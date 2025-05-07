Disney Abu Dhabi: First look at new theme park and resort

Disney has announced plans for a theme park in Abu Dhabi, its first in the Middle East.

The resort, a collaboration between Walt Disney and local company Miral, will be on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Upon completion, the theme park will offer "signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, and unique dining and retail experiences," Disney said in an announcement.

“Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio," Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, said.