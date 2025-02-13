Parkdean Resorts discounts 2025: Save up to £150 on a caravan stay

You don’t have to jump on a plane if you want to have a family trip to remember. With countless options across the UK, including stays at National Trust properties, you’re truly spoilt for choice and, if you’re looking for an affordable coastal or countryside stay, we’d recommend Parkdean Resorts.

The travel operator has holiday parks up and down the country, so whether you want a stay in a caravan or lodge, or fancy giving glamping a go, the resorts are well worth considering. Parkdean prides itself on being a low-cost option for families but our in-house deal hunters have been busy at work trying to make your next trip even more affordable by sourcing the very best discounts.

Whether it’s for half term, the Easter holidays or summer break, if you’re interested in booking, we’ve tracked down the best Parkdean Resorts discounts below. One in particular will save you a generous £150 on your next booking. You can thank us later.

Currently, you can save up to £120 on short breaks at Parkdean Resorts in 2025 and 2026. If you’re planning to stay for less than seven days, you’ll secure this discount when booking before midnight on 16 February.

There are thousands of holidays to choose from for as little as £79 for a four-night stay (yes, just £79). From East Anglia to West Wales, there are brilliant offers for families, couples, and groups of friends to enjoy. Simply select whether you're looking to stay for two, three or four nights, and you'll see the price drop off.

open image in gallery ( Parkdean Resorts )

Parkdean Resort’s comfortable accommodation includes lodges with hot tubs, right through to touring caravans, and from the very moment you arrive, the fun begins. Each resort has its own busy schedule of daytime activities and nighttime entertainment, suitable for the whole family.

If you’ve left things a bit late, and are hoping for some time away over February half term, do not fret. Parkdean Resorts is offering excellent savings on last minute getaways, with three night stays from as little as £99. This savings event is named the ‘Feb Fest’ and is set to be an exclusive break filled with meet and greets, live music and activities for the whole family. The resorts will each have their own festival-inspired settings, but if you simply want to relax, you'll have a cosy lodge or caravan to do that in, too.

You won’t need a discount code to book any of these deals, just make sure you book direct by midnight on 16 February.

open image in gallery ( Parkdean Resorts )

The real showstopper on these Parkdean Resorts savings though is on longer stays, with the chance to save up to £150 on seven night trips in 2025. Take this opportunity and explore the Cornish coast with incredible savings, feel the calm of the Lake District, or travel up to the tip of Scotland to see the best of British wildlife.

This summer, you could be enjoying watersports on a beach in Newquay, or singing karaoke in East Anglia for as little as £189.

Again, these deals are only on offer until midnight on 16 February, so be quick if you want to secure a bargain for your chosen dates. Savings do vary by park, date and pitch category, and a minimum of a two night stay applies on all offers.

When is the best time to book a holiday with Parkdean Resorts?

Seasonal sales and shopping events, such as Boxing Day and the January sales frequently offer some of the best prices you’ll see throughout the year on travel. While these events can be a great time to shop for your next holiday (among other things), you don’t need to wait around to bag a bargain – as we’ve shown with these fantastic deals from Parkdean Resorts.

How we find the best deals

We have a team of deal experts tasked with bringing us the most impressive offers on everything from food delivery services and fashion to travel and tech. With this in mind, The Independent’s shopping section is always worth visiting if you’re after the latest and greatest bargains, year-round.

Why you can trust us

The Independent has a savvy team of deal hunters that know how to track down the best offers, by using years of expertise in reporting on sales. We only bring you deals on brands that we know and trust, and monitor prices throughout the year so that you get the best possible price.

Looking to buy a lightweight tent for your travels? Take a look at our pick of the best