traditional desert life to the discovery of natural resources and the subsequent explosion in development. The Zayed Heritage Centre is a smaller museum but great for learning about the early days of Abu Dhabi, from the establishment of the police and postal services to the life of Sheikh Zayed. Finally, the Heritage Village, built in the mould of a traditional settlement, offers an immersive way to learn about the region’s heritage, from souks and Bedouin camps more modern Abu Dhabi houses.

Get the best view of the city

Viewpoints don’t get higher than the Observation Deck at 300 (Getty Images)

Located on the 74th floor of the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, the Observation Deck at 300 is the highest viewpoint in the city at 300m. It offers sweeping birds-eye views of the Corniche, the Gulf and landmarks such as the Qasr Al Watan, and tickets are priced at 95 AED (£20) per person. This price includes a voucher of 55 AED (£11) to spend on food and drinks, so it’s a great opportunity to grab a drink or some food while enjoying the best view you can get. If it’s a particularly special occasion, you can splash out on the cafe’s afternoon tea for 250 AED (£53).

Hit the beach

Experience Abu Dhabi beach life (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The city is home to an excellent range of beaches. If you’re with the kids, you can head to the Corniche’s peaceful play areas and closed off sections or the 800m stretch of sands at Al Bateen, a charming location with calm water – great for swimming.

For something a little more isolated, head to Soul Beach, Saadiyat or the island of Hudayriat. You’ll likely see an array of people at food trucks, in great restaurants or on jet skis and playing volleyball. There are small fees of 50 AED (£10) and 75 AED (£16) for Soul and Saadiyat, respectively. Popular beach clubs include Al Maya Island and Yas Beach (prices are 250 AED (£50) and 120 AED (£25), respectively). Although they offer relaxation in parts, they’re best for days filled with music, drinks at poolside bars, brunches and afternoon parties.

Zaya Nurai carries a 480 AED (£102) fee just to enter the island, though you get 420 AED (£90) of that entry fee back to spend on food and drink. It offers perhaps the best beaches in the region, with remarkable emerald waters and fine white sands. Even better, the backdrops consist of large green spaces and low-rise beach huts rather than dizzying skyscrapers.

Take a stroll through a park

The Umm Al Emarat park was opened in 1982 as a park exclusively for women and children (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Parks across Abu Dhabi cater for a wide crowd: the avid runners, the two-wheelers, families looking for down-time, and those who simply want a stroll. You’ll find several dotted along the Corniche, including Recreation Park, Formal Park, Lake Park and Heritage Park, which include a variety of outdoor facilities, such as outdoor gyms, skate parks and picnic spots with views of the harbour.

Khalidiyah Garden, one of the city’s oldest parks, lies at the heart of the downtown area and is a popular spot for exercise (with plenty of shade). Khalifa Park, covering an area of 500,000 square metres, is home to a mini water park and train rides for kids, as well as a Maritime Museum, sports pitches and several impressive water features. Umm Al Emarat is perhaps the best in the city, offering large green spaces alongside a botanical garden, petting zoo and a 1,000-seat amphitheatre. In the cooler months, there’s also a market in the day and outdoor cinema showings in the evenings every Friday and Saturday.

There are also parks on the islands, including the Yas Gateway Parks, Hudayriyat Island, and Al Fay Park on Reem Island, the latter famous for being home to over 2,000 types of flora.

Visit the Mangrove National Park

Mangroves are a type of shrub that grow along coastlines and tidal rivers (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A stark contrast to the skyscrapers and desert sands, the Mangroves National Park lies along the central coast area of the city, directly south of Al Reem Island. A sprawling, verdant forest of mangroves (tropical shrubs and trees that grow in the loose soil and salt water of the region) hides salt marshes, mud flats, shores and vast expanses of open water that are great for kayaking, paddleboarding and guided boat trips. This environment is home to several animals, including crabs, turtles, flamingos, a variety of fish and over 60 bird species. The Jubail Mangrove Park – a separate area in the northern region of Al Jubail – is another popular mangrove area, offering the same water sports and dramatic views with the additon of a series of pathways (the longes of which is over a mile long) that call for peaceful strolls through the forest and over the water.

Explore the desert

The Rub Al Khali desert covers parts of Oman and Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

The Rub Al Khali is the largest continuous sand desert in the world and covers 70 per cent of Abu Dhabi. Known as the “Empty Quarter” in English, it provides the ideal space for desert activities, whether it’s high-octane exploring or guided tours.

A vast expanse of smooth golden sand and imposing dunes awaits those who choose to go on 4x4 safaris, camel riding trips or dune buggy tours, while clear starry skies will welcome anyone who wants to spend a night camping and having dinner under the stars.

