Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

This hotel brings a boutique air to a luxury property on the edge of some of London's best-known areas, with decadently agreeable beds, easy access to the rest of the city and a welcoming indoor heated pool

Location

You’re bang in a prime central London location here, where the western end of Oxford Street – the capital’s packed shopping thoroughfare – and the end of Park Lane meet. This area around Marble Arch can get clogged with tourists and traffic but thankfully the hotel is set down a side street – after you step inside, the din of cars and people fades to naught. Another peaceful spot just across from Park Lane (barely a three-minute walk) is Hyde Park, the largest of London’s green lungs. The nearest Tube station is Marble Arch, on the Central line, though you can stroll 10 minutes to Bond Street for access to the Elizabeth and Jubilee lines (it’s also where you’ll find higher-end shopping).

open image in gallery A grand facade where Oxford Street and Park Lane meet ( London Marriott Hotel Park Lane )

The vibe

The building’s exterior retains its grand Edwardian charm, from its elegant stonework and sash windows, and on entry opens into a softly lit lobby of creams and greys splashed across marble floors, panelled walls and wingback chairs, and deeper blues of velvet sofas. Light from lamps and a chandelier bounce off gilt-framed mirrors, which add depth to the space. This sophisticated, playful old-meets-new design continues throughout the hotel. The lounge – open to Marriot Bonvoy members or those staying in ‘Premium’ rooms and suites – is decked with plush seating to relax in and spaces to work (including marble-topped tables) when you’re on the clock. There’s a surprisingly good selection of vibrant contemporary art found on the walls throughout.

The service

Generally good, especially when asking for advice on what to do in the area, though not quite as sharp as at other, similar hotels in London. Check-in was a little slow, and you might find it’s hit-and-miss whether the staff at the entrance will open the door if they’re chatting; nothing major, but a blot. Decent recommendations from staff at dinner.

open image in gallery Splash of bolder colours can be found in some of the rooms ( London Marriott Hotel Park Lane )

Bed and bath

There are 152 rooms across the hotel, most sharing the same design scheme: soft colours of cream and light rose, clean lines, floral patterns and geometric carpets. Once you get into the higher categories, splashes of purple and mustard yellow add a boldness to the spaces. Beds, dressed in cotton linen, are superbly comfortable – annoyingly so, in that they’re a drag to, well, drag yourself from in the morning. The best rooms will have views of the park and Marble Arch, but all have radios, televisions, robes and slippers (and there’s a nightly turndown); for such a central location, the sizes are generous. Bathrooms, a mix of showers, tubs or both, are a sight in black and white marble – a nice luxe touch.

Food and drink

The main restaurant is Lanes of London, where light floods in through the large windows (you can just about spy Hyde Park’s greenery across the road). The menu is described with vagueness as “British-inspired food”, but ranges from Middle Eastern dips with pitta bread to seafood linguine. Some dishes work better than others: in-season asparagus had a buttery sweetness but the aspic served beside it was tasteless overkill; soft pork tenderloin, wrapped in pancetta, was brilliantly paired with herby mashed potato but the jus lacked depth. Fingers crossed you dine when the restaurant is busy, as otherwise the vibe is noticeably flat. Breakfast is done well, served in the restaurant with a menu including a hearty full English, egg dishes and avocado on toast; breaking in the Executive Lounge, for those with access, is a buffet.

open image in gallery Aspargus and all the trimmings – including aspic ( Roy Cropsberry )

Facilities

Beyond the Executive Lounge and restaurant, the standout facility is The Club at Park Lane. A large heated indoor pool is paired with a decent fitness centre, which is open 24/7. There’s also a steam room for guests to nip and in out of.

Disability access

There is lift access to all public areas, and adapted rooms are available.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check in/check out

Check in from 4pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. There are ‘Family Suites’ available as well as interconnecting rooms, plus family-focused packages – including a ‘Teddy Bear Butler Service’.

At a glance

Best thing: The beds, which are so wonderfully comfortable that you’ll want to linger in the sheets.

Perfect for: Those wanting a central London stay with easy access to the capital’s tourist attractions.

Not right for: A budget break in the city.

Instagram from: A room with an uninterrupted view across to Hyde Park.

Address: 140 Park Lane, London W1K 7AA

Phone: 020 7493 7000

Website: marriott.com

Read more: The best London airport hotels – where to stay for Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Luton