The F1 guide to visiting Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has long been part of the Formula 1 furniture since its inaugural race in 2009, and it now sits proudly as the season finale. It was further immortalised as the scene of the climax of one of F1’s most bitter rivalries, when Max Verstappen edged out Lewis Hamilton for his maiden world title in 2021, with Netflix’s Drive to Survive dramatically capturing one of the sport’s most iconic moments.

The glitz, glamour and beauty of the Yas Marina Circuit has further pushed the race up many sport fans’ bucket lists, making it a genuine “destination experience”, with all types of travellers catered for in the region and further afield across the rest of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Here’s how to complement race week with a trip to the UAE capital.

The Yas Marina Circuit hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Visit Abu Dhabi)

The Race

Other circuits, such as Monaco, have the prestige, but Yas Marina Circuit, designed by legendary German circuit designer Hermann Tilke - noted for his work renovating Hockenheimring, Circuit de Catalunya and Nürburgring - has embraced the demand for entertaining and unpredictable races. The evolving circuit produced four lead changes and 33 overtakes during the 2021 edition, and its routine tweaks provide fascinating viewing for newbies and motorsport geeks alike.

There is a great viewing experience throughout the 3.451-mile circuit, but seats around turn nine offer a big screen of the world feed, a stunning backdrop of the iconic W Abu Dhabi hotel and the glamorous yachts in the front row, not to mention the incredible firework display at the conclusion of both the race and season. Part of the experience is the day-to-night timing of the race, with blazing sun quickly turning to twilight as neon lights bounce around the marina.

Those eager for a sneak peak of the garages and pits may opt for the Main Stand, which is a good option to soak up the build-up ahead of the 5pm start time. But casual fans may enjoy other grandstands, given that the braking zones are elsewhere.

It’s best to arrive early to beat the notorious Yas Island traffic and enjoy what has now evolved into a pre-race carnival atmosphere, including live DJ sets and celebrity interviews.

Hospitality packages include complimentary tickets to a series of concerts after practice, qualification and the Grand Prix itself at the nearby Etihad Park (near the North Grandstand). A series of shuttle buses operate, but due to traffic over the weekend and warm conditions, many will prefer the short walk. This year’s line-up included Dave, Swedish House Mafia, Kendrick Lamar and Def Leppard. The concerts start at 7.30pm, so head straight there before it reaches maximum capacity - an ideal option to allow the crowds to disperse and extend the experience a little longer.

Max Verstappen won the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Getty Images)

What to do

Ferrari World

Theme park lovers and F1 fans will want to check this one off, with Ferrari World boasting the world’s fastest rollercoaster. Daredevils must strap on a pair of goggles and brace themselves to accelerate from 0-240km/h (149mph) in just 4.9 seconds on the infamous Formula Rossa.

There are also driving simulators, go-karting and racing nostalgia and memorabilia to appeal to diehard supporters of the Scuderia.

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park, indoor adventure hub CLYMB and Yas Waterworld are all nearby to allow thrillseekers to cram in plenty across just a few days.

Desert safari

Just under three hours away in Liwa, the desert offers a tranquil experience ahead of the screeching engines and burning rubber that assault your senses around Yas Marina Circuit.

Colossal sand dunes as far as the eye can see make for a beautifully simple landscape alongside the bright blue skies and blazing sunshine. Adrenaline junkies can sample dune-bashing on 4×4s or quad-bikes, alongside other activities including falconry experiences and camel riding. Come nightfall, star-filled skies can be ogled at in wonder from the likes of Liwa Nights Glamping Retreat.

The Empty Quarter now offers glamping experiences for tourists to experience the desert (Visit Abu Dhabi)

Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The dramatic Islamic architecture of Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque holds appeal for both history buffs and worshippers, as its 55,000 daily visitors can attest. Experience some of the largest marble mosaic artwork in the world, diligently cleaned for hours each day to leave it sparkling under the sun. Equipped with 82 marble domes, lavish chandeliers inside the prayer hall and gold-leaf calligraphy, it’s not to be missed.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes more than 50,000 worshippers daily (Visit Abu Dhabi)

Louvre Abu Dhabi

While the eight-layered stainless steel and aluminium roof of this astounding museum and gallery on Saadiyat Island provides ‘rain of light’ through its geometric structure of 7,850 stars, it also boasts an outstanding and diverse collection of art, including Leonardo da Vinci’s Saint John the Baptist. It’s a money-saving option too, with complimentary entry in the evenings from Tuesday to Sunday.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is situated on Saadiyat Island (Visit Abu Dhabi)

Where to eat

Much like the rest of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, the food scene is constantly evolving, with certain districts emerging as trendy spots for lunch and dinner. One of these is Saadiyat Island, where you can find Tean Jumeirah, offering Arabic food cooked in the traditional Levantine way, with the Manti (Turkish dumplings) especially good. There’s also Beach House at Park Hyatt - where the cuisine ventures more towards Mediterranean style - which doubles up as a high-end wine and cocktail bar. Both restaurants provide beautiful views.

If you’re planning around the Grand Prix, conveniently located Aquarium at Yas Marina dishes up seafood and a contrasting ambience to the screeching tyres of the race nearby. Shisha is also available.

The Corniche area of the city boasts more good dining options, including more affordable Verso, an Italian restaurant delivering all the classics - we recommend the Neapolitan-style pizza.

Coffee drinkers looking for a decadent experience should head for the Emirates Palace to order a Palace Cappuccino sprinkled with 23k gold flakes - but be warned, it costs around £17.

Where to stay

The ultimate race-lovers’ option can be found at ultra luxe W Abu Dhabi - where Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and others will fly past under its bridge. Doubles from £221, room only.

The Grand Hyatt, meanwhile, offers views across the city from lofty heights, a private beach and pool, plus a number of restaurant and buffet options. Doubles from £126, room only.

Other five-star hotels include Shangri-La (doubles from £203, room only) and Fairmont Bab Al Bahr (doubles from £147, room only).

Budget accommodation options near the track include Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi Downtown (doubles from £88, room only) and Aloft (doubles from £64, room only).

The Grand Hyatt Hotel is located in the West Corniche district of Abu Dhabi (Visit Abu Dhabi)

Weather

It’s a cooler time of year for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but it makes for a pleasant temperature in the region of 25-30C; pack a jumper or light jacket for the evenings.

Travel essentials

Getting there

Flights to Abu Dhabi airport run daily, with Etihad Airways operating a convenient evening slot, enabling fans to land early morning local time and avoid any issues with the four-hour time difference.

Yas Marina is 15-20 minutes from the airport if you book your stay near the circuit.

Those staying in Dubai can book a transfer to Abu Dhabi in 60-90 minutes.

To the race

It can be difficult to get a taxi after the race, so be sure to book ahead or hop on the shuttle buses provided.

Taxis from the centre to the circuit will cost invariably 70 AED each way (approximately £15).

Queues for taxis can be lengthy afterwards, so fans might be better off heading closer to Ferrari World and Yas Mall to secure a ride.

Bus number 190 goes between Abu Dhabi bus terminal in the city centre to Yas Marina Circuit.

Hotels may offer shuttle services over race weekend.

More information

You can find more information about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the city at Visit Abu Dhabi.