Thinking of treating the family to a February half-term holiday? After the Christmas rush winds down and the January blues set in, many Brits start searching for last-minute February half-term breaks that offer sunshine and minimal stress.

Tui is currently offering some February half-term holiday deals, with up to 50 per cent off selected family-friendly resorts. From long-haul winter-sun destinations such as Mexico and Florida to closer-to-home favourites such as Lanzarote, there are plenty of options for families looking to escape the cold during the school holidays.

With Tui February half-term package holidays covering flights, accommodation and transfers, booking a last-minute family holiday in February is quick, simple and often more affordable than you might expect. Keep scrolling to find out more about the half-term holiday deals available right now.





Top picks for February half-term 2026

Mexico

open image in gallery ( Riu Palace Peninsula )

Mexico is a popular choice for February half-term family holidays, particularly along the Caribbean coast in destinations such as Cancun and the Riviera Maya. February brings dry, sunny weather and warm sea temperatures, making it ideal for beach days, swimming and family-friendly all-inclusive resorts.

Average temperatures sit around 26-28C, with lower humidity than the summer months. Mexico is packed with family-friendly hotels and waterparks, as well as cultural highlights such as the Mayan ruins — perfect for families wanting a blend of activities and guaranteed winter sun during the school holidays.

There’s currently more than £700 per person off seven-night stays at the Riu Palace Peninsula — one of Tui’s platinum hotels — when you travel on Tuesday 17 February, the cheapest day during the half-term week.

The beachfront resort boasts seven bars, five à la carte restaurants plus a buffet, four swimming pools and on-site entertainment for all ages. The RiuLand kids’ club is packed with games and activities for children aged four to seven and eight to 12, making it an ideal option for families with children of all ages.

Egypt

open image in gallery ( Coral Sea Water World/Tui )

Egypt is a popular option for families looking for affordable February half-term sun, especially in Red Sea resorts such as Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh.

February offers mild, sunny weather without the intense summer heat, which some may find preferable for day excursions. Average temperatures sit at around 20-24C, which is comfortable for younger children. Family-friendly all-inclusive resorts, short transfer times and excellent snorkelling make Egypt a strong choice for a stress-free half-term break.

For thrill-seekers, Coral Sea Water World has its own waterpark, which has multiple rides, lazy river and pirate-themed splash zone for younger swimmers. The resort also sits directly on the beach, giving you the option to take a break and relax by the sea.

There are two outdoor pools and two children’s pools, as well as two à la carte restuarants, a buffet, eight bars and plenty of evening entertainment. There’s 45 per cent off selected dates during half term week, travelling from London Gatwick and staying for five nights.

Cape Verde

open image in gallery ( Riu Funana/Tui )

Located off the west coast of Africa, Cape Verde is becoming a popular winter-sun destination. It’s perfect for February half-term holidays with children, with flight times averaging a manageable six hours and average temperatures between 23-26C, with very little rainfall.

You’ll find plenty of family-friendly resorts on Cape Verde islands such as Sal and Boa Vista, popular for their calm beaches and guaranteed sunshine. One standout option is Riu Funana, another of Tui’s platinum collection, which is currently offering savings of more than £400 per person on six-night stays departing on 19 February.

This particular choice is great for families, thanks to its RiuLand kids’ club, evening entertainment, four restaurants, seven bars, large lagoon-style swimming pool and two additional pools, including dedicated children’s pools.

Lanzarote

open image in gallery ( Camelot Holiday Homes/Tui )

For families wanting to stay closer to home, Lanzarote is a go-to for February half-term sun in the Canary Islands. Just a four-hour flight from the UK, you can enjoy mild weather with average temperatures of 18-21C in February. It’s warm enough for pool days and outdoor activities, while still being comfortable for sightseeing.

Family resorts, waterparks and volcanic landscapes make Lanzarote a popular school-holiday destination. If you prefer a self-catering holiday, there’s 29 per cent off stays at the Camelot Holiday Homes by Livvo. This leaves you free to eat out in the local town of Playa Blanca or cook at home. You can also enjoy your own private pool with just a 15 minute walk to the nearest beach: Playa de Las Coloradas.

Orlando, Florida

open image in gallery ( Disney's BoardWalk Inn/Tui )

Orlando is a dream destination for families planning a February half-term holiday, especially for fans of theme parks. February brings pleasant, mild weather (around 20-23C), ideal for long days at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, without the intense heat or summer crowds. If you’re happy with a shorter visit, you may find February less busy compared with the Easter holiday rush, too.

With world-class attractions, family-friendly hotels and direct-flight options, Orlando is a brilliant choice for an action-packed half-term break. Tui currently has a fantastic deal for those wanting to stay within the resort, saving you more than £400, plus up to 25 per cent off Disney magic tickets. This discount applies to room-only bookings at Disney's BoardWalk Inn, just a 10-minute walk from Epcot.

Gambia

open image in gallery ( African Princess Beach Hotel/Tui )

The Gambia is another great-value option for February half-term winter sun, offering warm temperatures between 25-30C. There is also no time zone difference, making returning to school a breeze.

Gambia hotel resorts are typically on the smaller side, with easy access to beaches and cultural experiences. It’s a good choice for families looking for something a little different while still enjoying reliable sunshine during the school holidays.

Save £169 per person on seven-night stays at the African Princess Beach Hotel. Set right on the beachfront, the resort offers stunning sea views from its restaurant, along with an infinity pool and swim-up pools accessible from select ground-floor rooms. The resort doesn’t offer a kids’ club, so is better suited to older children and teens.

It’s located at the quieter end of Kotu Beach, making it perfect for a more relaxed stay, while still offering easy access to local amenities. A handful of restaurants sit just outside the hotel and it’s about a 20-minute walk to Kololi, if you’d like to explore more cultural spots, shops and bars.

