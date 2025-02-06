Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The poster child of the British coastline, Cornwall, draws swarms of tourists to its shores each summer for good reason.

From the golden sands of Summerleaze to Porthcurno and Crantock, the coastal county does beaches best.

To ride a wave on a body board, pop a parasol or paddle in the often frigid waters of the English Channel, the staycation hotspot on the UK’s southwestern tip is a sand-sure hit with holidaymakers when the sun is shining.

With more than 400 sandy swathes to bathe on between pasties, it can be hard to choose where to sink your toes along Cornwall’s 422-mile coastline.

To help guide surfers, swimmers and sunbathers alike, here are some of the best Cornish beaches to lay your towel in the UK’s ultimate seaside county.

Read more: UK beaches that look like they’re abroad

Best Cornwall beaches

1. Pedn Vounder Beach, St Levan

open image in gallery Tidal beach Pedn Vounder looks more Caribbean than Cornish ( Getty Images )

With clear blue waters and pristine sands tucked under the Treen Cliffs, tidal beach Pedn Vounder feels more Caribbean than Cornish. A favourite swathe with the local naturist community, it’s a hard hike down to the cove’s lively rock pools and turquoise shallows but undoubtedly well worth the walk.

Where to stay

Book Bijou Bolthole for an airy seaside stay in Mousehole a short drive down the coast from Pedn Vounder beach.

2. Summerleaze Beach, Bude

open image in gallery Summerleaze is a Blue Flag rated beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Bude’s Summerleaze is a Blue Flag beach primed for watersports, saltwater swimming and surfing the waves. The expansive sands are a hit for families pitching up with a bucket, spade and some sand-crusted sandwiches in the summer, with beach huts bookable from £10 per day.

Where to stay

Stylish rooms at The Beach have sea views, balconies and hot breakfasts just steps from Summerleaze Beach.

3. Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

open image in gallery Swanpool is a sand and shingle beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

On the outskirts of Falmouth, Swanpool Beach is a stretch of sand and shingle and a sheltered swimming spot for those braving a cool dip. In front of the Swanpool Lake Nature Reserve, the wildlife hotspot promises beachgoers some serious birdwatching between kayaking, windsurfing and ice creams in the beach cafe.

Where to stay

In Falmouth, Star & Garter offers cosy sea-view apartments a short stroll from Swanpool.

4. Watergate Bay, Newquay

open image in gallery The bay hosts the English Nationals Surfing Championships ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Craggy cliffs back the dog-friendly beach at Watergate Bay. Aside from the miles of golden sand for sunbathing and sandcastle construction, Watergate’s waves and Atlantic swells host the English Nationals Surfing Championships and Boardmasters crowds come summer.

Where to stay

OYO Minerva Guesthouse sits in the heart of seaside Newquay with double sea view rooms ideal for surfers looking to catch a wave on the local beaches.

5. Sennen Cove, Sennen

open image in gallery Sennen Cove sits just north of Land's End ( Getty Images )

The sands at Sennen Cove are some of Cornwall’s best for a beach holiday, with great waves, shops and cafes servicing the stunning western swathe just north of Land's End.

Where to stay

Sundowner drinks meet quirky seafront stays at The Old Success Inn, a 17th-century inn on Sennen Cove.

6. Porthchapel Beach, St Levan

open image in gallery Seals are regulars at Porthchapel Beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Lay a towel on Porthchapel to paddle in calm shallows and stretch out on a secluded Cornish cove – you may even spot a seal after making the journey down the narrow cliff path through a wooded valley and climbing the granite cliffs to the beach.

Where to stay

Cove View apartment sits 600m from Porthchapel for five guests to enjoy views over the rugged coastline and catch a performance at the open-air Minack Theatre.

7. Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

open image in gallery Porthmeor Beach holds Blue Flag status ( Getty Images )

Star of St Ives, Porthmeor’s fine sands are ideal for rambles through rockpools and bodyboarding the breaks. Al fresco cafes have lunch sorted in summer with the Tate St Ives showcasing dynamic art exhibitions to take cover should the great British weather take a turn...

Where to stay

Stay at Sunnyside Retreat for a modern bungalow within walking distance of the best of St Ives coastal attractions.

8. Nanjizal Bay, St Just

open image in gallery The Zawn Pyg rock arch is known as Song of the Sea ( Getty Images )

Looking to shake the crowds? Nanjizal Bay’s clear waters and mystical sea cave pools make a great escape for beachgoers outside peak season. The Zawn Pyg, or Song of the Sea, rock arch is an impressive frame for sunset, especially in winter and at low tide.

Where to stay

Lands End Hostel and B&B is just a mile from Nanjizal Beach with guest rooms, a garden and full English breakfasts on the menu each morning.

9. Crantock Beach, Newquay

open image in gallery Crantock Beach is National Trust-owned ( Getty Images )

Crantock Beach is a National Trust-owned expanse of golden sand between Pentire and West Pentire headlands. Lapped by a palette of blue waves and backed by high dunes the beach is a magnet for seabirds and surfers alike.

Where to stay

The Lewinnick Lodge is a boutique hotel a 25-minute walk from Crantock. Perched above the Pentire Headland cliffs, luxury rooms welcome sea vistas and seafood dishes wow in the onsite restaurant.

10. Pentire Steps Beach, St Eval

open image in gallery Pentire Steps is more secluded than Bedruthan Steps ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Scramble down the cliffside to secluded Pentire Steps cove for fine, flat sand. The South West Coast Path runs close by for keen hikers to admire the view from above, with the better-known sea stacks of Bedruthan Steps just a cove away.

Where to stay

Mawgies in Saint Ervan features a quaint cottage complete with a log burner, home comforts and an on-site hot tub.

11. Lantic Bay, Fowey

open image in gallery Lantic Bay splits into Little Lantic and Great Lantic Beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Although shingly in spots, Lantic Bay is ideal for picnics and paddling near Polruan. At low tide splits into two smaller beaches: Little Lantic and Great Lantic Beach. Moor by boat in summer or make the challenging 20-minute walk to the crystal shoreline along the South West Coast Path or from the National Trust car park.

Where to stay

West Winds, Fore Street in Polruan features river views and a terrace at the mouth of the Fowey estuary.

12. Fistral Beach, Newquay

open image in gallery Fistral Beach is at the heart of British surfing ( Getty Images )

Surf’s up at Newquay’s Fistral Beach. Bookended between dramatic headlands, the “home of British surfing” is renowned for its wild waves, Atlantic swells and competitions on some of the UK’s best breaks. Pipped as the county’s answer to Bondi, here gold sands and surf schools are fringed by high-end seafood restaurants.

Where to stay

Esplanade Hotel overlooks Fistral Beach with onsite surf schools offering guests lessons just steps from their stylish rooms.

13. Kynance Cove, Lizard Point

open image in gallery Kynance Cove is famous worldwide ( Getty Images )

With serpentinite rock stacks, white sand and turquoise seas, Kynance Cove is famously one of Cornwall’s best swathes when the tide is out. So much so the idyllic spot on the Lizard peninsula was recently seen on screen in House of the Dragon, with Queen Victoria and poet Alfred Tennyson among past visitors.

Where to stay

Haelarcher Farmhouse and Helicopter B&B in Lizard is well situated for day trips to Kynance Cove, with sea view rooms and a great breakfast spread.

14. Porthcurno Beach, Porthcurno

open image in gallery Porthcurno Beach is the backdrop to the Minack Theatre ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Slap on some sun cream and head to Porthcurno to bathe on white sands sheltered from the wind and walk into turquoise waters. The backdrop to the famed open-air Minack Theatre, Porthcurno’s dramatic shoreline is bookended by high headlands for dreamy beach days.

Where to stay

Studios at Saddle and Stable Rooms in Sennen have cosy doubles, kitchenettes and private outdoor seating areas for beachgoers and theatre fans.

15. Holywell Bay, Cubert

open image in gallery Explore St Cuthbert's Cave at low tide ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Holywell Bay has all the spectacle and scenery of a Hollywood film – the golden sand and turquoise waters backed by high grassy dunes. Catch the mineral formations of St Cuthbert's Cave at low tide, dig in to build a sandcastle or hire a board to ride the waves offshore.

Where to stay

For four-star service, coastal views, spacious rooms and a seafood bar stay at Atlantic Hotel Newquay.

16. Constantine Bay, St Merryn

open image in gallery Constantine Bay has rockpools to paddle ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A wide crescent of pale sand in St Merryn, Constantine Bay has rockpools to paddle and a rocky reef. The popular spot with surfers has some serious swells, connecting with sister beach Booby’s Bay just across a rocky point at low tide. Better still, the boarding hotspot is dog-friendly year-round.

Where to stay

With affordable rooms, shared kitchen facilities and a sea view bar, the YHA Treyarnon Bay hostel sits a short walk from Constantine Bay.

17. Lusty Glaze, Newquay

open image in gallery Lucky Glaze is a privately owned sandy cove on the edge of Newquay ( Getty Images )

A privately owned sandy cove on the edge of Newquay, the golden grains of Lusty Glaze lap emerald shallows – and are open to the public and their pooches for no extra cost. The popular sunset spot often hosts weddings, open mic and DJ nights year-round featuring local and upcoming talent.

Where to stay

The Kilbirnie Hotel promises a modern stay in Newquay with an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a sauna and a secluded sun terrace less than a 10-minute walk from Lusty Glaze.

18. The Towans, Hayle

open image in gallery The Towans stretch for three miles ( Getty Images )

Three miles of fine golden dunes in Hayle. The Towans is a haven for holidaymakers looking to lay out, kite buggy along the beach or stroll around the cliffs of Gwithian and Godrevy.

Where to stay

The Old Quay House is ideally placed for those looking to tan on The Towans, with panoramic views across the Hayle Tidal Estuary Nature Reserve, an onsite restaurant and comfortable double beds.

19. Trevone Bay, Trevone

open image in gallery Trevone has a large tidal pool known as ‘Tinker Bunny's Bathing Pool’ ( Getty Images )

Blue Flag beach Trevone Bay buzzes with beachgoers, surfers and families in north Cornwall. Visit the bay’s famous Round Hole, a huge collapsed sea cave just above, for views across to Harlyn Bay or stay on the sand for a dip in Trevone’s tidal pool known as Tinker Bunny's Bathing Pool.

Where to stay

Stay at Trevone Luxury Shepherds Hut in St Merryn, a 19-minute walk from Trevone Bay, for a cosy double bed and kitchenette.

Read more: What to do in Cornwall when it rains