How to spend your summer in Scotland

We’re heading to Scotland in this episode of Travel Smart Weekly, to explore how to spend summer in a land of beautiful landscapes, wonderful coastline, exceptional food and drink, and fun cultural hubs.

Simon Calder and Ben Parker explore the the Glenfinnan Viaduct Trail, famous for its appearance in Harry Potter films, the Treshnish Isles and set sail to the Inner Hebrides.

As well as exploring the stunning natural settings, Ben and Simon also take a look at the cultural and culinary delights in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

