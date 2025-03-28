Now’s the ideal time to be planning your next getaway, and we're here to help find you ways you can save on the best breaks.

Whether hunkering down with room service or only popping in for a few hours of sleep, where you stay can often make or break a trip. To avoid a disaster, bypass filtering through dodgy reviews and unverified rental platforms by tucking into a tried and tested Radisson Hotel.

With more than 1,400 hotels around the world, the Radisson Hotel Group is primed for hosting holidaymakers from Paris, Madagascar, Istanbul or Sydney. Rooftop pools, spa resorts, airport hotels and serviced apartments with Radisson promise a home-from-home experience wherever you may be travelling.

Better still, Radisson Hotel Group features a portfolio of 10 hotel brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson Red, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson, so there’s a Radisson to rest your head for every type of traveller. To help make sure your next stay is as affordable as possible, we’ve rounded up the best deals and discounts you need to know.

For those looking to get out of the UK with no destination in mind, Radisson’s deals of the day means you can save up to 40 per cent on stays at participating hotels in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Offers stay live for 48 hours, with new properties popping up at great rates on a first come, first served basis.

If five nights away from your desk is simply not long enough, if you stay more than five nights, you can enjoy an extra five per cent off when using the discount code “LONG5”. The longer you stay, the lower the nightly room rate will be.

It’s worth noting that by prepaying, you will benefit from a saving of up to 25 per cent. The prepaid rate puts money back in your pocket for all important ice cream breaks in the sun with the above code.

*See the Radisson Hotels website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date.

