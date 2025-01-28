These are the cheapest times for UK travellers to book a trip in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A travel company has revealed the cheapest time to fly and the most cost-friendly days to book trips in 2025.

Travel site Expedia revealed in its 2025 Air Hacks report that Friday is the cheapest day to travel, while Sunday can be the most expensive, with a 26 per cent difference in ticket prices on average.

Breaking it down, international travellers who depart on Friday instead of a Sunday can save up to 14 per cent. For domestic flyers, Saturday is the cheapest day to fly, with travellers saving up to 18 per cent compared to flying on Monday, which is the most expensive day.

Despite Sunday being the most expensive day for international passengers to fly, it is, in fact, the best day to open up your laptop and book your future flights.

Expedia says that booking on the right day can make a difference to price. The report says that travellers booking their flights on a Sunday can save up to 21 per cent on domestic flights compared to Mondays, and 22 per cent on international flights compared to Fridays.

open image in gallery The best day to book any type of flight is on a Sunday ( Expedia )

How far in advance you book can also play a part in knocking off a few pounds from the ticket price.

Many believe that the further ahead you book a flight, the cheaper it will be – but Expedia has revealed that this is not always the case.

Booking too far in advance can actually cost travellers, the travel company said, while buying international tickets around 13 to 21 days out is usually the magic window for savings.

Those who book in that time frame can spend up to eight per cent less than those who book two months ahead.

The same rule does not apply to domestic travellers, as these flights can be more affordable when booked 170 to 180 days before travel, saving up to 36 per cent compared to leaving it around six to 12 days before.

Expedia also disclosed that economy seats are not the only tickets where savings can be found, as it says upgrading is now more affordable than ever.

open image in gallery The best day to travel for international flyers is on a Friday ( Expedia )

The price gap between premium and economy seats is nine per cent smaller than it was pre-pandemic.

For those looking to snap up a premium seat bargain, January is the cheapest month to travel, while October is the most expensive.

Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations said: “It’s smart to keep the 2025 Air Hacks in mind when booking flights, but the best hack is to let technology find the best value. Set up Expedia’s Flight Price Tracker on the app. It notifies you when flight prices change and uses data to help you decide when to book.

“Sunday is the cheapest day to book your flight, with Friday being the best day to travel, and booking too far out can actually cost you money – these realities fly in the face of advice floating around the internet.

“It makes sense to trust the billions of data points from across the world and every airline that go into the Expedia Air Hacks report.”

