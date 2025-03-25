Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Contrary to commonly held belief and years of stereotype, Ibiza is a fantastic place for families. In general, the Spanish are more patient and welcoming of children in restaurants – it’s not uncommon to see toddlers at dinner at 9pm, without subjecting their parents to tuts and looks of disapproval from staff or fellow diners – and in Ibiza, many hospitality workers seem to genuinely like being around kids: expect treats, jokes, and the like.

Of course, there’s also the fact that the island offers a plethora of child-appropriate activities, from the beaches (many of which have a shop nearby selling sun cream, umbrellas, water toys and other essentials) and day trips to Formentera to villages that are worth exploring—but interesting and small enough to keep young minds entertained.

Whether you’re seeking a sunny holiday with nursery-age children or teenagers, here are excellent choices for families. Some offer myriad amenities, interconnecting rooms and kids’ clubs; others manage to entertain children whilst also accounting for parents’ need for good cocktails and poolside ambience.

The best family-friendly hotels in Ibiza

1. Boutique Hostal La Curandera de Salinas hotel

open image in gallery Boutique Hostal La Curandera de Salinas does not hold back on their kid offerings ( Boutique Hostal Salinas )

The rooms may be small, but Boutique Hostal La Curandera de Salinas is one of the best-value hotels for families in Ibiza, thanks to its incredible location – literally steps from Salinas beach – and simple, no-frills approach. Add to this the fact that the entire outdoors area is basically a playground, and you’ll have a hard time convincing your kids to stay elsewhere. What used to be a water feature, winding its way through the gardens, has been turned into a wading pool for adults and just-deep-enough swimming pool for kids, with water toys aplenty. There’s also a homemade ‘carnival’, with small rides and games made from upcycled tools and machines: think a bicycle-powered carousel that’s both charming and ingenious and a pirate ship-cum-seesaw. In another area, there’s a large tipi perfect for bookworms or anyone looking for quiet time.

Address: Carretera Sa Canal, km5, 07817 Sant Jordi de Ses Salines, Balearic Islands, Spain

2. Es Cucons hotel

open image in gallery For families who need lots of outdoor space to spread out, check out Es Cucons ( Es Cucons )

Built as a farmhouse in 1652 and owned and maintained by the same family since 1997, Es Cucons is nestled in the Santa Agnes valley, just 10 minutes from Cala Salada – which is great for snorkelling – and 15 minutes from San Antonio, with its hundreds of restaurants. At just 15 rooms, the hotel has a relaxing, boutique atmosphere, but children are more than welcome, and there is plenty of room for them to wander the grounds and safely explore. The patio, superior, or country cabin suites are best suited for families, though every room has some kind of outdoor terrace, balcony or garden, so you never feel cramped. For children aged three and under, a cot is free, while parents of school-age children have been known to let their kids watch a movie in their room while they enjoy dinner at the excellent restaurant on site. The hotel is open from February to November, making it a great choice for shoulder-season breaks.

Address: C/ Cami des Pla de Corona 110, Santa Agnés de Corona 07828, Ibiza

3. Can Talaias hotel

open image in gallery Can Talais is located near one of Ibiza’s most family-friendly beaches ( Can Talaias )

Families love Can Talaias, once the home of British comedian and actor Terry-Thomas (known for his gap-toothed grin and for his portrayal as ‘the silly-ass Englishman’), and now an eight-room hotel run by his youngest son Cushan and his wife Laetitia. While there isn’t a kids’ club or dedicated children’s facilities, the main building has plenty of nooks and crannies filled with books and toys left by other families, which guests are encouraged to explore and borrow. The circular Terry-Thomas suite on the ground floor makes an excellent base camp for day trips to Cala Llenya nearby (arguably one of Ibiza’s most family-friendly beaches), as does the bright and airy Girasol suite – some families even keep an annual, standing booking for this room.

Address: Apartado 244, San Carlos, Ibiza

4. Nativo hotel

open image in gallery Toys and shallow pools make for kid-friendly stays at Nativo ( Sayana Cairo )

Kids love Nativo the minute they walk in: instead of a formal reception area, there are hosts on iPads, an open restaurant with hanging egg chairs and actual sand instead of floors, baskets of beach accessories and toys dotted around. The sand continues around the pool area, which lends itself well to building sandcastles while enjoying the hotel’s excellent service, especially around the ground-floor pools, one of which has a large, very shallow area suitable for toddlers. Overall, Nativo offers a stylish stay particularly suited to young families: with 99 rooms, it's large and bustling, with groups of all sizes and nationalities – meaning lots of opportunities for the kids to make new friends and playmates during their holiday.

Address: C/ de los Claveles 24, 07849, Siesta, Santa Eulária des Riu, Ibiza

5. Can Sastre hotel

open image in gallery Tired of fried snack food for the kids? Check out Can Sastre’s homemade offerings ( Can Sastre )

It may be very chic and very stylish, but you can tell Can Sastre is owned and run by a family based on its attentive service and the little details. Indeed, Raymond and Bibi decamped to Ibiza in 2018 from the Netherlands with their three young children in tow, at first living right on site before transforming their own room into a larger suite that’s well suited for families. Parents and teens will love the honesty bar (don’t worry, its stocks and the clipboard where you jot down your drinks are checked every night), while the snack menu has children’s options that are far better than chicken nuggets: think pitta breads with dips and pasta Napoletana (the homemade tomato sauce is delicious). The shaded area next to the pool, with its hammocks and soft, spongy grass, is an ideal place for young ones to play.

Address: Camí Vell de Sant Mateu, s/n, 07816, San Rafel, Ibiza

6. Casa Munich hotel

open image in gallery Whether it is mountain biking, playing games, or trying to win a rematch on the ping pong table, there’s a whole host of activities for the kids at Casa Munich ( Casa Munich )

A tennis court (that doubles as a basketball court), ping pong table, foosball table, gaming room, a full rack of mountain bikes, toys, books and mini jungle gyms for younger children: there’s not much that Casa Munich hasn’t thought of when it comes to amenities for kids. There’s even a second car park situated near the rooms usually designated for families or groups – a detail clearly designed by someone who understands how much stuff you inevitably carry when travelling with kids. Cots are provided at no extra charge, and they offer a nanny service on request. The hotel is also just around the corner from Salinas, one of the island’s iconic, family-friendly beaches.

Address: C/ des Migjorn Gran, 13. Las Salinas, 07818, Ibiza

7. Hacienda Na Xamena hotel

open image in gallery For a five-star family experience, book a room at Hacienda Na Xamena ( Hacienda Na Xamena )

Ibiza’s first five-star hotel (it earned this designation back in 1988) might seem an unlikely contender for a great family vacation – same for the fact that it’s often dubbed one of the island’s most romantic spots – but Hacienda Na Xamena is all of the above, and then some. Five-star service (thanks to staff who make it a point to learn your name, your children’s names, and all of your coffee, juice and cocktail preferences), with dreamy views (great for parents who want some of that holiday vibe), and family-friendly amenities aplenty. A small screening room and games area with foosball and table tennis are great for pre-teens and the whole family; there’s also a child-friendly pool right next to the main one and daily programming that includes things like guided hikes – ideal for listless teens.

Address: Na Xamena, 07815 Sant Miquel de Balansat, Ibiza

8. Occidental hotel

open image in gallery A Kids’ club will keep the little ones busy with crafts, mini discos and other activities ( Occidental )

Think ‘large resort with kids’ club’ and something like Occidental, part of the Barceló Group, probably springs to mind: nine brightly coloured buildings house 346 rooms, with cafeterias, dining areas and amenities such as games rooms, tennis and volleyball courts, and an arcade placed between them. There are three swimming pools, as well as a 40cm-deep children’s wading pool, but best of all, there’s Barcy Club, designed for kids aged 4 to 12 and offered at all Occidental Hotels and Resorts, with activities and workshops ranging from painting and crafts to a mini disco and dancing.

Address: C/ Valencia, 23-27, Port d’es Torrent, 07829, Ibiza

9. Mondrian hotel

open image in gallery Seek out the indoor playground for your young ones, and the TV nook for the older kids at Mondrian ( Mondrian )

The Mondrian brand is better known for its modern luxury styling than its family-friendly amenities, but this hotel, which opened in 2023, is a delightful surprise for parents looking for a fashion-forward stay that’s also great for children. Some facilities are shared with Hyde next door, and there’s direct access to Cala Llonga beach, where there’s a large playground popular with local and vacationing children – so its location alone is hard to beat. In addition to the hotel’s three pools and seven restaurants, there’s a fully staffed kids’ club, which has an indoor playground and ball pit for toddlers, and foosball, ping pong tables and a TV nook for older kids.

Address: 20 C/ Atalaya, 07849 Cala Llonga, Ibiza

10. Gatzara Suites Santa Gertrudis hotel

open image in gallery Need time for 40 winks by the rooftop pool, check out Gatzara’s babysitting service ( Gatzara Suites Santa Gertrudis )

Families keen to stay in the centre of a village will love Gatzara, which boasts a calming, Scandi-cool aesthetic and prime location in the middle of Santa Gertrudis. Kids are welcome, and rooms are large enough to accommodate a cot, which is offered free on request. A rooftop pool is a great place to cool down on sweltering days, and they can arrange a one-to-one babysitting service, too. Younger children in particular will love the playground across the street, which is lively in the after-school hours and into the evening.

Address: C/ Venda de Parada, 6, 07814, Santa Gertrudis, Ibiza

11. Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa hotel

open image in gallery Guests aged from six months to 16 can enjoy Grand Palladium’s range of kids’ clubs ( Grand Palladium White Island Resort & Spa )

This enormous property ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to family-friendly travel: seven restaurants (including a Mexican and an Italian joint), child-appropriate swimming pools (complete with sprinklers, slides, and a bucket that dumps water to squeals of delight every few minutes), all-inclusive cocktails, and three kids’ clubs that run every day, from 10am to 6pm. For babies aged between six months and 3 years, the Baby Club has a ball pit and ride-on toys; for children aged 4 to 8, the Mini Club offers arts and crafts sessions, face painting, and games; and for older kids and teenagers up to 16, the Black & White Junior Club has a movie area and gaming consoles. There’s also a playground, trampolines, a ‘bar’ for children (with ice cream and snacks on offer), and plenty of entertainment for the whole family: think live theatre shows complete with singing and dancing.

Address: C/ 34 de la Playa d'en Bossa, s/n, 07817 Sant Jordi de ses Salines, Ibiza

