If you're booking a holiday abroad, then The Independent’s team of shopping experts has you covered, with coverage of the best travel offers from the likes of Emirates, EasyJet, Jet2holidays and Tui. But if you’re planning on staying in the UK, we’re here to steer you towards the best discounts that will save you money on your dream staycation.

Here, we’re diving into the best offers at UK holiday park specialists Away Resorts. From glamping, caravan and beach holidays to cosy lodges and cottages nestled in the quiet of the countryside, the company offers holiday destinations stretching across the Isle of Wight, Cornwall, North Wales and Scotland.

When it comes to making sure that you're nabbing the best deal, it's worth making the most of the offers that Away Resorts has available. To make booking even easier, below you’ll find the best discounts and the top ways you can save on your next trip.

Whether you’re looking to book a May half-term family holiday or last-minute retreat, you can do so, for less if you sign up for Away Resorts’s newsletter, which will save 10 per cent on all bookings.

Another offer available right now is the refer-a-friend discount, which gets you both 10 per cent off. However, keep in mind that this is a deal for new customers only, and you won’t be able to use this offer together with any others.

If you’re already gearing up for the summer holidays then there’s plenty of holidays to browse. Arguably, no relaxing getaway would be complete without a long soak in the hot tub, and The Shadow Wood holiday home, which is available at more than one location, looks to be a chic choice for a romantic escape.

Though if your next UK staycation just can't come soon enough, we'd recommend browsing the last-minute section, which means you can whisk yourself off to an impromptu camping trip, or a relaxing stay at a luxury wooden lodge or one of the Away Resorts stylish caravan holidays.

Ticking the box for entertainment too, Away Resorts offers memorable activities for every age group staying at its holiday homes, think yoga, water sports and live music. And with the Easter break fast approaching, there are some cracking seasonal activities to get excited about, from Easter egg hunts to Morris Dancing.

How we choose the best discount codes

To bring you the best discount codes across our carefully selected line-up of shops, we have a crack team of bargain hunters on high alert. From tech and beauty to home appliances and outdoor gear, we’d recommend bookmarking our dedicated deals page to get the latest and best money-saving discount codes. We only ever highlight offers from our tried and tested favourite retailers and brands.

Why you can trust us

The Independent has been a trusted consumer champion since 1986, reporting on behalf of our readers to find the best deals and discounts. Whether it’s travel coverage, regular deals coverage or helping you source the top offers during some of the biggest annual shopping events (think Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales), our team are always looking out for the best ways to save you money on the products worth buying. We only ever select offers on the brands and retailers that we trust.