Cornwall has long been a favourite holiday destination for families – and no wonder. It’s a bucket-and-spade paradise – with more than 300 beautiful, sandy beaches – but the attraction doesn’t end there. This corner of South West England is becoming a destination in its own right for gastronomy, design and – music to any parent’s ears – accommodation that genuinely welcomes children, instead of simply tolerating them.

Whether you’re looking for a boutique bolthole with babysitting services or a seafront pad with a full-blown children’s club, there’s no shortage of family-friendly hotels in Cornwall. From surf schools to beach bushcraft and even kid-friendly facials, hotels have been quick to find ever more creative ways to keep their younger guests entertained.

Active broods can tire themselves out with surfing or gentle cycling along disused railway lines. Meanwhile, frazzled parents seeking a relaxing spa escape can opt for somewhere that looks after their little ones while they indulge, or they can plump for a hotel that allows children in its spa.

Here’s our pick of Cornwall hotels that make it a delight to stay for the whole family.

Best family-friendly hotels in Cornwall 2025

At a glance

Best budget hotel: SeaSpace

Best hotel with a swimming pool: The Headland

Best beach hotel: Bedruthan

Best hotel with entertainment: Polurrian on the Lizard

Polurrian on the Lizard Best hotel in St Ives: Carbis Bay Hotel & POD St Ives

Best luxury hotel: Hotel Tresanton

Best for families with young children: Fowey Hall Hotel

Fowey Hall Hotel Best hotel for surfing: Watergate Bay Hotel

The open-top Atlantic Coaster is a fun, budget-friendly family adventure. Children love the thrill of riding up top, you get amazing sea views and can hop on and off as you please, with single fares from £2. The route connects Newquay and Padstow. Stop off at Macdonald’s Farm to visit the animals and drink good coffee as your kids explore the enclosed play area, or continue to Porthcothan Beach for its rockpools and ice cream – don’t miss the blackcurrant and cream flavour!) Ellie Ross

1. SeaSpace hotel

open image in gallery Families who want to stay right next to the coast path should book into SeaSpace ( Matt Jessop )

Active families will love this new and stylish aparthotel on the edge of Newquay. Created by the team behind Watergate Bay Hotel, it hits the right balance between comfort and contemporary flare – think bright and spacious rooms, an Art Deco indoor pool, multicoloured fabrics and atmospheric lighting. While the coast path stares you right in the face and Porth beach is just a five-minute walk away, you can burn off steam without leaving the site – both Padel tennis and fitness classes are available. Downstairs, there’s a buzzing cafe and Italian-American restaurant Tallo, but you also have the flexibility of self-catering. Rooms range in size from studios to three-bed apartments, and kitchens come with washing machines and dishwashers. Kids will adore the outdoor play areas, which include a mud kitchen and maze.

Address: Watergate Rd, Newquay TR7 3LX

2. Hotel Tresanton

open image in gallery Family suites and children’s playrooms can be found at Hotel Tresanton ( Paul Massey )

Parents that haven’t yet given up all claims to style will gratefully check into this luxurious seaside retreat in the upmarket fishing village of St Mawes. Reflecting owner Olga Polizzi’s taste, there is Italian elegance in spades – whitewashed buildings are offset by lush green gardens, mosaic tiles depict Roman gods, and lovely, wood-floored terraces offer picture-postcard views across the estuary to St Antony’s Head. There is a children’s playroom with puzzles, crafts, a table football and crabbing kits (with staff happy to provide bacon as bait). Of the hotel’s 31 bedrooms, three are family suites, though you can also book interconnecting rooms or opt for an extra cot or bed in your room. The Lamorran Suite has three bedrooms, so little ones can play or watch television in their cabin bunk room while grown-ups flick through the thoughtful collection of books or sip Champagne (complimentary bottle on arrival) on the full-length balcony.

Address: 27 Lower Castle Rd, St Mawes, Truro TR2 5DR

3. Bedruthan hotel

open image in gallery The Bedruthan’s playspace and creche are ideal for rainy days ( Bedruthan )

Overlooking Mawgan Porth beach with its endless surfing and rock-pooling opportunities, this hotel is a firm favourite with families of all ages. For parents with toddlers, the hotel lends buggies and bottle warmers, there’s a huge indoor soft play and children under three stay for free. There is also a day creche (£15 per child for two hours) and a cinema room to keep little ones entertained on rainy days. The bright, sea-facing restaurant has plenty of high chairs and a children’s menu. The hotel runs Family Time breaks where the first two children under 16 go free (dinner and B&B) and you receive a complimentary craft or creche session per stay (two-night minimum stay, not available in July/August). Babysitting can be arranged, so grown-ups can hide away in the sea view spa and sensory garden.

Address: Trenance, Mawgan Porth, Cornwall TR8 4BU

4. Watergate Bay Hotel

open image in gallery From the kids’ clubs to babysitting in Ofsted-registered kids’ zones, Watergate Bay allows parents to spend some time taking in the Cornish coastal views ( Lewis Harrison Pinder )

Water babies of all ages will be in their element at Watergate Bay Hotel, with its prime position on one of Cornwall’s best surfing beaches. Poised above two miles of golden sand, its children’s clubs, babysitting and accommodation options are attractive for families. Parents can watch Atlantic rollers from the outdoor sauna while their children (aged six months to 12 years old) are looked after in the Ofsted-registered Kids’ Zone. A free Land Rover Discovery beach school with bushcraft and firepit cooking sessions runs during school holidays (for 4- to 15-year-olds) and surf lessons and equipment hire are available from the next-door Wavehunters surf school. Afterwards, refuel with Cornish fish puttanesca in the bright and beachy Living Space, which has an extensive children’s menu.

Address: Trevarrian Hill, Newquay TR8 4AA

5. Fowey Hall Hotel

open image in gallery Fowey Hall Hotel is a stylish and kid-friendly option in the pretty harbour town of Fowey ( Fowey Hall Hotel )

Children are warmly welcomed at this Victorian hotel overlooking the Fowey estuary and coastline. Youngsters are even allowed in the spa, with its indoor pool and panoramic views, which offers adult treatments and ‘Junior’ facials and massages for under-16s. One of the best perks is the two-hour daily complimentary childcare for children up to eight, so parents can relax in the manicured grounds of the 19th-century manor, said to have inspired The Wind in the Willows. An in-house creche, outdoor play area, games room and buckets and spades to borrow all add to the ease and genuine pleasure of a family holiday here.

Address: Hanson Dr, Fowey PL23 1ET

6. Carbis Bay Hotel & POD St Ives

open image in gallery Carbis Bay Hotel is set on its own stretch of sand, while the newer POD St Ives offers fun family ‘pod’ accommodation ( Carbis Bay Hotel & POD St Ives )

Poised above its own Blue Flag beach, just outside St Ives, the 125-acre estate surrounding Carbis Bay Hotel is as appealing for children as it is for grown-ups. While parents watch waves roll in from the hot tub, children aged five and over can sample beach games, paddleboarding and arts and crafts in the kids’ club. For younger children, babysitting is available, while movie nights will keep teens engaged as their parents sample the Chef’s Menu at the superb Ugly Butterfly restaurant by chef Adam Handling. Families can pick from self-catering cottages, the uber-luxe Beach Lodges (used to host delegates during the 2021 G7 Summit and named after the country they hosted) or the new POD St Ives accommodation. Comprising five glamping pods, including a family pod sleeping four with its own garden and hot tub, they are a ten-minute drive inland from the hotel and offer more privacy, but you still get complimentary access to the hotel and spa.

Address: Carbis Bay, St Ives, Cornwall TR26 2NP

7. Polurrian on the Lizard hotel

open image in gallery Self catering villas at Polurrian on the Lizard allow for a flexible family holiday ( Polurrian on the Lizard )

Standing in superb solitude on the edge of the Lizard coastline, this whitewashed Victorian hotel has been brought right up to date with contemporary furniture, cheery fabrics and modern artwork. Expect clifftop vistas, lawned gardens and a secluded beach below (you can walk there and back, or enlist the help of the hotel’s four-seater golf buggy). The 40 rooms include options for families, or try a luxury self-catering villa for more flexibility. There are tennis courts, indoor and outdoor pools and a play area, plus a film room for rainy days. Explore rock pools, armed with blankets, buckets and crab lines provided by the hotel. Parents can relax in the spa or try activities such as pilates and sea kayaking.

Address: Polurrian Rd, Mullion, Helston TR12 7EN

8. The Headland hotel

open image in gallery Seek out the Ocean Family Suite at The Headland ( Rob James )

Standing proud above Fistral Beach in Newquay, The Headland still impresses as much as it did when it opened in 1900. This grand, terracotta complex comprises 86 rooms and suites (including family suites and interconnecting rooms) – many with sea views – plus 39 self-catering cottages, ideal for families wanting all the perks of a 5* hotel but with extra space. Family-friendly touches include an outdoor playground, newly reopened tennis courts and the award-winning AquaClub with splash pools to tire out little ones. Families with older children can burn off energy with Surf Sanctuary surf school, located underneath the hotel, who offer everything from surfing and snorkel tours to ocean confidence training.

Address: Fistral Beach, Headland Rd, Newquay TR7 1EW

9. Harbour Hotel Padstow

open image in gallery Harbour Hotel Padstow arranges family-friendly activites during your Cornish getaway ( Harbour Hotel Padstow )

Families that enjoy adventures on two wheels should head to Padstow, home to the Camel Trail. Stretching for 18 miles between Padstow and Wenfordbridge on a disused railway line, the route is mainly flat and traffic-free, ideal for little legs. A two-minute walk away from the town’s main bike rental shop, Padstow Harbour Hotel is a blissful base. The revamped Victorian hotel has sweeping views over the Camel Estuary with 58 tasteful rooms with high ceilings, royal blue armchairs and zig-zag fabrics. Adult bikes are available to borrow from the hotel, and staff can arrange family-friendly activities, including fishing trips, beach picnics, surfing lessons and sea safaris.

Address: Station Rd, Padstow PL28 8DB

10. St Mawes Hotel

open image in gallery For a hotel along a buzzing quay, head to St Maws ( St Mawes Hotel )

With just seven rooms, this bijou hotel (sister to the fancier Idle Rocks around the corner) offers seafront dining, a local buzz and family-friendly touches. The style nods to the nautical – think blue and white colour palettes, striped fabrics and coastal artwork. Local sailors and fishermen sip the hotel’s own-brand ale in the Lower Deck bar, while the cosy Upper Deck lounge is the spot for gazing at yachts in the harbour. The split-floor family room can accommodate a family of four, babysitting can be arranged and a children’s menu is available. Toddlers will love the rock pools nearby, while older children can have a go at everything from kayaking to learning to fish for their supper.

Address: Harbourside, St Mawes TR2 5DN

11. St Moritz hotel

Set on the coast near the surfer hangouts of Polzeath and Daymer Bay, the Miami-style St Moritz is family-friendly with a children’s club, Mini Moritz, in summer. For tired parents wanting to rejuvenate, there’s also a swish new spa that recently opened after a £1.5m refurbishment, which converted the entire pool area into a wellness space with a swim-out hydro pool, crystal steam room, ice fountain and multiple saunas. There’s accommodation options to suit broods of all sizes, from spacious hotel rooms and suites to entire self-catering apartments and villas. With pools, tennis courts, fitness classes and Cowshed spa treatments on site, you may never want to leave. If you do, it’s less than a five-minute walk to the sand-and-shingle Greenaway Beach, where children can spend hours looking for little creatures in rock pools at low tide.

Address: St Moritz Ct, St Moritz Villas, Trebetherick, Wadebridge PL27 6SD

