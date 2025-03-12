Enjoy up to 20% off your dream holiday with these Lastminute.com discount codes

Wave goodbye to the daily grind for a little while and book the holiday you’ve always dreamt of – whether it’s sunny shores or bustling cities calling your name.

If you’re hoping to enjoy some Easter sunshine, looking ahead to a summer holiday in Greece or have been saving up for years for a dream trip to the Caribbean, there are countless options with Lastminute.com. You can book flights and hotels alone, or choose an all-inclusive holiday so you can relax, knowing that everything is taken care of.

European package holidays are up to 11.5 per cent more expensive this year compared with 2024, but that doesn’t make us want to jet off any less. Instead, we made it our mission to help you save on your next trip, and have rounded up the best Lastminute.com discount codes and deals below. From adults-only hotels in the sunshine to family-friendly stays at Walt Disney World, here’s how you can get your dream holiday for less.

Package deals are great if you want to offload the stress of matching up flights, a hotel and transfers, and spend time planning all the fun stuff instead (namely holiday outfits or which hotel bar to go to for cocktails). Lastminute.com has a great selection of package holiday destinations, from seaside resorts in Ibiza to once-in-a-lifetime over-water villas in the Maldives. Using the above discount code, you can get a huge 20 per cent off your flight and hotel bookings when using the app, to give you a bit more cash to spend once you get there.

If it’s just flights that you’re looking for, you won’t need to worry about missing out on the savings. The code above will save you 10 per cent on your flights in the app, with options from more than 450 airlines worldwide.

If you prefer to be spontaneous, the online travel agent offers some incredible deals on last-minute holidays. Right now, Easter holidays can be snapped up for bargain prices, with an extra five per cent saving on romantic getaways and family fun in the sun. If your package comes to at least £1,000, use the above discount code and watch the total cost drop.

