These are exciting times for Newquay. The town has been in the doldrums for decades, with a reputation for the sort of low-grade hedonism that appeals to stag parties and teenagers.

But the town is steadily managing to shake its insalubrious image, and is now in the process of reestablishing itself as one of Cornwall’s prime holiday resorts. It certainly has the resources to do so: the beaches (all 11 of them) are among the finest in the county; there are great pubs, cafes, restaurants and chippies; a zoo and an aquarium and a lobster hatchery. And, not least, it has some truly splendid places to bed down for a week or two. Grand old seaside hotels, sleek new beach retreats, luxury lodges, and plenty more besides.

So, now you’ve been convinced to make Newquay your next summer holiday destination, here are eight top hotel recommendations for you to consider.

The best hotels in Newquay

At a glance

1. The Headland

open image in gallery The Headland Hotel has been used as a film setting ( The Headland Hotel )

Film viewers of a certain age may remember this windswept Victorian pile from the classic 1990s fantasy flick, The Witches. Its Hollywood history has bestowed something of a cult status on the hotel, and the ownership have been sure to make the most of this, hosting their famous Grand High Witch Afternoon Teas, with wicked witch in attendance, and other magical events that are a must for fans of the film – or indeed, the original Roald Dahl novel.

But there is much, much more to The Headland than a movie made almost 35 years ago. The main restaurant, RenMor, is an elegant space with a hearty modern British menu and some truly jaw-dropping views of the Atlantic. There’s a substantial spa, indoor and outdoor pools, and 86 richly furnished rooms.

Address: Headland Rd, Newquay TR7 1EW

2. Fistral Beach Hotel

open image in gallery Take in the sea view with a coast-facing room ( Fistral Beach Hotel )

Perched on a clifftop overlooking what is inarguably one of the finest surfing beaches in the UK, this hotel very much embraces the ‘coastal cool’ vibe that is all the rage on Cornwall’s north coast. Think soothing colour palettes, modern furniture, pale wood floors, wicker lampshades, and floor-to-ceiling windows facing out over the strand. It’s sleek and contemporary, but certainly not uncomfortable.

There are 71 rooms in total, the best of which are naturally at the front of the hotel, overlooking sand and sea. Also benefiting from sweeping Atlantic vistas are the two-AA rosette Dune Restaurant and the Bay Bar, where guests can gather for coffees or cocktails.

Address: Esplanade Road, Newquay, TR7 1PT

3. Bedruthan Hotel

open image in gallery The Bedruthan has plenty of things to do for kids ( Bedruthan Hotel )

A short way up the coast, around 15 minutes or so by car, the voguish village of Mawgan Porth is close enough to be convenient for everything Newquay has to offer, while also offering a whole lot more peace and quiet than you’ll find in town. The hotel itself was built in the late Fifties, emulating the clean and cool Californian beach style that was filtering out of the US at the time.

Today, Bedruthan is a popular choice for families, thanks in large part to its proximity to Mawgan Porth Beach, as well as its three outdoor swimming pools, and a plethora of child-friendly amenities, including a creche for little ones, arts and crafts workshops, and an on-site soft play area. There’s a spa for adults to luxuriate in while the kids are distracted, two restaurants (one more formal, the other more casual), and a cocktail bar.

Address: Mawgan Porth, TR8 4BU

4. The Scarlet

open image in gallery Immerse yourself in a Scandi-style beach break at The Scarlet ( The Scarlet )

Also in Mawgan Porth and just a stone’s throw from the Bedruthan Hotel is its exclusive sister property. The Scarlet is an adults-only haven that has welcomed Hollywood stars, footballers, and other assorted A-listers over the course of its 15-year history. The chief draw is the luxurious clifftop spa, which is widely considered to be one of the best in the country. Alongside a treatment menu inspired by Ayurvedic philosophy, it features a coastal garden containing a cedar wood sauna, giant hot tubs overlooking the bay, and a natural reed pool for cold dips.

The rest of the hotel is given over to 37 bright, Scandi-style rooms that mostly face out towards the beach, as well as a contemporary restaurant serving a daily-changing menu of simple, but top-quality, dishes, based predominantly on ingredients sourced from Cornwall’s farmers and fishermen.

Address: Tredragon Road, Mawgan Porth, TR8 4DQ

5. Watergate Bay Hotel

open image in gallery Stay at the Watergate Bay Hotel for its surfing perks ( Rhona McDade )

Ever since the Sixties, Newquay has stood out as one of the UK’s leading surf destinations. Fistral Beach has the area’s most famous breaks, but nearby Watergate Bay is arguably as good, and doesn’t get the same kind of crowds. With relatively safe conditions, it’s a great spot for beginners and improvers too. Midway up the beach, a 15-minute drive from town, the Watergate Bay Hotel is a top-notch spot to base yourself for a Cornish surf holiday, with an affiliated surf school that provides tuition and equipment hire throughout the year, as well as yoga and fitness sessions on the beach.

Away from the water, the hotel offers 80 stylish rooms in all sorts of configurations, from standard doubles to family suites and self-contained apartments. Then there are two restaurants (Zacry’s for fine dining; the Beach Hut for more laid-back fare), a cosy lounge-bar, and a 25m indoor pool for days when the sea’s too rough.

Address: Trevarrian Hill, Newquay TR8 4AA

6. Lewinnick Lodge

open image in gallery This intimate 17-room lodge provides sweeping views of the coast ( Lenwinnick Lodge )

Situated on the rugged Pentire Head, midway between Fistral and Crantock beaches, Lewinnick Lodge has the best of both worlds: it’s well placed for town (the centre is a 10-minute drive away), while the stunning North Cornwall coastline is literally on the doorstep. The lodge started out as a simple café-restaurant, but various extensions over the years have seen it grow into a sizable hotel with 17 comfortable rooms.

Food is still very much the focus here. The popular restaurant, a breezy space with sweeping sea views, is a destination in and of itself, with a seasonally-changing menu of international dishes crafted with mostly local ingredients: seafood plates such as soy and miso roasted cod, or sea bream en papillote, alongside pork belly, duck confit and ox cheek ragu.

Address: Pentire Headland, Newquay, TR7 1QD

7. Porth Beach Hotel

open image in gallery Take a trip to Porth Beach Hotel for a relaxing wellness retreat ( Porth Beach Hotel )

This is a small but characterful family-run hotel on the northern fringes of town, close to the sandy swathes of both Porth and Whipsiderry beaches (the latter is currently closed indefinitely after a series of rockfalls). It has just 11 rooms in all, ranging from cosy Budget Doubles to spacious king-size rooms and suites. Some come with private balconies facing out towards the Atlantic; all are vibrantly and individually decorated, with the vibe vacillating between nautical (shades of blue and anchor motifs) and tropical (palm leaf wallpaper prints and rattan headboards).

Facilities-wise, there’s a charming restaurant that spills out onto a dining terrace in the warmer months, offering a menu of well-executed comfort classics: burgers, pizzas, fish and chips, etc. Then there’s the Wellness Garden – an open-air spa space with outdoor hot tub and Swedish sauna – overseen by the in-house wellbeing coach who offers massages, meditation and yoga sessions.

Address: Alexandra Road, Newquay, TR7 3NB

8. Tolcarne Beach Village

open image in gallery The electic vibe of Tolcarne Beach Village ranges from surfer-chic cabins to Asian-inspired decor ( Tolcarne Beach Village )

This curious assortment of rooms, suites and apartments is undoubtedly one of the most individual accommodation options in Newquay. The location is hard to beat, with the broad sweep of Tolcarne Beach directly to the fore and the town centre to the rear. The vibe, meanwhile, is eclectic to say the least, ranging from the pared-back, surfer-chic cabins to the Colonial Rooms, which, as the name might suggest, combine neo-Victorian opulence with various Asian accents. Think dark wood floors, antique dressers and vintage artworks alongside rattan chairs and assorted curios from both East and West.

The imperial theme continues into the bar and restaurant, with whirring ceiling fans, potted palm trees, and even more rattan, while the cuisine is a mix-and-match of British staples, including fish and chips or ribeye steak, and international dishes such as West Indian chicken or Hawaiian poke.

Address: Narrowcliff Road, Newquay, TR7 2QN

