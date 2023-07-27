Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dubai is an intriguing jumble, where Middle Eastern tradition finds a modern, almost futuristic, spin. Think of it, and you’ll picture a glittering skyline, stretches of golden sand, surprising landscapes and deluxe hotels.

It’s become an incredible holiday destination, especially for those looking for sunshine, warmth and the ease of an all-inclusive break. From the cocoon of sleek hotels and resorts comes the sprawling city, where shopping – Dubai is home to the world’s largest mall – and eating are among the main attractions. Exploring further, there are golf courses, spas, water parks and a desert reserve in which to enjoy your time away from home. It’s also where you’ll find the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

From family-friendly resorts to romantic breaks for couples, spa hotels and more, we’ve rounded up some of the best all-inclusive Dubai holidays and package deals for 2023/24. It's time to to start dreaming of Dubai.

Best for a winter beach break

Hilton’s Dubai Jumeirah hotel overlooks Jumeirah Beach (Getty Images)

Dubai is known for being a winter sun spot, with January temperatures reaching around 24C. The Jumeirah Beach area offers a sandy stretch with clear waters for swimming, sunbathing and water sports. Resorts and hotels frame the sand, with it also being an ideal place to soak up the city skyline. Virgin Atlantic Holidays is offering a seven-night all-inclusive holiday at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah for £1,310pp, with flights departing Heathrow Airport on 20 January 2024.

Best for a deluxe desert holiday

Dubai Desert Reseve has its own resort, complete with private infinity pools (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dubai Desert Reserve is a 225km-squared protected area, with activities including safaris, sandboarding and camel riding. Al Maha Desert Resort is in the middle of it, and the luxury holiday destination features private temperature-controlled infinity pools looking out onto desert dunes. You can enjoy wildlife excursions and take in the view from your own sun deck. Stay at the Al Maha Desert Resort for six nights with Emirates Holidays, from £4,019pp for an all-inclusive break, with flights departing Manchester Airport on 8 October 2023.

Best for a golfing trip

Ther’s plenty of courses to be found in Dubai (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There are 14 golf courses in Dubai, making it a prime location for a trip dedicated to working on your swing. New holiday resort JA Lake View Hotel overlooks a nine-hole course, and also has an equestrian centre, spa, pool and marina. Kenwood Travel is offering a five-night all-inclusive holiday to JA Lake View Hotel for two people for £2,290. Flights depart London Heathrow on Thursday 14 September 2023.

Best family-friendly resort

Activities for kids (and kids at heart) include waterparks, an aquarium and Legoland (Getty Images)

If you’re looking for family-friendly fun, a beach resort is a great option. Dubai offers an array of activites that are suitable for young ones, including waterparks, camel trekking, trips to an aquarium and underwater zoo, and there’s even a Legoland. Enjoy a seven-night stay at Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites on Jumeirah Island with Love Holidays for two adults and two children for £4,832. The hotel has a kids’ club, playground and offers water sports. Flights depart London Heathrow on 4 March 2024.

Best for spa indulgence

Opt for ultimate pampering with a stay at a spa hotel in Dubai Marina (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In a city known for its decadence, the spa breaks in Dubai fit into that bracket, with some impressively indulgent spaces – and that’s before you get on to the treatments, which range from the traditional to more modern, whether you’re looking for a Moroccan massage to a caviar facial. Many places integrate cutting-edge technlogy into their offerings, so you’ll leave feeling full rejuvenated (wether you’re popping into a hammam or hitting the beach). On The Beach is offering a seven-night all-inclusive stay at The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Spa in the Jumeirah Beach area for £2,561pp. Flights depart London Gatwick on 29 January 2024

Best for a quieter location

The Dubai Islands offer a holiday spot outside the main city centre (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Dubai Islands (formerly known as the Deira Islands) are a manmade archipelago offering a quieter location outside the main city centre. Beach resort Riu Dubai boasts six bars, four restaurants and three pools, so you needn’t venture far. But if you did want to go souvenir shopping, the largest market in Dubai, Souk Al Marfa, is a 20-minute drive away. Tui is offering a seven-night all-inclusive holiday to Riu Dubai for £1,406pp, with flights departing London Heathrow on 1 May 2024.

