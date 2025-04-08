10 of the best things to do in Cornwall, from surfing to seafood feasts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s a reason why Cornwall continues to attract travellers from the UK and beyond. This idyllic county on the rugged southwest tip of England is home to some of the world’s best beaches, delicious food, a renowned surf scene and a relaxed pace of life.

Around 600,000 people call Cornwall home, a figure that triples during peak summer seasons. If you planning to visit this year, consider doing so out of the peak summer season. You’ll avoid the overcrowding that affects the region, creating a more pleasant experience for you and for local people. But who can blame you for wanting to go? When it comes down to unadulterated natural beauty, Cornwall is indisputably a thief of hearts.

Poor weather? No bother. Check out our expert guide to the best things to do in Cornwall on a rainy day, as approved by families.

Here are the best things to do in Cornwall.

Hit the trails

open image in gallery The South West Coast path is the UK’s longest National Trail ( Dean Feast )

Cornwall is home to a diverse range of walking trails and routes for all abilities, from coastline to lush forest and wild moorland, whether you’re seeking a multi-day trek or a gentle stroll. There’s no disputing the popularity of the South West Coast Path, which winds its way around the headline on this 300-mile plus section, but there’s plenty more places to uncover. An excellent day walk along north Cornwall’s dramatic shoreline begins at Porthcothan, running 7.2km to Mawgan Porth and taking in the Bedruthan Steps, while a dog-friendly 5.8km walk between Perranporth and St Agnes takes in the region’s tin mining heritage and golden sandy beaches. Elsewhere, the picturesque Golitha Falls trail is flat, green and secluded and clocks in at just 1.6km.

Take in a show at the Minack Theatre

open image in gallery Cornwall's Minack Theatre offers bewitching views over the Atlantic Ocean ( Getty Images )

Built in the 1930s by Rowena Cade, Cornwall’s Minack Theatre is arguably the UK’s most famous – and certainly the most unique. Inspired by Greek amphitheatres, this outdoor theatre is carved into the cliffs overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with stellar views of the surrounding coastline. Staging over 200 live performances each year, including plays, musicals, opera, music and children’s events, thousands of people flock to this theatre situated just miles from Land’s End. The 2025 season includes performances by artists such as BC Camplight, The Magic Numbers, Seth Lakeman, opera, Shakespeare and much more besides. Booking in advance is, predictably, essential.

Eat a pasty

open image in gallery Pasties are an integral part of Cornish cuisine ( Getty )

Embrace that most Cornish of culinary traditions: eat a pasty. According to the Cornish Pasty Association, a genuine Cornish pasty must only contain roughly diced or minced beef, sliced or diced potato, swede, onion and seasoning to taste. The pastry must be savoury, shortcrust, puff or rough puff and must be crimped into a ‘D’ shape. That said, there are now infinite variations on the classic – and the pleasure lies in sampling all of them. Some of the best places to sample a Cornish pasty include Philps of Hayle, Chough Bakery in Padstow, Sarah’s Pasty Shop in Looe and Gear Farm in St Martin-in-Meneage. Run, don’t walk – and wear your loosest-fitting trousers.

Surf

open image in gallery Surfers on Fistral Beach ( Alamy/PA )

Cornwall’s Fistral Beach is an important part of the UK’s surf scene, with golden sands and consistent wild Atlantic swells. As well as being the location for all the UK’s biggest surf competitions – from Boardmasters Surf Championships to the English National Surfing Competition – it’s also home to waves for all abilities. Hone your technique with tips from the team at Fistral Beach Surf School. Perranporth Beach is also a good spot for beginners – try Perranporth Surf School for lessons – while Watergate Bay is ideal for those with some experience under their belt. And if you’d rather spectate, head to the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth for Surf!, a major new exhibition exploring the history and cultural impact of surfing in Cornwall.

Head to the moor

open image in gallery A yomp across Bodmin Moor is best enjoyed in autumn ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Habitually overlooked by Dartmoor, Bodmin Moor is an ideal destination for a day out – or longer. Explore ancient sites, such as Hurlers Stone Circles (one of the best examples of ceremonial standing stones in the South West) and King Arthur’s Hall, a megalithic enclosure consisting of 56 stones that is believed to date back to the Neolithic period. Hike to Cornwall’s highest point, Brown Willy, which stands at 420m and is believed by some to be a sacred site – or simply sit and soak up the views and, if you’re lucky, spot one of around 1,000 ponies that reside here. Don’t leave without a drink at Jamaica Inn, the public house made famous by Daphne du Maurier’s 1936 book of the same name.

Embrace your artistic side in St Ives

open image in gallery The white sands of St Ives ( Benjamin Elliott/Unsplash )

The quality of light in St Ives has attracted artists to St Ives since the beginning of the 19th century, with the extension of the railway to west Cornwall in 1877 contributing to the town’s development as an artistic hub. Today, Tate St Ives showcases modern art inspired by Cornwall’s landscape and history, while the Barbara Hepworth Museum & Sculpture Garden preserves the 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth’s studio and garden where she lived and worked for 26 years. It’s also home to the largest collection of her work. Smaller galleries to browse and even pick up your own art include the Penwith Gallery, Porthminster Gallery, Anima Mundi and Art Space.

Feast on seafood

open image in gallery Splash out on seafood ( Kate Whitaker/PA )

For a county with the UK’s longest coastline, clocking in at an impressive 1,086km, it’s no surprise that it’s also one of the best places to enjoy the ocean’s bounty. And with so many eating establishments to choose from – from Michelin starred dining rooms, to relaxed beach huts – visitors are truly spoiled for choice. The Mackerel Sky Seafood Bar in Penzance serves small plates of sublime seafood, Porthminster Cafe is great for sustainable dishes with an Asian and Mediterranean influence, while Greg and Lou’s Fish and Chips in Redruth was one of just two takeaways in the county to win in the prestigious 2025 Fry Awards. And if you’re ready to blow the budget, head to Nathan Outlaw’s New Road in Port Isaac for a tasting menu you won’t forget in a hurry.

Hit the beach

open image in gallery Tidal beach Pedn Vounder looks more Caribbean than Cornish ( Getty Images )

With some of the best coastline in the UK (and beyond), beaches are what Cornwall does best, so it makes sense to spend some time getting acquainted with them. While your activities – or lack of – will largely be dependent on the weather, there’s plenty to engage and inspire, whether it’s exploring rock pools, hunting for fossils, watersports, building sandcastles (you’re never too old) or simply getting horizontal and catching some rays, it’s all here. Don’t forget to consult the tide timetable before you go anywhere – that secluded cove you spotted yesterday could be a churning sea today.

Get on your bike

open image in gallery The Camel Trail, a former railway line ( Will Marlow )

While the Camel Trail – a 29km traffic-free route on a disused railway line – is undoubtedly one of Cornwall’s most popular cycling trails, there are kilometres of cycle paths to explore throughout the county. The Penrose Estate and Loe Pool loop is an easy option for beginners or families with both paved and woodland routes, while the 12km Goss Moor multi-use trail is mostly flat and takes you on a tour of this nature reserve, complete with waterways, marshes and a host of rare flora and fauna. Fancy something more challenging? Consider the Cornish Way – a 288km cycle route which forms part of the National Cycle Network running from Land’s End to Bude.

Give something back

open image in gallery Beach cleans help protect marine life and reduce plastic pollution ( Aled Llywelyn/MCS/PA )

Plastic pollution is a major problem on Cornish beaches. Lend a hand for an hour or two and help locals with one of the regular beach cleans that take place around the coast. Beach Guardian runs regular cleans – find out more here. You can also find out more about local cleans by clicking on the Cornwall Wildlife Trust local pages here.

