Finding the perfect family-friendly hotel is never as straightforward as it seems. Parents want somewhere that will charm the kids, but also offer moments of real rest and indulgence for the grown-ups. Striking the right balance is made all the more challenging when seeking out a hotel for a particular age group. Ask any parent who has searched tirelessly for a hotel with a kids’ club that welcomes toddlers under four years old, let alone has a full-service creche. Or what about hotels that will truly entertain teens with options that go beyond cinemas and video games?

And then there’s the term “family-friendly,” which can mean vastly different things from one hotel to the next. For some, it simply means providing a cot and a few baby utensils at mealtimes – appreciated, yes, but a far cry from the seamless experience many families truly need. Fortunately, some properties rise well above the basics, combining standout facilities for children with genuine ease for parents.

As a travel writer with my own family to consider, this selection of Europe’s best family-friendly hotels spans every age group and travel style, whether you’re craving a Mediterranean beach escape, an alpine adventure or a stylish city break with cultural appeal. While many of the hotels on this list are all-rounders, offering equally excellent facilities for babies to teens, I’ve broken down the selection to highlight the hotels that go above and beyond with offerings for particular age groups. Here’s where to find that ever-elusive balance of play, relaxation and memorable moments for the whole family.

Best family-friendly hotels in Europe 2025

At a glance

Best for babies and under-fours

1. MarBella, Mar-Bella Collection hotel

Corfu, Greece

open image in gallery Head over to the Grasshoppers kids’ club for activities including crafts and games on the beach ( Heinz Troll )

Set on Corfu’s southeastern shores, MarBella is designed with families in mind, from the splash-filled Anemelia Waterpark right down to a full-service crèche welcoming the youngest guests. Babies from four months old are cared for in the Grasshoppers crèche, which is operated by Worldwide Kids and follows UK Ofsted ratio standards, offering sensory play and gentle activities that give parents time off to recharge. Older children (4–12) can join in on the fun at the Grasshoppers kids’ club for crafts, nature walks and beach games, while tweens and teens enjoy sports tournaments and evening events. This hotel makes family escapes to the Ionian sunshine with babies in tow refreshingly simple.

Address: Main Street, Agios Ioannis Peristeron, 49084, Greece

2. Sonnwies hotel

South Tyrol, Dolomites, Italy

open image in gallery You can fully relax at Sonnwies, a family-only hotel ( Georg Roske )

There’s something inherently relaxing about staying at a family-only hotel where you know everyone else is also there with children and gets it —no worries about getting side eyes in the dining room for making a racket. Nestled in a peaceful valley within the towering Dolomites, the mountain-chic Sonnwies has a fully outfitted creche welcoming babies from two weeks old. Toddlers continue under expert supervision through sensory-rich playrooms and outdoor farm adventures, and kids three years and up can be dropped off at Ferdi’s World — a 1,200 m² indoor paradise of fun replete with a soft play, climbing wall and creative zones — while parents enjoy a day out on the slopes. With an on-site ski shop, a private ski school for kids from 2.5 years and a beginners’ ski slope set just a few metres behind the hotel, Sonnwies makes a family ski holiday fun and fuss-free.

Address: Alter Runggerweg 20, I‑39040 Lüsen (Lüsen), South Tyrol, Italy

3. Sani Resort hotels

Halkidiki, Greece

open image in gallery Kids under 12 can stay for free at Sani Resort in Halkidiki, Greece ( Sani Resort )

Amidst a 1,000-acre ecological estate on Halkidiki’s nature-rich Kassandra Peninsula, Sani Resort is home to a collection of hotels, with Porto Sani, Sani Beach and Sani Club offering free stays for kids under 12. The resort has earned its reputation as one of Europe’s most family-savvy stays for good reason — babies from six months are well looked after in “The Créche”, and the resort provides everything from white noise machines and baby monitors to bottle sterilisers so parents can pack light. Thoughtful touches include the cheekily named “Babe Watch” beach babysitting service, so parents can take a kid-free dip in the sea without worry, while restaurants offer Annabel Karmel menus tailored to younger palates. And if sleep routines unravel mid-trip, guests staying at Porto Sani can book a complimentary session with Carole Mae’s expert baby consultants.

Address: Sani Resort, Kassandra, Halkidiki, 630 77, Greece

4. Moar Gut hotel

Grossarl, Austria

open image in gallery Indulge in a nature-filled holiday on your next family trip to Moar Gut ( Moar Gut )

Unfolding across a private alpine estate with its own organic farm, Moat Gut offers an entirely screen-free, nature-rich children’s programme. The nursery welcomes babies from 30 days to 30 months, with full-day care, sensory play, cosy nap spaces and optional one-to-one support. In 2024, Moar Gut unveiled its baby spa, where little ones can enjoy baby yoga, swimming lessons and gentle developmental therapies. Meanwhile, toddlers to teens can take part in a range of workshops, from woodworking and baking to crafting with natural materials. Family suites are stocked with everything from changing tables to blackout curtains, and Bugaboo pushchairs and Stoke highchairs are available for use in the hotel. Keeping to its nature-centred roots, the organic buffet serves up porridge and formula as well as soft fruit and veggies for the youngest guests.

Address: Moargasse 22, 5611 Großarl, Austria

Best for toddlers and younger kids

5. Jumeirah Mallorca hotel

Port de Sóller, Mallorca

open image in gallery From cuddly welcome gifts to fun at the kids’ club, Jumeirah Mallorca will make your little ones feel at home ( Jumeirah Mallorca )

Perched on a dramatic clifftop overlooking Port de Sóller, Jumeirah Mallorca offers a serene retreat with family-friendly extras. From the moment families check in at Jumeirah Mallorca, young guests are made to feel welcome with thoughtful gifts such as stuffed animals and wooden games to take home. Young children can splash safely in the heated Sa Talaia pool, specifically designed to be child-friendly with easy beach-entry access. Barbaroja’s Kids’ Club welcomes children aged 3 to 12 with arts, crafts, storytelling, treasure hunts and board games, and includes a complimentary two-hour daily session (longer stays with lunch available). While the kids are well looked after, parents can unwind at the adults-only infinity pool with never-ending sea views. The resort also offers English-speaking babysitters on request, child menus and spacious common areas.

Address: Calle Bélgica s/n, 07108 Port de Sóller, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain

6. De L’Europe Amsterdam hotel

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

open image in gallery Take a family break to Amsterdam and discover how this hotel makes the city all the more fun for kids ( De L’Europe Amsterdam )

De L’Europe Amsterdam may be one of the city’s grandest hotels, but its approach to family travel is refreshingly playful. Through the Little Bernie programme, kids are invited to discover Amsterdam alongside the hotel’s pint-sized mascot, using a custom-made guide filled with interactive stories, local trivia and fun challenges that bring the city to life — designed to turn sightseeing into a game, it’s ideal for curious little explorers. Back at the hotel, thoughtful touches like mini robes and slippers, interconnecting suites and children’s menus ensure young guests feel as welcome as the grown-ups. Children are welcome in the hotel’s heated indoor pool, where little swimmers can splash under adult supervision. It’s a stay that sparks imagination while making city travel feel relaxed and accessible for the entire family.

Address: Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2–14, 1012 CP, Amsterdam, Netherlands

7. Hillside Beach Club hotel

Fethiye, Turkey

open image in gallery Hillside Beach Club in Turkey was designed with families in mind ( Hillside Beach Club )

Carved into a pine-clad hillside above the calm waters of Kalemya Bay, Hillside Beach Club is thoughtfully designed for families with young children. The Kidside club welcomes children 4 to 10 years old with supervised workshops ranging from tennis to DJ lessons, all run by multilingual staff. The Activity Centre offers daytime sports and social zones for older kids, too. While little ones are entertained, parents can unwind at the aptly named Silent Beach or book a massage at the forest-enveloped Sanda Spa. Spacious family rooms include interconnecting options, baby gear on request and generous balconies for quiet downtime. At mealtimes, three restaurants serve everything from Mediterranean to sushi. For even younger guests, parents can accompany under-fours in the Baby Park with its shaded splash zone, sandpit, toddler pool and a nursing room. Hillside Village is a place where parents can truly switch off, knowing the kids are happily entertained just a short stroll away.

Address: Kalemya Koyu PK 123, Kayaköy Mahallesi Belen Cad, No 132, 48300 Fethiye, Muğla, Turkey

8. The Lanesborough hotel

London, UK

open image in gallery Feel like a princess for a day at The Lanesborough with pony rides, treasure hunts and children’s afternoon tea ( The Lanesborough )

For a staycation in London that feels both grown-up and full of charm for younger kids, The Lanesborough hits a rare sweet spot. Its Little VIP Club welcomes children with a personalised “business wallet”, which they can flash at any of the hotel’s outlets for a complimentary soft drink or ice cream. Kids aged three and up can take part in the Little Butler Bootcamp, learning how to serve tea and set the table alongside the hotel’s impeccably trained staff. Pony rides in Hyde Park, treasure hunts and mocktail-making workshops add to the fun, while dedicated splash hours at the spa pool ensure even downtime is playful. With visits to top attractions such as the Natural History Museum, London Zoo, Thames river cruises and even Harry Potter World easily arranged by the hotel’s dedicated concierge team, this elegant city hotel proves that luxury and little ones really can go hand in hand.

Address: 1 Hyde Park Corner (Lanesborough Place), Westminster Borough, London SW1X 7TA, UK

Best for tweens and teens

9. Six Senses Kaplankaya hotel

Abük, Turkey

open image in gallery There are plenty of activities to take part in at Six Senses Kaplankaya ( Six Senses Kaplankaya )

About an hour north of Bodrum, the spacious, stylish and deeply wellness-focused Six Senses Kaplankaya is a standout for teens. The resort’s Teen Club delivers a curated mix of activities for older kids, such as tennis clinics, yoga and dance classes, as well as eco-focused Earth Lab workshops, including eco‑crafting and sustainability lessons. Teens aged 14 and up can make use of the sprawling 10,000-square-metre spa — the largest hotel spa in Europe. Teens can also book on for private swimming lessons, ride the bike trails that wind through the property or venture off on guided hikes. The resort boasts three private sandy beaches, including a designated family beach. With family-friendly events such as sunset movie nights and cooking classes, families with teens will find a rare balance between independence and quality time together.

Address: Bozbük, Merkez Sokak No:198, 48200, Milas, Muğla, Türkiye

10. Hôtel Plaza Athénée

Paris, France

open image in gallery Treat your kids to unmatched views of the Eiffel Tower on your next trip to Paris ( Hôtel Plaza Athénée )

For a mother–daughter escape with serious style, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée – Dorchester Collection is hard to beat. In the hub of haute Paris on Avenue Montaigne, it offers front-row access to designer shops, elegant patisseries and TikTok-worthy Eiffel Tower views. Sex and the City fans will recognise it as Carrie Bradshaw’s Paris base, while teens might feel like they’ve stepped into their own Emily in Paris moment, browsing nearby Dior, sampling macarons at the iconic Ladurée or snapping balcony selfies. The family package includes interconnecting rooms, embroidered robes and soft-toy turndowns for the littler ones. The refreshed Dior Spa — welcoming teens from 14 accompanied by an adult — adds a sense of grown-up self-care with six serene treatment rooms, a hammam, sauna and the Light Suite for LED wellness therapy.

Address: 25 Avenue Montaigne,75008, Paris, France

11. Pine Cliffs Resort hotel

Albufeira, Portugal

open image in gallery There’s clubs for every age at Pine Cliffs Hotel ( Miguel Veterano/Marriott )

Few resorts manage to keep every age group genuinely happy, but this property pulls it off with ease. Overlooking the golden sands of Praia da Falésia, Pine Cliffs Resort on Portugal’s Algarve coast offers a winning mix of freedom and fun for teens, paired with plenty of perks for the rest of the family, too. The resort is designed with real family travel in mind — not just a token kids’ menu and a playroom, but proper clubs for every age. Teens can try water sports, tennis and even golf, while younger children head off to the 7,000 m² pirate-themed kids’ village, complete with soft-play zones, trampolines, slides, a basketball court, 18‑hole mini golf and a kids-only pool. Add in spacious apartments, easygoing restaurants and a glass-enclosed lift straight down the cliff to the beach, and you’ve found a crowd-pleaser that doesn’t feel like a compromise.

Address: Praia da Falésia, Pinhal do Concelho, Albufeira, Portugal, 8200-593 / 8200-909

12. The Gleneagles Hotel

Perthshire, Scotland

open image in gallery Let your kids run wild on this 850-acre estate in Scotland ( The Gleneagles Hotel )

Real adventure comes easy at The Gleneagles Hotel, the Scottish Highlands’ most iconic escape. Set on an 850-acre estate beneath the Ochil Hills, the hotel offers more than 50 activities, many designed with teens in mind. From high ropes and zip-line courses to off-road driving, archery, falconry, and even gun-dog training with the estate’s labradors, teens can dive into outdoor pursuits guided by expert instructors. Children from age five to early teens can also join junior tennis or golf camps, and The Den is a dedicated hangout for ages 8 to 15, while Little Glen provides supervised play for toddlers. Parents can unwind in the ESPA spa, and the whole family can enjoy dinner at The Strathearn, where table-side flambé and 1920s glamour round off a day of fresh-air fun.

Address: Auchterarder, Perthshire PH3 1NF, Scotland, United Kingdom

Why trust us

Risa Merl is a travel, yachting and lifestyle journalist. As a mother of a young child and a frequent traveller, she brings both professional insight and personal experience to family travel features. Her five-year-old son often joins her on assignments — and has now stayed in more luxury hotels than most adults — giving Risa a sharp eye for which resorts truly deliver for all ages.

FAQs

Where is best in summer holidays?

For a summer of sun, opt for hotels such as MarBella in Corfu, Greece, Jumeirah Mallorca in Spain, and Pine Cliffs Resort in Albufeira, Portugal for the best weather for splashing about in the sea and pool.

Where is best for teenagers?

In this list, we recommended Six Senses Kaplankaya in Abük, Turkey, Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, France, Pine Cliffs Resort in Albufeira, Portugal, and The Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland for holidays with teens. These hotels have the best clubs for teens plus accessible spas, and activities catering to your older kids.

Where is best for babies and toddlers?

For creches, babysitting, and splash pools designed for little ones, we recommend booking a stay at MarBella in Corfu, Greece, Sonnwies in the Dolomites, Italy, Sani Resort hotels in Halkidiki, Greece, or Moar Gut in Grossarl, Austria.