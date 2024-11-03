Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There’s plenty to see and do in the beguiling Scottish capital. Edinburgh is probably the only city in the world where you can summit a looming extinct volcano right in the centre, explore the history of a sprawling castle complex and wander the alleyways of a medieval old town all in a single day. It’s a city made for walking with Princes Street Gardens stretching alongside the city’s main thoroughfare and the Royal Mile winding its steep way from Holyrood Palace to the Castle.

After days pounding the pavement between ancient sights, there’s nothing better than returning to sumptuous accommodation with a spa on site – and thankfully this city has plenty to choose from. Edinburgh’s best spa hotels use the natural bounty of Scotland’s landscape in their scrubs, facials and body wraps and offer a range of treatments. Here are the best hotels for a spa break in and around Edinburgh.

1. The Sheraton Grand

open image in gallery Sheraton Grand’s spa is know for its hydrotherapy sessions ( Matthew Shaw )

There’s a lot to love about the Sheraton Grand. This five-star hotel on Lothian Road boasts 24-hour room service, rooms with views of the Castle and an indulgent daily breakfast. But the highlight is the One Spa, which is the biggest hotel spa in the city. A rooftop hydropool offers hydrotherapy sessions in Scotland’s cool, refreshing air and the thermal suite is there to help you warm up afterwards with saunas, steam rooms and a dry salt room. Fabulous dining experiences can accompany spa days, like themed afternoon teas, gin tastings and champagne brunches on Sundays.

Address: 1 Festival Square, Edinburgh EH3 9SR

2. Norton House Hotel

open image in gallery Hide away in this Victorian country house for a relaxing weeked in the countryside ( Norton House )

If you’re jetting into Edinburgh Airport, it doesn’t get more convenient than Norton House Hotel for a spa stay. Despite its close proximity to Scotland’s busiest airport, the feeling at Norton House is quiet, calm and beautifully bucolic. Once a Victorian country house, it sits within acres of gardens with dog walks and hikes on the doorstep. The spa is the perfect place to unwind after a day in the countryside where you can indulge in a massage or embrace a bucket shower by the hydrotherapy pool. The Turkish mud chamber is a particularly unique experience.

Address: Harvest Road, Newbridge, EH28 8LX

3. The Caledonian

open image in gallery Facials and skin treatments use the natural minerals of Hebridean seaweed ( Ian Georgeson )

The Caledonian Hotel, now part of the Hilton Curio Collection, has stood proud at the West End of Princes Street for over 100 years. It’s an Edinburgh icon, known affectionately as “The Cally” by locals. Spa days here are a real treat, often gifted at Christmas for a little New Year indulgence. Swim laps in the pool, soak in the hot tub and sweat your troubles away in the saunas and steam rooms. Facials and skin treatments use the natural minerals of Hebridean seaweed to add a distinctly Scottish touch to the experience. Afterwards, pad through the quiet, grand corridors to your sumptuous bedroom or indulge in the tasting menu at Dean Banks’ restaurant in the stunning Pompadour dining room.

Address: Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB

4. Dalhousie Castle

open image in gallery Take a trip to the Laconium Roman steam room at Dalhousie Castle ( Dalhousie Castle )

Dalhousie stands splendidly in rose stone with turrets, and acre upon acre of manicured and wild gardens. While technically at the very limits of Edinburgh, it’s an easy bus ride or short drive into the city centre. It’s worth being out of town for the full castle experience at Dalhousie, starting with meeting the residents at the owl sanctuary within the grounds, folowed by dining in the medieval-style Dungeon Restaurant and sipping a neat whisky by the crackling fire in the library bar. To top it all off, the spa is a destination in itself, offering myriad treatments in its hydrotherapy pool and Laconium Roman steam room.

Address: Bonnyrigg, Edinburgh, EH19 3JB

5. Gleneagles Townhouse

open image in gallery Gleneagles Townhouse offers spa treatments using wild Scottish products ( Gleneagles Townhouse )

If it’s luxury you seek, look no further than Gleneagles Townhouse. Formerly a bank, the grand Georgian building on St Andrews Square has been sympathetically converted into one of the most luxurious new hotels in Edinburgh. Bedrooms hark back to a bygone era with huge canopied beds and rich mahogany room dividers, while The Spence restaurant embraces Georgian splendour. The spa offers signature treatments, tried and tested for decades at the original Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, using Scottish products like wild sea buckthorn and seaweed to rejuvenate the mind and body.

Address: 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2AD

6. Marriott Hotel Holyrood

open image in gallery Marriott Hotel Holyrood is home to a large indoor pool ( Adrian Wroth )

It may be situated on the historic Royal Mile, but this Marriott Hotel is a vision of modernism. It’s a stone’s throw from the resplendent Holyrood Palace, and country walks are on the doorstep with Arthur’s Seat is just across the road. Rooms combine form and function with clean lines and crisp linen, and the restaurant showcases some of the best of Scotland’s natural larder in its menu. In the spa, you’ll find a huge indoor pool, fully-equipped gym and numerous relaxing treatments like hot stone massages, facials and manicures.

Address: 81 Holyrood Road, Edinburgh, EH8 8AU

7. The Balmoral

open image in gallery The Balmoral’s spa includes a huge swimming pool, several saunas, and a steam room ( The Balmoral )

The Balmoral is the first and last word in Scotland’s luxury hotels and is an Edinburgh institution – the Balmoral clock tower features on nearly every guidebook cover of the Scottish capital. If the century-old walls could talk, they’d probably gossip about the myriad celebrities, world leaders and tycoons who have stayed in the deluxe rooms and dined in the Michelin-starred restaurant. Apart from lavish lounges, doormen to greet you and sumptuous dining space, there’s an spa for some downtime after days of sightseeing. Irene Forte skincare products are used in rejuvenating facials and body wraps, while a huge swimming pool, several saunas, and a steam room let you unwind on your own time.

Address: 1 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2EQ

8. The Kimpton Charlotte Square

open image in gallery Kimpton Charlotte Square’s ‘sound wellness room’ is an immersive experience which harnesses therapeutic sounds ( Kimpton Charlotte Square )

Sandwiched between the shopping Mecca of Princes Street and cocktail-bar-filled George Street, the Kimpton sits on upmarket Charlotte Square. Apart from incredibly stylish rooms, this five-star hotel has some of the best dining options in the city. It’s a tough choice between the ultra-local tasting menu from chef Stuart Ralston at Aizle or sharing plates from the Levante in BABA restaurant. The spa is state-of-the-art too, boasting the UK’s first ‘sound wellness room’ where a soundscape inspired by the Hebrides and Lofoten Island can be felt as well as heard in a series of immersive treatments.

Address: 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, EH2 4HQ

9. Apex Hotel Waterloo Place

open image in gallery Yu Spa at Apex has treatment rooms for facials and massages ( Apex )

Mere footsteps from Waverly train station, the Apex Hotel Waterloo Place is right in the centre of Edinburgh. Calton Hill is just around the corner and Princes Street stretches before you for views of the Castle and shopping galore. There’s an immediate sense of grandeur on arrival at this sprawling Georgian property, thanks to huge arched windows and a grand reception. Indeed, the building was completed in 1819 as the first large-scale, purpose-built hotel building in Edinburgh. Despite the building’s history, rooms are a vision of plush modernism. The Yu Spa has blissful treatment rooms for couples and singles where facials, soothing scrubs and reviving massages are all on offer.

Address: 23-27 Waterloo Place, Edinburgh EH1 3BG

10. Radisson Blu Edinburgh

open image in gallery Take a swim in the heated swimming pool at the Sleeping Beauty Spa ( Radisson Blu )

The building may be modern but the Radisson Blu fits right in with its historic surroundings on the Royal Mile with castle-style windows and turrets. While the Royal Mile right outside the door bustles with life during the day, rooms inside are sound-proof and decked out in calming greys and white. Continue the sense of serenity with a session at the spa. Playing on the fairytale facade of the hotel, it’s called the Sleeping Beauty Spa. Sessions in the heated indoor pool, sauna and steam rooms, and treatments in quiet, private rooms ensure the deepest sleep of a fairytale princess.

Address: The Royal Mile, 80 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1TH

11. W Edinburgh

open image in gallery Ultimate relaxation is the goal at W Edinburgh ( Davide Lovatti Photography )

It’s impossible to miss this vast luxury hotel in the heart of Edinburgh. Its twisting copper spire has become an iconic part of Edinburgh’s skyline for the past few years, and views over the city from the outdoor terrace and rooftop lounge are simply sublime. Inside, it’s a warren of lavish lounges and striking bedrooms with round beds and egg-shaped soaking tubs. The spa is just as opulent as the rest of the hotel, where treatment rooms are themed around the four classical elements (earth, water, air, fire) and private spa suites feature hot tubs, saunas and waterfall showers.

Address: 1 Saint James Square, Edinburgh, EH1 3AX

