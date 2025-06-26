Holiday Extras discount codes for June 2025: up to 40% off airport parking

Whether you’ve booked your next getaway or thinking about where to visit next, we’ve found some of the best ways to make travelling a whole lot less stressful thanks to Holiday Extras. From booking your airport parking in advance to securing discounted lounge passes, Holiday Extras offers a range of services at most major UK airports.

Right now you can save up to 40 per cent off airport parking and 20 per cent off travel insurance with our exclusive discounts below. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with all the best Holiday Extras deals and offers throughout the summer months.

How to save with a Holiday Extras discount code

Airport parking

If you’ve ever parked your car at the airport, you’ll know how quickly costs can add up, which is why we always recommend booking as early in advance as possible.

Holiday Extras offers a few different options, depending on your needs. Whether you opt for Park and Ride, Meet and Greet or on-site parking, the Holiday Extras parking rates start from just £5 per day at airports up and down the UK, and with our exclusive discount you save up to 40 per cent. You’ll also have the opportunity to compare different parking providers all in one place, making it a much more affordable and hassle-free process.

If you already know you’ll be flying out and returning on set dates, Holiday Extras advises booking its non-flexible deal, as this offers some of the top savings. Our top piece of advice, as always, is don’t leave it to the last minute to book.

Save on airport parking with our exclusive discount code ( Holiday Extras )

Airport hotels

If you have a particularly early flight or don’t fancy travelling home at the end of a long travel day, you may want to book into an airport hotel. You won’t need to worry about unexpected traffic jams or how long it might take you to get to the airport, with most airport hotels being located just a few minutes away from the main terminal. It’s another way to take some of the stress out of what can be a hectic day.

Airport hotel deals start from as little as £28 at Holiday Extras, with rooms at Travelodge, Holiday Inn, Hilton, Ibis and Premier Inn being just a few of the options available, depending on the airport that you’re departing from. Don’t forget to use our discount code above for 12 per cent off your stay.

You can also combine your overnight stay with hotel parking to save even more money. According to Holiday Extras, adding parking to your hotel booking can cost as little as £4. You may also want to combine this with our offer on airport parking.

Holiday Extras can also take care of airport transfers once you land at your destination ( Holiday Extras )

Transfers

You can also use our discount codes to save up to 20 per cent when you get to your destination, with airport transfers starting from as little as £2.45 per person. Sometimes the last thing you want to think about after a long day of travelling is making the journey from the airport to your hotel, and booking a transfer beforehand saves you paying for a exorbitant taxi at the terminal.

With locations all over the globe, from cities such as New York and Paris, to summer holiday favourites such as Lanzarote, Mallorca and Antalya, all prices include tips, local taxes and tolls, so there aren’t any hidden fees. Choose from shared shuttles to private transfers, with options for those needing wheelchair access, too.

Holiday Extras even offers a ‘best price guarantee’. That way if you find the exact same transfer with the same supplier for cheaper, within 24 hours of booking, it’ll match the lower price.

Travel insurance

Travel insurance is a must, regardless of where you’re travelling to or for how long, and with our exclusive Holiday Extras travel insurance code you can get 20 per cent off. Whether you need single trip, annual, cruise, winter sports cover, or have a medical condition, you can tailor your Holiday Extras holiday insurance to your exact requirements to save you paying for what you don’t need.

Get access to airport lounges without a membership when you book with Holiday Extras ( Holiday Extras )

Airport lounges

Once you’ve paid for airport snacks and bottles of water, or sat down for a pre-takeoff meal and drinks, you’ve probably shelled out a good chunk of your holiday budget before even stepping onto the plane. This is why you might want to consider booking into an airport lounge.

That’s right, you don’t need to have a specific credit card or be a gold member with your airline to get access anymore. Holiday Extras sells airport lounge passes at 22 UK airports, as well as some abroad, and you can get up to 12 per cent off with our discount code.

From complimentary food and drinks, including alcohol (you may need to pay an additional fee for champagne), and free WiFi, to comfortable and often quieter seating areas, plus complimentary magazines and newspapers, it’s the perfect spot to relax and unwind. You typically get three hours to make the most of the space, as well as the perks, before you need to board.

Prices start from as little as £24.99 at Manchester Airport to £38.99 at London Stansted per adult, but can vary depending on the exact date. It’s well worth checking in advance if you’re thinking of upgrading your airport experience before your next trip. Some lounges can become fully booked too, so if you don’t want to miss out, be sure to grab your pass sooner rather than later.

More ways to save with Holiday Extras

While security lines can vary depending on your flight time and how busy the airport is, if you’re flying on a bank holiday or over the school break, it might make sense to purchase a fast track pass. In most cases it will save you from long queues or feeling quite as rushed, if the standard line is particularly long. Prices start from just £3.50, saving you up to 20 per cent.

For those who don’t have a designated travel money card in your travel wallet, you can pick up the Caxton travel money card. Essentially, you can use it wherever you see the Mastercard logo, but you won’t pay any transaction fees and can store up to 15 currencies on the one card – ideal for those who jet off on several holidays a year. You can download a free app to keep an eye on your spending, too.

For more offers and deals, be sure to sign up to the Holiday Extras newsletter. You’ll get the latest discounts, plus you’ll receive handy travel guides and inspiration for future trips straight to your inbox.

Take some of the stress out of your next trip away ( Holiday Extras )

Why choose Holiday Extras

With services at most major airports here in the UK, and a growing number abroad, we appreciate that Holiday Extras lets you streamline your travel prep by offering everything from airport parking and lounge access to transfers and insurance in advance. Anything we can do to make the actual day of travel a bit more stress-free, is worth it in our books.

If you want to amend your Holiday Extras booking, this depends on the type of booking that you’ve made. Let’s break it down:

If you opted for one with free cancellation and cancel within seven days of making your booking, you’ll receive a voucher which entitles you to a full refund within 14 days.

If you need to cancel after seven days have passed, the same voucher can be put towards another booking or you can exchange it for cash for a £10 fee. It is worth noting that this £10 will be saved to your Holiday Extras account to be used on future bookings, so you won’t lose out.

For saver bookings you will also get a voucher, however, if you simply want to change the date or time of your existing booking, you’ll need to cancel and rebook, with a separate voucher being issued for you to do so.

If you booked using the supersaver option, this can't be changed or cancelled, which means you won’t be entitled to a voucher or a refund. You’ll still be able to change details such as your name or car registration, though. So, make sure to choose the best option for you.

