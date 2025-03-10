That feeling of adrenaline pumping around your body as you reach the highest point of a rollercoaster is unlike anything else, and lucky for you, we know just where you can get your fill. Thorpe Park is one of the UK’s most popular theme parks – home to more than 25 thrilling rides including Stealth, which is the UK’s fastest rollercoaster.

You’ll find the UK’s first winged rollercoaster, The Swarm, along with Nemesis Inferno which twists guests through forces of up to 4Gs. Little ones aren’t forgotten, as the theme park includes many family-friendly rides, including the Flying Fish junior coaster, gravity-defying Zodiac and magic carpet ride Quantum.

If you’re looking for ways to keep the family entertained on the weekend or during the Easter half-term break, make sure that you save big on your trip to Thorpe Park, with our handy tips and tricks. Keep reading to find out how you could get your tickets for 43 per cent less.

Early bird catches the worm when it comes to Thorpe Park tickets – by booking in advance you can get up to 43 per cent off tickets. You won’t need to worry about the fluctuating British weather, either, as Thorpe Park offers a weather and return guarantee. So, if you happen to visit on a day where the weather forces closure or ride availability is affected for an hour or more continuously during your visit, you can return for free on selected dates.

If one day simply isn’t long enough for you to take in the thrills of Thorpe Park, you can stay overnight deal. From just £62 per person, you will enjoy a stay in the on-site hotel, two days of theme park entry, an hour of fast-track entry to rides, a buffet breakfast, a discount in the gift shops, and more. You can even choose to upgrade to a ride-themed room, including Nemesis Inferno and The Swarm. If anyone in your party is under 1.2m, they’ll get a free ticket, too.

For more ways to save, an exclusive online offer sees students secure tickets for just £22, which includes a huge 66 per cent saving.

