A sprawling desert metropolis and the UAE’s most visited destination, Dubai has soared in popularity with tourists since the turn of the millennium.

It has forged a reputation as a premier destination for shopping, fine-dining and all-inclusive stays, with visitor numbers steadily rising as the city has undertaken ambitious development projects which have seen it become home to numerous superlatives, including the world’s tallest building and the longest indoor ski slope.

One such project is that of the Dubai Marina. Started in 2003, the area has become one of calm waters and scenic views overlooked by soaring skyscrapers, and has since evolved into one of Dubai’s main entertainment districts.

Offering dozens of options for either more standard holiday activities, such as mall visits, or more adventurous ventures (think zip lining or yacht cruising), the Marina is undoubtedly worth a visit on any trip to the Emirate. But where to start? We’ve rounded up a list of the best things to do while there.

Go on a walk

The Marina area has almost five miles of promenade (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Dubai Marina Walk covers almost five miles of waterside promenade and is home to over 60 dining venues and 305 retail outlets, making it a great way to spend a day. Picturesque waterfront views can be enjoyed throughout the route, while the presence of dozens of skyscrapers such as Princess Tower, Cayan Tower and Marina 101 add up to a backdrop of staggering urban beauty.

The walk itself will take you across a number of the attractions mentioned below, from the Mall to several cruise starting points. For something a little different, head to Covent Garden Market, an open-air market that runs from October to April.

Hit the beach

The beach with the Marina skyline in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If the sweltering temperatures are getting too much, a visit to the beach might be a good way to cool off. Across the Marina and onto the coast, there are two family-friendly beaches that offer long stretches of golden sand that gently slope into the emerald waters of the Arabian Gulf. Confusingly named The Beach at JBR and JBR Beach (short for Jumeirah Beach Residence), both have a lively atmosphere and plenty of activities on offer, from camel rides and jet skiing to inflatable waterparks and waterside markets.

Set sail

Dhow boats are a popular way to cruise the Marina (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dubai’s Marina offers several options for exploring on th water. A popular option is a cruise on a traditional wooden dhow boat, where guests can eat dinner while taking in the sights of skyscrapers, yachts and iconic buildings such as the Burj Al Arab or the Atlantis. Sightseeing boat tours will also cover most of these landmarks, while premium options include yacht tours that throw in breakfasts and barbecues. If you’re looking for something a little more laidback, you can use an abra (a traditional water taxi) to transport you via a short but scenic water route.

Visit the mall

The mall is the area’s premier shopping destination (Getty Images)

While the Marina Mall may be far smaller than the Dubai Mall, it is still worth a visit for those who might want to pop in for some (air conditioned) shopping while strolling the promenade. Its four floors are modest by Dubai’s standards, though it still contains more than 140 shops and numerous dining options. You’ll find a range of international and local stores offering everything from fashion to electronics, as well as a variety of entertainment areas, including a six-screen cinema and an indoor soft play area for kids.

Take on the zip line

The zip line is one of the highest in the world (Getty Images)

Officially named XLine Dubai Marina, this zip line measures 170 metres in height and 0.6 miles in length, making it the longest urban zip line in the world. The line takes daredevils from Amwaj Towers to the Marina Mall at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour (which also makes it one of the fastest zip lines in the world). Tickets start at AED 650 (around £135).

The Marina also offers other adrenaline-fuelled activities, such as skydiving, indoor skiing and speedboat tours.

Dine out

The Marina is a great place for dining – Pier 7 alone has seven restaurants (Getty Images)

The Marina and promenade area are home to an eclectic mix of dining options, from casual mall food halls to premium fine-dining experiences. Pier 7 is arguably the Marina’s principal fine-dining destination, with seven floors that each house different restaurants, from hearty British cuisine to Asian fusion. And for something completely different, there’s the option to eat dinner suspended 50 metres in the air at Dinner in the Sky, held up by a crane while you enjoy tortellini or sea bass.

The area isn’t all novelty dining and expensive set menus though. You’ll find everything from Wagamama to vegan restaurants; The Blacksmith, Loca Lito and Asia Asia are all popular options.

Visit Bluewaters Island

Bluewaters Island is home to the Ain ferris wheel (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A more recent addition to Dubai, Bluewaters Island is a self-styled ‘lifestyle destination’ that contains residential, retail, leisure and entertainment areas. It sits just opposite the Marina, with popular spots including Dubai’s own Caesar’s Palace, Hell’s Kitchen and Madame Tussauds. Linked to The Beach by a 300-metre walkway, the island provides walks along the coastline, though its defining spot is definitely the Ain Dubai, a 250-metre tall ferris wheel – with 47 separate pods – that is the tallest in the world.

Where to stay in Dubai Marina

The Marina and it surrounding areas contain a variety of places to stay that cater to different budgets.

Though there aren’t a plethora of affordable options in the city (especially during peak season), if you want exceptional views of the Marina and the Arabian Gulf at more affordable prices, try the Wyndham Dubai Marina. Located at the southwestern corner of the water, the hotel features 493 air-conditioned rooms, a spa and an outdoor swimming pool.

There are several options within the mid-100s to £250-a-night range. Grosvenor House is a particularly good option at the lower end; situated on the promenade, you can enjoy stand-out city views from many of its modern, minimalist rooms or the bar on the 44th floor. To add to the luxury, the hotel also has two swimming pools , two restaurants and free guest access to a sister hotel, Le Royal Meridien.

Although more expensive, the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa offers one of the more affordable stays on the Palm Jumeirah. Rooms are elegant and contemporary, and each comes with a balcony. It also has its own pool, fitness centre and tennis courts, plus a long section of private beach.

There’s no shortage of options for those who want to fork out vast sums on a hotel stay. The Waldorf Astoria is at the lower end of this scale; located on the Palm Jumeirah, it has sophisticated rooms with large balconies offering exceptional views of the Gulf. The hotel has its own section of private beach to add to a fitness centre, spa, water sports centre and three pools.

