10 best hotels in Abu Dhabi for an opulent stay

Until a few years ago, Abu Dhabi’s hotel scene was dominated by soulless business digs – but as the city’s tourism prospects have grown, so has its crop of desirable places to stay.

Now, in between art-gazing at the Louvre museum, kayaking in Al Thakira mangroves and gawping at the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, you can retreat to some of the world’s most desirable hotel brands, including Anantara, Mandarin Oriental and EDITION.

As you’d expect from the UAE, standards are universally high – so how to choose ‘the best’? The following hotels combine superb facilities, service and accommodation with a truly unique proposition, whether that’s an iconic location, stellar design, or simply excellent value. Some are slap-bang in the centre of the capital, while others occupy the emirate’s untouched deserts and coastline – but all are extraordinary.

If you want wow-factor on your Abu Dhabi holiday, these are the hotels to seek out.

Best hotels in Abu Dhabi 2025

At a glance

1. Jumeirah Saadiyat Island hotel

Al Saadiyat Island

open image in gallery All rooms have sea views at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island ( Jumeirah Saadiyat Island )

The moment you step out onto the wide, white sands of Saadiyat Beach, you know you’re onto a winner. As well as its own stretch of shoreline, this hotel has so many perks it’s hard to keep up: you’ll enjoy free access to its top-quality spa facilities (with plunge pools, a sauna, steam and salt rooms), three swimming pools and one of the city’s most extravagant breakfast buffets – plus everything from tennis courts and a 24-hour gym, to a free kids’ club. All rooms are sea-facing, with private balconies and beautiful marble bathrooms featuring rainfall showers, deep-soak tubs and fancy toiletries by Amouage, an Omani perfumer.

Address: Al Saadiyat Island, SDN3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

2. The Abu Dhabi EDITION hotel

Al Bateen

open image in gallery Make time for a nightcap at the Abu Dhabi EDITION’s Library Bar ( The Abu Dhabi EDITION )

The EDITION doesn’t rely on lashings of gold or dazzling colours for its wow-factor: it’s all about stealth-luxury. The kingsize beds with heavenly mattress toppers, the lustrous ferns and hostas at every turn, the gorgeous lighting scheme that changes throughout the day: it’s all quietly opulent, and oh-so grown up. Rooms are fabulously spacious, and full of stylish details like monochrome desert photographs and glossy herringbone floors, plus full-size toiletries by New York’s Le Labo. After a day poolside (there are two to choose from), sneak behind the velvet curtain into the Library Bar: its cocktail list is as big as a book, with a darkly decadent speakeasy vibe.

Address: Marina, Al Bateen, W35, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3. Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island hotel

Al Saadiyat Island

open image in gallery Overpacked? No matter – Rooms at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island have plenty of space ( Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island )

Throw open your balcony doors, for views that encompass the turquoise waters and soft sands of Saadiyat Beach, and the gardens of this palatial hotel complete with elegant fountains, swaying palm trees and clouds of pink bougainvillea. Inside, the rooms’ emerald and royal blue décor feels fresh and decadent, with proportions to match; the beds, bathrooms and wardrobes are enormous, and housekeeping is flawless. This is the UAE’s finest all-inclusive hotel, and every package includes limitless drinks, dining and activities, plus free access to the spa’s vast sauna, steam and hydrotherapy suite.

Address: Al Saadiyat Island, SDN1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

4. Aloft Abu Dhabi hotel

Al Rawdah

open image in gallery Aloft Abu Dhabi is well located for sightseeing ( Aloft Abu Dhabi )

Abu Dhabi’s budget-friendly hotel scene isn’t as strong as Dubai’s, but the Aloft bucks the trend. With its resort-sized swimming pool, rooftop pizzeria and spotlessly clean rooms, it puts Europe’s low-cost hotels to shame – and its location is good for sightseeing too (20 minutes’ drive from Qasr Al Watan and 10 from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque). The foosball and pool table in the lobby bring a sociable vibe, and you’ll be hard-pressed to fault the service. Rooms are spacious and well-appointed for savvy spenders, with mini fridges and a 24/7 grocery store downstairs.

Address: Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, Al Rawdah, W59 01, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5. Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara hotel

Rub’ al Khali Desert

open image in gallery Immerse yourself in desert activities at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort ( Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara )

It’s easy to rave about Qasr Al Sarab’s decadent Arabian décor, its two huge swimming pools and its extraordinary location in the Rub’ al Khali desert, 2.5 hours’ drive from the city. But what really sets this hotel apart is its passion for Emirati wildlife; the surrounding dunes are a protected conservation area, where you’ll encounter Arabian oryx and dinky gazelles, and try everything from walking safaris and stargazing to 4x4 buggy rides. Rooms feel cosy and authentic, with antique-style furniture, desert views and scalloped arches over the beds.

Address: Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, Bateen Liwa, Mahdar Sahab, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

6. Al Wathba Resort & Spa hotel

Abu Dhabi desert

open image in gallery Get up close and personal with Arabian horses at Al Wathba Resort & Spa ( Al Wathba Resort & Spa )

If you can’t justify the journey to Qasr Al Sarab, consider Al Wathba instead; its desert location isn’t quite as impressive, but it still has that oasis vibe. It looks like an old Emirati village, complete with trickling falajs (streams) and lustrous date palms, albeit one with fine dining and private plunge pools. But the stars of the show are its Arabian horses, who live a pampered life in the hotel’s stables (and will gladly snaffle apples from your hand). After a lazy day poolside, saddle up for a sunset ride into the dunes, while your guide spins stories of desert life long ago.

Address: Al Wathba South, 56620, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7. Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi hotel

Al Saadiyat Island

open image in gallery Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi is an excellent place to work on your handicap ( Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas )

The Park Hyatt occupies a prime spot on Saadiyat Island’s glorious beach, and quick access to its 18-hole golf course. Sure, you could spend your days exploring Saadiyat’s museums, Abrahamic Family House and teamLab Phenomena (all of which are less than 10 minutes’ drive away), but there are countless reasons to stay put. For starters: the five swimming pools, the deluxe Atarmia Spa, the prime Argentine steaks at Maté Abu Dhabi, and the sundowner cocktails at Shala Beach Lounge. If you’re travelling with little ones, there’s a free kids’ club and children’s pool too.

Address: Al Saadiyat Island, SDN1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8. The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton hotel

Yas Island

open image in gallery Yas Island is a dream destination for kids, young and old ( The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton )

What do Batman, Bugs Bunny and the Flintstones have in common? You’ll find them all at Warner Bros’ hotel on Yas Island, just a few steps from the studio’s epic indoor theme park. Every guest gets free daily tickets to Yas’s theme parks (including the world’s fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World), and its rooms pay homage to WB’s legendary superheroes – with bunk beds and twin beds to accommodate family groups. When they’re not hooning around the parks, the kids will love the cartoon-themed activity club and poolside movie screenings.

Address: Yas Island, YS4, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

9. Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental hotel

Al Ras Al Akhdar

open image in gallery Michelin-starred dining is the order of the day at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental ( Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental )

This isn’t just a hotel, it’s an icon – and one so lavish that almost everyone confuses it for an actual Emirati palace. Its gleaming domes and voluptuous archways are a vision of near-perfect symmetry, and its interiors are lavished with gold leaf, marble and crystal chandeliers. Rooms overlook either the city, gardens or sea, with balconies and kingsize beds as standard, and there’s even a vegan room with fully plant-based décor and room service. Add a private beach, award-winning spa and 12 dining options – including two with Michelin stars.

Address: West Corniche Road, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

10. Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers hotel

Al Bateen

open image in gallery Experience the dizzy heights of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers ( Conrad Hotels )

Soaring over the western end of the Corniche, Etihad Towers’ five skyscrapers include the Conrad hotel – which features three Michelin-recommended restaurants and two large infinity lagoons, plus a small private beach on a quiet waterway. Spend your days flopping between sunlounger, swimming pool and daiquiris at the swim-up bar, then head up to the 74th-floor observation deck to catch sunset: it’s free for guests, and the city-wide views are incredible. Rooms are huge, and service is flawless throughout.

Address: Corniche St, Al Bateen, W32, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

